New year, new cars: 2026 is shaping up to be a big one for the industry, with plenty of brands and models making their debuts.

From the baby EVs that didn't seem possible only a few years ago to ripsnorting V8 supercars and VIP-hauling vans, there's something here to catch the eye of everyone.

Here's our breakdown of every new car coming to the UK in 2026, from Aion to Zenvo.

Every new car coming in 2026

Aion UT

On sale April

GAC is one of the biggest Chinese car makers yet to come to the UK. That changes this year, as it arrives with its Aion brand and a two-car line-up that includes the Mini Cooper-rivalling UT. It packs 134bhp and a range of 265 miles.

Everything we know about the Aion UT

Aion V

On sale April

Tesla Model Y competitor has a 224bhp motor and 90kWh battery, giving a range of 329 miles between charges.

Everything we know about the Aion V

Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio

On sale April

Modern greats given reprieve as electric successors delayed - and V6 Quadrifoglios are coming back.

Everything we know about the return of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Tonale

On sale January

Revised plug-in hybrid powertrain brings a significant and much-needed boost to refinement.

Read our Alfa Romeo Tonale review

Alpine A110 R Ultime

On sale February

Petrol-powered A110 will bow out as a 345bhp limited-run special. Tick a few boxes and you're looking at paying nearly £300k for a four-pot.

Everything we know about the Alpine A110 Ultime

Alpine A390

On sale May

Tri-motor crossover promises to be an A110 for the whole family, but maybe wasted on the school run.

Read our Alpine A390 review

Analogue VHPK

On sale September

Very thorough restomod of the Lotus Elise from a firm that has already blown us away. It weighs just 600kg and has 400bhp per tonne, and has a central driving position. Yes, please.

Everything we know about the Analogue VHPK

Ariel Atom 4RR

On sale April

The UK's fastest piece of scaffolding has been boosted to an unbelievable 522bhp for its 25th birthday. That's about 770bhp per tonne.

Everything we know about the Ariel Atom 4RR

Ariel E-Nomad

On sale December

Somerset's wild off-road super-buggy quietens down but only in the most literal sense. Expect the EV version to offer 281bhp, 0-62mph in 3.5sec, a kerb weight of less than 900kg and, above all else, endless fun. Ariel is currently working on commercialising the model, but we can't wait to drive one.

Everything we know about the Ariel E-Nomad

Aston Martin DB12 S

On sale March

Outrageous range-topping version of Aston's big coupé will take on Bentley's hardcore new Continental Speed with a raucous 690bhp V12.

Everything we know about the Aston Martin DB12 S

Audi A2 E-Tron

On sale December

New EV riffs on cult-classic, MPV-esque supermini and is strongly tipped to take its name.

Everything we know about the Audi A2 E-tron

Audi A6 Allroad

On sale September

Allroads lead to this: a comeback for Audi’s 4x4- lite sub-brand. Jacked-up, bulked-out take on the latest ICE A6 estate is the first in a new line of rugged execs.

Read our Audi A6 review

Audi Q7

On sale August

Put the new Q5 into a photocopier and scale up to 125%. Hot SQ7 could reprise its buttery V8.

Everything we know about the new Audi Q7

Audi Q9

On sale December

Huge, boxy SUV is focused mainly on US and Middle East and set to kick-start Horch luxury sub-brand.

Everything we know about the Audi Q9

Audi RS3 Ultimate

On sale June

Track-focused special will be a snarling last hurrah for the five-cylinder hot A3. Expect it to bring a hefty bump in power, taking it beyond the current 401bhp.

Everything we know about the Audi RS3 Ultimate

Audi RS5

On sale July

Audi Performance's first plug-in hybrid is expected to keep its 2.9-litre V6 but with the assistance of electric motors boosting output way beyond its RS4 predecessor's 444bhp-meaning it could be one of Audi's most powerful combustion models yet. Probably best to leave your Labradors at home.

Everything we know about the Audi RS5

Bentley Urban SUV

On sale December

Every Bentley of the modern era has been a game-changing proposition that has sought to rewrite the rules of the luxury car market in some way – but none has promised to be as transformative as this. Crewe refers to its first EV as an ‘urban SUV’, reflecting the fact that it’s slightly smaller than the best-selling Bentayga.

It’s all relative, though: this will still be a hefty thing, at just under five metres long and weighing the thick end of three tonnes. And the big numbers don’t stop there: it will be capable of adding 100 miles of range in less than seven minutes at a charger, could pack north of 1000bhp in its most potent form and will top out beyond 200mph.

Everything we know about the Bentley electric SUV

BMW 7 Series

On sale December

New look appears to shrink the 7er's mahoosive front grille, and there'll be big changes inside too.

Read our BMW 7 Series review

BMW i3

On sale December

The BMW 3 Series will go electric globally for the first time, offering around 500 miles of range and reinterpreting design cues from the brand’s back catalogue.

It promises to be the keen driver’s choice, thanks to BMW’s new 'Heart of Joy' computer, which unites all of the car's key systems onto one chip. This, it claims, will bring tangible benefits to stability, agility and comfort, matching those of the petrol-engined 3 Series.

Everything we know about the BMW i3

BMW iX3

On sale March

First member of BMW's Neue Klasse becomes the UK longest-range EV, mustering 500 miles per charge.

Read our BMW iX3 review

BMW X5

On sale August

Will offer the broadest powertrain array of any BMW to date: petrol, diesel, PHEV, BEV, hydrogen FCEV.

Everything we know about the new BMW X5

Bovensiepen Zagato

On sale June

New brand from Alpina's founding family makes debut with shark-nosed twist on BMW M4 coupé.

Everything we know about the Bovensiepen Zagato

BYD Atto 2 DM-i

On sale March

New plug-in hybrid powertrain squeezed into a small electric crossover, with a sub-£30,000 starting price.

Read our BYD Atto 2 DM-i review

BYD Atto 3 DM-i

On sale September

First BYD model sold in UK – 4.5m-long electric crossover – will also get complex new PHEV powertrain.

Read our BYD Atto 3 review

BYD Atto 9

On sale November

BYD's largest electric SUV is a seven-seater that promises plenty of power and ultra-rapid charging.

BYD Seal 06 GT

On sale December

New VW ID 3-rivalling hatch will sit beneath Seal electric saloon in line-up. Could gain a 523bhp range-topper.

Everything we know about the BYD Seal 06 GT

BYD Sealion 5

On sale February

Crucial Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai challenger comes to the UK with plug-in hybrid power.

BYD Shark 6

On sale March

Big-battery Ford Ranger PHEV rival arrives to take a bite out of the pick-up market. See what we did there?

Cadillac Lyriq

On sale October

American luxury brand makes bold UK return with its answer to Porsche's new Cayenne Electric.

Read our Cadillac Lyriq review

Changan Deepal S05

On sale January

Having already brought the S07 electric SUV to the UK, one of China's oldest car makers is following that with the Skoda Enyaq-rivalling Deepal S05: a 4.6m-long, circa-£35k electric SUV.

Everything you need to know about Changan

Chery Tiggo 4

On sale March

Chinese firm will expand here with petrol-engined, spaceship-inspired VW T-Roc rival, costing about £20k.

Everything we know about the Chery Tiggo 4

Cupra Born

On sale May

Electric hatch is getting a new look to bring it into line with the new Raval supermini. Flagship VZ – one of our favourite fast EVs – could also get extra power and range.

Read our Cupra Born review

Cupra Formentor VZ5

On sale August

The ultimate sleeper? This subtle five-cylinder version of Martorell’s sporty crossover is finally coming to the UK – although only around 250 examples are due over here, so move quickly.

Read our Cupra Formentor VZ5 review

Cupra Leon VZ TCR

On sale November

Limited-run special will follow the Leon VZ and draws on Cupra’s touring car racing experience, with wider rubber and more aggressive aero. Its turbo four is also dialled up to 321bhp and 310lb ft.

Read our Cupra Leon VZ review

Cupra Raval

On sale September

Seat’s sporty sibling brand has led the MEB+ EV project and created an angry-looking hot hatch packing up to 223bhp and a more focused chassis set-up.

Read our Cupra Raval review

Dacia C-Neo

On sale June

Petrol-powered and rough road-ready, this Skoda Octavia-rivalling estate is tipped to cost under £25k.

Everything we know about the Dacia C-Neo

Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4

On sale April

A fresh range-topper is inbound for the everyman SUV. The new four-wheel-drive variant will use the same 138bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as the mild hybrid in combination with a 31bhp electric motor on the rear axle.

Read our Dacia Duster review

Dacia Jogger

On sale January

Mid-life update for excellent MPV-estate thingy. Hybrid powertrain, new equipment and fresh look.

Read our Dacia Jogger review

Dacia Sandero

On sale January Europe's best-seller gets electrified, with the jacked-up Stepway gaining the Bigster's Hybrid 155 system.

Everything we know about the new Dacia Sandero

Dacia Spring

On sale March

Budget baby hatchback is uprated with a choice of 69bhp and 99bhp motors and improved handling. Now the UK's cheapest new car – yours from just £12k.

Everything we know about the new Dacia Spring

Denza B5

On sale December

One of three new cars coming to the UK from BYD’s luxury brand next year, the B5 is a plug-in hybrid 4x4 capable of a Defender Octa-humbling 677bhp and 0-62mph in 4.8sec.

Everything we know about the Denza B5

Denza D9

On sale August

BYD’s upmarket brand aims to cover all bases in Europe with a hot shooting brake, a luxury 4x4, a top-drawer supercar and this, a posh people carrier in the vein of the Lexus LM. Full details are still to come, but it’s an EV or a PHEV and there’s a fridge-freezer in the centre console.

Denza Z9 GT

On sale July

BYD introduces its premium brand with a tri-motor Porsche Taycan rival packing 950bhp-plus. For real.

Read our Denza Z9 GT review

DS No7

On sale October

Couture rebrand is intended to drag the French firm back into the fray. DS will bring an edgier design for its core SUV model.

Everything we know about the DS No7

Encor Series 1

On sale September

Wedge-shaped Lotus Esprit is back with pop-up lights, a rebuilt V8 and Apple CarPlay Yours for £430k, plus a donor.

Everything we know about the Encor Series 1

Ferrari 296 Speciale

On sale May

A modern great made greater. Ultimate version of Ferrari’s V6 supercar bends the laws of physics to awe-striking effect.

Read our Ferrari 296 Speciale review

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

On sale June

SF90 hybrid hypercar’s replacement justifies its reprisal of a legendary name by being one of the fastest-accelerating ICE cars of all time.

Everything we know about the Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Ferrari Amalfi

On sale April

The ‘entry-level’ Ferrari, the Roma coupé, has been given a new name to reflect how extensively it has been upgraded.

Read our Ferrari Amalfi review

Ferrari Elettrica

On sale December

Maranello’s first EV was never going to be phoned in. The ‘Elettrica’ (not its final name) will have around 1000bhp from four motors, a colossal 122kWh battery giving 329 miles of range and a top speed nudging 200mph. They promise it’s not all cold, hard numbers, though: it will also have its own authentic ‘engine note’ and handling “to thrill”.

Everything we know about Ferrari's EV

Fiat 500 Hybrid

On sale September

The petrol-powered 500 returns. Sort of. Powered by a beardy 64bhp 1.0-litre engine, crammed into the 500e's EV platform. Don't mention the 16.2sec 0-62mph time.

Read our Fiat 500 Hybrid review

Fiat 'Giga Panda'

On sale November

Aimed squarely at the Dacia Bigster, this family SUV will offer petrol, hybrid and electric power.

Fiat Grande Panda

On sale March

By the time we drive a right-hand-drive version, the Grande Panda will be about a year late to UK roads – which is especially frustrating when it’s shaping up to be a very convincing Renault 5 rival. “Bear with me,” it might say.

Read our Fiat Grande Panda review

Fiat Grande Panda 4x4

On sale November

Cult-classic go-anywhere supermini reborn as one of the smallest four-wheel-drive cars on the market. Expect hybrid and electric powertrains.

Everything we know about the Fiat Grande Panda 4x4

Fiat Topolino

On sale June

Italian reworking of Citroën Ami ditches doors, gains rag top. Perfect for our famously balmy summers.

Everything we know about the Fiat Topolino

Firefly Hatchback

On sale July

Premium EV maker Nio's entry-level brand Firefly will reach the UK with its answer to the Mini Cooper. It can use Nio's bespoke battery-swap stations in China but will have to use boring old chargers over here. For now, at least.

Read our Firefly review

Ford Puma Gen-E

On sale May

EV version of Britain's best-seller gets a bump in range to 250 miles and semi-autonomous cruising.

Read our Ford Puma Gen-E review

Genesis GV60 Magma

On sale May

Hot version of electric crossover gets Hyundai Ioniq 5 N tech, Korean luxury and magma-coloured paint.

Everything we know about the Genesis GV60 Magma

Genesis GV90

On sale November

Say hello to the Korean Bentley Bentayga. Based on the Kia EV9, the GV90 is an ultra-premium, sixseat SUV that looks to stay remarkably faithful to the dramatic Neolun concept – right down to the reverse-opening doors. Expect a fat portion of power and more than 300 miles of range.

Everything we know about the Genesis GV90

GMA Le Mans GTR, S1 LM

On sale Too late!

First cars from Gordon Murray's Special Vehicles division are a stunning tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR LM and a longtail-spec GMA T.50. Both are ultra-exclusive, track-focused specials based on the atmo-V12 T.50 hypercar but with key dynamic enhancements.

Everything we know about the GMA Le Mans GTR and S1 LM

GMA T.33

On sale March

Second supercar by Gordon Murray's firm sends 609bhp from a stonking Cosworth V12 through a six-speed manual. Just the £1.8m, if you please.

Everything we know about the GMA T.33

Honda Prelude

On sale March

The sports coupé is back. Well, sort of. And it's a petrol manual! Again, sort of. Still, we're excited.

Read our Honda Prelude review

Honda Super-N

On sale July

Spiritual successor to the Honda E aims for the enthusiast vote with an imitation gearbox and a fake exhaust note.

Read our Honda Super-N review

Hyundai i30

On sale September

Golf rival will get another refresh. Changes to include new lights and probably more hybrid powertrains.

Hyundai i30 N

On sale December

Hybridisation is set to bring the vaunted hot i30 back to showrooms, meaning the VW Golf GTI can’t rest on its laurels after the retirement of its Ford Focus ST and Honda CIvic Type R rivals.

Everything we know about the new Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai Ioniq 3

On sale September

New mid-sized hatchback will blend a striking, sporty design with proven Hyundai EV hardware.

Everything we know about the Hyundai Ioniq 3

Hyundai Tucson

On sale September

Popular SUV will receive chunkier Defender-esque styling and grow in size for its next generation.

Everything we know about the Hyundai Tucson

iCaur V27

On sale October

Known as iCar in China and rebranded to avoid the wrath of Apple's lawyers, this Chery-owned 4x4 brand will come to the UK with its Defender-rivalling V27 off-roader.

Everything we know about the iCaur V27

Jaecoo 8

On sale March

Biggest Jaecoo model yet is set to rival the Skoda Kodiaq. We're sure you'll see them everywhere soon.

Everything we know about the Jaecoo 8

Jaguar Type 00

On sale December

Oh, come on – you know all this by now. The biggest unveiling of 2024 will be followed by the biggest launch of 2026. JLR isn’t looking back as it kick-starts a complete, ground-up reinvention of the storied Jaguar marque – partly because this imposing super-GT doesn’t have a rear window.

Read about our first ride in the production Type 00

Jeep Cherokee

On sale October

New generation of Discovery rival gains new styling and an EV version with more than 200 miles of range.

Everything we know about the Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Recon

On sale November

Not merely an electrified Wrangler but Jeep's first purpose-built electric off-roader. A pivotal model for America's favourite 4x4 purveyor, the Recon features a sparky 670bhp, 620lb ft, dual-motor powertrain that, according to Jeep's CEO, proves that "electrification isn't just compatible" with off-roading but can actually "elevate it".

Naturally, though, the Recon has a lot to prove as an electric take on the beloved Wrangler. Removable doors are a good start.

Everything we know about the Jeep Recon

KGM Musso EV

On sale February

Reinvigorated Korean 4x4 specialist turns its utilitarian pick-up truck electric for its next generation.

Kia EV2

On sale July

Kia’s smallest and most affordable electric car yet is a chunky little crossover to fight the Renault 4.

Everything we know about the Kia EV2

Kia EV3 GT

On sale September

Stocky crossover sets its sights on the Cupra Born VZ. New GT version is expected to employ two motors for a significant bump in power from the current standard car’s 201bhp.

Read our Kia EV3 review

Kia EV4 GT

On sale July

Hot version of the electric hatchback aims to offer a mix of performance and real-world usability, with engagement boosted by Kia’s simulated gearbox system. Sits lower and stiffer too.

Everything we know about the Kia EV4 GT

Kia K4 Sportswagon

On sale August

Ceed replacement will sprout a Skoda Octavia Estate rival and later in the year a fleet-friendly K4 Hybrid.

Read our Kia K4 review

Kia Seltos

On sale September

Second-gen crossover is coming to the UK for the first time, positioned between the Niro and Sportage.

Everything we know about the Kia Seltos

Land Rover Defender Sport

On sale December

The Defender is JLR's best-seller- so launching a more affordable one is a no-brainer. Expected to replace the Discovery Sport, the new entry-level model will be a fierce rival to Mercedes "Little G".

Everything we know about the Defender Sport

Leapmotor A05

On sale October

Electric supermini should undercut European rivals at around £20k and could pip them on range to boot.

Leapmotor B03X

On sale August

Boxy crossover from Stellantis-backed Chinese brand is a circa-£25k Ford Puma Gen-E rival.

Everything we know about the Leapmotor B03X

Leapmotor B05

On sale June

Touted as a “dream car for young people who refuse to settle”. Not an indication of ride quality, we hope.

Everything we know about the Leapmotor B05

Lepas L8

Chery, the firm that brought you Omoda, Jaecoo and, erm, Chery, is launching yet another new brand here. Proudly of the bargain basement, Lepas will start with the Dacia Duster-rivalling L8.

Everything we know about Lepas

Lexus ES

On sale April

Striking eighth-generation BMW 5 Series rival is set to dispense with petrol power in the UK, going EV-only.

Everything we know about the Lexus ES

Lotus Eletre Super Hybrid

On sale April

With sales plummeting and debts increasing, it’s looking like massive luxury EVs weren’t the key to Lotus’s future. Perhaps massive luxury hybrids will be. We’ll find out once the Eletre gains a mega-range PHEV option this year.

Everything we know about the Lotus Eletre PHEV

Lotus Type 134

On sale October

Long-delayed Porsche Macan rival is tipped to offer a choice of electric and long-range PHEV powertrains.

Everything we know about the Lotus Type 134

Mazda 6e

On sale February

Elegant 6 saloon makes an electric comeback cloaking Chinese underpinnings with a characteristically striking design.

Read our Mazda 6e review

Mazda CX-5

On sale June

Handsome SUV has grown to match Toyota RAV4 in next generation and been tuned for greater refinement.

Everything we know about the Mazda CX-5

Mazda EZ-60

On sale September

Chinese crossover co-developed with Changan will come to the UK, most likely with the CX-6e name.

Everything we know about the Mazda EZ-60

McLaren W1

On sale August

Woking's successor to the legendary P1 is a V8-engined hybrid hypercar that sends 1258bhp to its rear wheels. Heavily influenced by Formula 1, it's one of the most technologically advanced cars in the world today.

Everything we know about the McLaren W1

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

On sale September

Hot version of new electric CLA saloon will be a 500bhp BMW M3 chaser with a drift mode and a hydraulically actuated rear wing.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

On sale June

The future of Mercedes performance brand is this 1300bhp EV with the ability to go from 0-62mph faster than you can say its name Previewed by the Concept GT XX, it will sit on an advanced new platform and could potentially be the slipperiest car on sale. Autocar understands a two-door electric GT is also in the works.

Read about our first ride in the AMG GT XX concept

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ

On sale August

Like the BMW i3, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go electric for the first time. It will major on interior tech, offering the biggest touchscreen yet fitted in one of the brand's cars. Elsewhere, expect powertrains ranging from a 335bhp rear-driven option to a 482bhp 4Matic, and charging speeds of up to 400kW.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ

Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid

On sale February

New petrol-engined hybrid system allows wind-cheating saloon to be more efficient overall than the outgoing diesel CLA.

Read our Mercedes-Benz CLA hybrid review

Mercedes-Benz GLA

On sale October

Crossover counterpart of new CLA goes after BMW X1 and iX1 with a choice of ultra-efficient combustion and electric powertrains.

Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLB

On sale April

Second-generation seven-seat SUV can be specified with more screens than your local Odeon.

Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

On sale July

Crucial electric version of brand best-seller gets massive, star-spangled grille and almost-as-massive 39.1in touchscreen.

Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

Mercedes-Benz GLE

On sale September

BMW X5 rival will get stars in its eyes as part of an update to bring it into line with new GLC EQ.

Read our Mercedes-Benz GLE review

Mercedes-Benz GLS

On sale July

Stuttgart's limo-SUV grows even bolder with an imposing new look and tech borrowed from its newer siblings. Expect screens. Lots of em.

Read our Mercedes-Benz GLS review

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

On sale July

Luxury saloon is set to get a major update under the skin, expected to major on autonomous driving capabilities and refinement.

Read our Mercedes-Benz S-Class review

Mercedes-Benz VLS

On sale August

What if the S-Class were a van? We’re about to find out. Mercedes used the, ahem, striking Vision V-Class concept to show us how an ultra-luxury MPV “could even offer more” than its longstanding flagship limo, and the production version will take that thinking into showrooms.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz VLS

MG 4 EV

On sale September

There’s already an all-new 4 EV in China, but we’ll get an upgraded version of today’s hatchback first.

Read our MG 4 EV review

MG S9 PHEV

On sale March

MG’s first seven-seater is a plug-in hybrid SUV that’s expected to have an electric-only range of 75 miles.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

On sale July

Japanese stalwart returns to the UK with the plug-in-hybrid family SUV that was once its best-seller. UK specifications have yet to be confirmed, but US-market cars get a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two electric motors (one per axle giving four-wheel drive), combining for 248bhp; while its electric-only range is rated at 38 miles.

Everything we know about the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi L200

On sale July

Bulky pick-up will look to steal market share from the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux with a twin-turbocharged 2.4-litre diesel engine and various bits of off-road trickery.

Everything we know about the Mitsubishi L200

Nissan Ariya

On sale May

Subtle update brings electric SUV in line with new Leaf and introduces vehicle-to-load functionality.

Read our Nissan Ariya review

Nissan Leaf

On sale February

The only mainstream electric car currently built in the UK, this new crossover is almost as important as the original hatchback, which heralded the EV age in 2010.

Read our Nissan Leaf review

Omoda 4

On sale September

Yet another Chinese SUV, but a pretty eye-catching one, inspired by outer space.

Omoda 7

On sale January

Budget PHEV sits between Omodas 5 and 9 (duh) and is twinned with the Jaecoo 7 (double duh).

Everything we know about the Omoda 7

Peugeot 408

On sale March

Remember this one? Strange but decent fastback/crossover whatsit will be lightly restyled in and out.

Read our Peugeot 408 review

Peugeot E-208 GTi

On sale June

The first Peugeot GTi in yonks is unashamedly inspired by the legendary hot 205 and has the mettle to back it, with a 278bhp electric motor and a limited-slip differential.

Everything we know about the new Peugeot e-208 GTi

Polestar 5

On sale March

UK-developed Porsche Taycan challenger has Lotus Elise-like construction, supercar pace, and no rear window.

Read our Polestar 5 prototype review

Porsche 911 GT2

On sale August

Most extreme and technically advanced 911 yet, with a heavily re-engineered version of the GTS's T-Hybrid six rumoured to make at least 750bhp.

Everything we know about the Porsche 911 GT2

Porsche Cayenne Electric

On sale July

The new-generation Cayenne is nothing like the original, but it has already proved just as polarising. This cutting-edge EV has up to 1140bhp, can outpace a 918 Spyder and can charge wirelessly.

Read our Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

Range Rover Electric

On sale October

This could be the best off-road EV yet, and it’s certainly proving pretty good at being off the road. Its scheduled 2025 launch has been pushed back to some time this year, allegedly to ensure it’s as capable as possible.

Read our Range Rover Electric prototype review

Range Rover Velar

On sale August

Second generation of style-focused SUV gains EV power and morphs into more of a high-riding saloon.

Everything we know about the new Range Rover Velar

Renault 4 Savane

On sale May

Tiny SUV gets a 15mm lift, grippier tyres and a second motor for four-wheel drive. Call it Scrappy-Doo.

Read our first off-road test of the Renault 4 Savane

Renault Megane

On sale July

Oldest Renault EV on sale is due a major refresh to reignite interest. Could spawn a hot RS model.

Read our Renault Megane E-Tech review

Renault Trafic

On sale May

Humble panel van goes space age alongside high-roofed Estafette and chassis-cab Goelette.

Renault Twingo

On sale November

Cute city car is revived as an entry-level EV with 163-mile range and circa-£17k price.

Everything we know about the new Renault Twingo

Seat Arona

On sale January

Ageing small crossover gets a new lease of life. Mild-hybrid powertrain in the offing for later in the year.

Read our Seat Arona review

Seat Ibiza

On sale January

Nip and tuck for Spain's VW Polo keeps it fresh at eight years old; retains manual gearbox option

Read our Seat Ibiza review

Skoda 7S

On sale September

New Skoda range-topper incoming as a ‘Kodiaq EV’ with seven seats and a bold new design.

Everything we know about the Skoda seven-seat EV

Skoda Epiq

On sale December

A questionably named but reassuringly no-nonsense little Skoda crossover. As close as we will get to an electric Fabia for the foreseeable future.

Everything we know about the Skoda Epiq

Skoda Fabia 130

On sale January

The fastest little Skoda yet, with its 1.5-litre turbo four boosted to 174bhp and its top speed raised to 142mph. Restricted to an auto ’box but can still be fun.

Read our Skoda Fabia 130 review

Smart #2

On sale December

New two-seat city car will revive the spirit of the original Smart car. And yes, it's smaller than the #1 (don't think about it too much).

Everything we know about the Smart #2

Subaru E-Outback

On sale September

Oddball Solterra SUV has been remoulded into an even odder lifted estate with a 375bhp dual-motor powertrain and a familiar name.

Everything we know about the Subaru E-Outback

Subaru Solterra

On sale July

Subaru’s rebadged Toyota bZ4X is given a more bespoke look and a handsome power bump to 333bhp.

Read our Subaru Solterra review

Subaru Uncharted

On sale April

Another reworked electric Toyota, this one is twinned with the C-HR+ and has more of an off-road focus.

Read our Subaru Uncharted review

Tesla Model 3/Y Standard

On sale June

Tesla strips some features out of benchmark EV duo to bring down costs and boost competitiveness.

Everything we know about the Tesla Model Y Standard

Tesla Roadster

On sale November

Musk’s perennially delayed hobby horse, now with cold-gas thrusters, is set for 1 April debut (no comment).

Toyota Aygo X

On sale January

Chunky city car is reworked with a 114bhp full-hybrid powertrain and officially returns an incredible 76.3mpg.

Read our Toyota Aygo X review

Toyota bZ4X Touring

On sale May

Ever-sensible Toyota breaks the mould with a high-riding, outdoorsy electric estate making up to 376bhp.

Everything we know about the Toyota bZ4X Touring

Toyota C-HR+

On sale February

Ever-sensible Toyota stays firmly in the mould with an electric SUV that’s pleasant but uninspiring.

Read our Toyota C-HR+ review

Toyota GR Corolla

On sale July

Great news: Toyota will start building its hot Corolla in the UK this year, making it the first Gazoo Racing model assembled outside of Japan. That might just mean we're finally offered it.

Toyota GR GT

On sale December

After years of rumours, teasers and concepts, Toyota's thoroughbred is finally here Packing a hybridised, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, the GR GT puts out 641bhp and 627lb ft, although Toyota has said these numbers could increase as development continues.

It's targeting a top speed of 198mph and is the company's first car to have an all-aluminium body.

Notably, there isn't a single Toyota badge on it. We're keenly awaiting our first go, but we expect it to become a mainstay of the race track before hitting the road in significant numbers.

Everything we know about the Toyota GR GT

Toyota Hilux BEV

On sale June

The world’s best-selling pick-up has gone electric for its ninth (ninth!) generation, offering 150 miles of range. The BEV will be sold alongside a mild-hybrid 2.8-litre diesel model in Europe.

Read our Toyota Hilux BEV review

Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V

On sale March

Defender rival is now exclusively a mild hybrid. You lose the third row of seats but Toyota claims the 2.8-litre diesel four now offers smoother and more comfortable performance. Yours for... £80k.

Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review

Toyota RAV4

On sale May

Evolution rather than revolution for next generation of Qashqai rival, which will be PHEV-only in the UK.

Everything we know about the new Toyota RAV4

Vauxhall Mokka GSE

On sale January

We’ll spare you the regurgitated coffee puns and say this warmed-over crossover is surprisingly good to drive, sharing much of its hardware – including slippy diff – with the Abarth 600e.

Read our Vauxhall Mokka GSE review

Volkswagen Golf GTI 50

On sale May

The most powerful Golf GTI yet, this half-century special is even quicker around the Nürburgring than the four-wheel-drive Golf R. We’re not sure why it looks so angry about that.

Read our Volkswagen Golf GTI review

Volkswagen Golf Hybrid

On sale October

With demand still surging for combustion cars and at least another decade until they must be taken off sale in Europe, car makers are racing to clean up their ICE offerings to shore up sales – and keep emissions down – in the build-up to full electrification.

That’s why Volkswagen is making the landmark decision to introduce a full-hybrid powertrain to the huge-selling Golf next year.

This new series-parallel system – coming first to the new T-Roc – will work a bit like the Honda Civic’s, in that the Golf Hybrid will be able to drive on electric or petrol power at any one time or both when called for, with up to 170bhp at its disposal.

Everything we know about the Volkswagen Golf Hybrid

Volkswagen ID Cross

On sale July

An SUV-styled version of the ID Polo, this Ford Puma Gen-E rival is the same size as today’s T-Cross. Expect it to start from around £25k and offer 261 miles of range.

Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Cross

Volkswagen ID Polo

On sale November

At long last, VW takes on the super-popular Renault 5 with a £22k EV supermini that inherits a famous name from the ICE era.

Read our Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review

Volkswagen ID Polo GTI

On sale December

Wolfsburg’s first electric hot hatch has the weight of umpteen inestimable forebears on its shoulders, needing to offer driving thrills that go beyond raw straight-line pace.

Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Polo GTI

Volkswagen ID 3

On sale August

VW’s influential bespoke EV has been a bit overlooked of late. A new design, higher-quality interior and powertrain upgrades should put the hatch back on the map.

Read our Volkswagen ID 3 review

Volkswagen ID Tiguan

On sale August

It’s not often that a mid-life facelift is so extensive as to warrant a new name, but the ID 4 will be so heavily updated that it will be more like a new-generation car – and Volkswagen wants it to be seen as a logical EV alternative to its best-selling Tiguan. Expect styling influenced by the ID Cross concept, a completely revamped interior (with more buttons) and big upgrades for the internals.

Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Tiguan

VW T-Roc

On sale April

The Golf of SUVs returns for a second generation. No diesels this time and still no plugin hybrids, but full hybrids are coming – as is a 329bhp R version.

Read our Volkswagen T-Roc review

Volvo ES90

On sale February

Software struggles stalled the start of Volvo’s bold new electric era, but its sumptuous, tech-heavy BMW i5 rival is now on its way to UK dealers.

Read our Volvo ES90 review

Volvo EX60

On sale May

Electric counterpart to brand's best-seller will herald a new platform and become its longest-range EV yet.

Everything we know about the Volvo EX60

Xpeng G6

On sale May

Left-field Model Y rival from China still looks like a robotic egg but can now charge at a dizzying 451kW.

Read our Xpeng G6 review

Xpeng G9

On sale October

Xpeng’s second UK offering is a big, premium SUV that can gain nearly 250 miles of range in 12 minutes.

Read our Xpeng G9 review

Xpeng X9

On sale March

An MPV? No, the X9 is actually a ‘starship’, according to Xpeng. This seven-set VW ID Buzz rival packs up to 496bhp, while its adaptive air suspension promises “the most comfortable driving experience”.

Everything we know about the Xpeng X9

Zeekr 7X

Geely, which owns Polestar and Volvo, will launch its Tesla-fighting brand in the UK this year. The 7X is a Volkswagen Touareg-sized EV with novel active suspension.

Read our Zeekr 7X review

Zenos E10

On sale April

Zenos returns after eight years with new version of ultra-light roadster. Different engine, six times pricier.

Read our Zenos E10 review

Zenvo Aurora

On sale November

Danish answer to Bugatti promises 1850bhp hypercar with quad-turbo V12 named after Thor’s hammer.

Everything we know about the Zenvo Aurora