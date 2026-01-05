New year, new cars: 2026 is shaping up to be a big one for the industry, with plenty of brands and models making their debuts.
From the baby EVs that didn't seem possible only a few years ago to ripsnorting V8 supercars and VIP-hauling vans, there's something here to catch the eye of everyone.
Here's our breakdown of every new car coming to the UK in 2026, from Aion to Zenvo.
Every new car coming in 2026
Aion UT
On sale April
GAC is one of the biggest Chinese car makers yet to come to the UK. That changes this year, as it arrives with its Aion brand and a two-car line-up that includes the Mini Cooper-rivalling UT. It packs 134bhp and a range of 265 miles.
Everything we know about the Aion UT
Aion V
On sale April
Tesla Model Y competitor has a 224bhp motor and 90kWh battery, giving a range of 329 miles between charges.
Everything we know about the Aion V
Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio
On sale April
Modern greats given reprieve as electric successors delayed - and V6 Quadrifoglios are coming back.
Everything we know about the return of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio
Alfa Romeo Tonale
On sale January
Revised plug-in hybrid powertrain brings a significant and much-needed boost to refinement.
Read our Alfa Romeo Tonale review
Alpine A110 R Ultime
On sale February
Petrol-powered A110 will bow out as a 345bhp limited-run special. Tick a few boxes and you're looking at paying nearly £300k for a four-pot.
Everything we know about the Alpine A110 Ultime
Alpine A390
On sale May
Tri-motor crossover promises to be an A110 for the whole family, but maybe wasted on the school run.
Analogue VHPK
On sale September
Very thorough restomod of the Lotus Elise from a firm that has already blown us away. It weighs just 600kg and has 400bhp per tonne, and has a central driving position. Yes, please.
Everything we know about the Analogue VHPK
Ariel Atom 4RR
On sale April
The UK's fastest piece of scaffolding has been boosted to an unbelievable 522bhp for its 25th birthday. That's about 770bhp per tonne.
Everything we know about the Ariel Atom 4RR
Ariel E-Nomad
On sale December
Somerset's wild off-road super-buggy quietens down but only in the most literal sense. Expect the EV version to offer 281bhp, 0-62mph in 3.5sec, a kerb weight of less than 900kg and, above all else, endless fun. Ariel is currently working on commercialising the model, but we can't wait to drive one.
Everything we know about the Ariel E-Nomad
Aston Martin DB12 S
On sale March
Outrageous range-topping version of Aston's big coupé will take on Bentley's hardcore new Continental Speed with a raucous 690bhp V12.
Everything we know about the Aston Martin DB12 S
Audi A2 E-Tron
On sale December
New EV riffs on cult-classic, MPV-esque supermini and is strongly tipped to take its name.
Everything we know about the Audi A2 E-tron
Audi A6 Allroad
On sale September
Allroads lead to this: a comeback for Audi’s 4x4- lite sub-brand. Jacked-up, bulked-out take on the latest ICE A6 estate is the first in a new line of rugged execs.
Audi Q7
On sale August
Put the new Q5 into a photocopier and scale up to 125%. Hot SQ7 could reprise its buttery V8.
Everything we know about the new Audi Q7
Audi Q9
On sale December
Huge, boxy SUV is focused mainly on US and Middle East and set to kick-start Horch luxury sub-brand.
Everything we know about the Audi Q9
Audi RS3 Ultimate
On sale June
Track-focused special will be a snarling last hurrah for the five-cylinder hot A3. Expect it to bring a hefty bump in power, taking it beyond the current 401bhp.
Everything we know about the Audi RS3 Ultimate
Audi RS5
On sale July
Audi Performance's first plug-in hybrid is expected to keep its 2.9-litre V6 but with the assistance of electric motors boosting output way beyond its RS4 predecessor's 444bhp-meaning it could be one of Audi's most powerful combustion models yet. Probably best to leave your Labradors at home.
Everything we know about the Audi RS5
Bentley Urban SUV
On sale December
Every Bentley of the modern era has been a game-changing proposition that has sought to rewrite the rules of the luxury car market in some way – but none has promised to be as transformative as this. Crewe refers to its first EV as an ‘urban SUV’, reflecting the fact that it’s slightly smaller than the best-selling Bentayga.
It’s all relative, though: this will still be a hefty thing, at just under five metres long and weighing the thick end of three tonnes. And the big numbers don’t stop there: it will be capable of adding 100 miles of range in less than seven minutes at a charger, could pack north of 1000bhp in its most potent form and will top out beyond 200mph.
Everything we know about the Bentley electric SUV
BMW 7 Series
On sale December
New look appears to shrink the 7er's mahoosive front grille, and there'll be big changes inside too.
BMW i3
On sale December
The BMW 3 Series will go electric globally for the first time, offering around 500 miles of range and reinterpreting design cues from the brand’s back catalogue.
It promises to be the keen driver’s choice, thanks to BMW’s new 'Heart of Joy' computer, which unites all of the car's key systems onto one chip. This, it claims, will bring tangible benefits to stability, agility and comfort, matching those of the petrol-engined 3 Series.
Everything we know about the BMW i3
BMW iX3
On sale March
First member of BMW's Neue Klasse becomes the UK longest-range EV, mustering 500 miles per charge.
BMW X5
On sale August
Will offer the broadest powertrain array of any BMW to date: petrol, diesel, PHEV, BEV, hydrogen FCEV.
Everything we know about the new BMW X5
Bovensiepen Zagato
On sale June
New brand from Alpina's founding family makes debut with shark-nosed twist on BMW M4 coupé.
Everything we know about the Bovensiepen Zagato
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
On sale March
New plug-in hybrid powertrain squeezed into a small electric crossover, with a sub-£30,000 starting price.
Read our BYD Atto 2 DM-i review
BYD Atto 3 DM-i
On sale September
First BYD model sold in UK – 4.5m-long electric crossover – will also get complex new PHEV powertrain.
BYD Atto 9
On sale November
BYD's largest electric SUV is a seven-seater that promises plenty of power and ultra-rapid charging.
BYD Seal 06 GT
On sale December
New VW ID 3-rivalling hatch will sit beneath Seal electric saloon in line-up. Could gain a 523bhp range-topper.
Everything we know about the BYD Seal 06 GT
BYD Sealion 5
On sale February
Crucial Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai challenger comes to the UK with plug-in hybrid power.
BYD Shark 6
On sale March
Big-battery Ford Ranger PHEV rival arrives to take a bite out of the pick-up market. See what we did there?
Cadillac Lyriq
On sale October
American luxury brand makes bold UK return with its answer to Porsche's new Cayenne Electric.
Read our Cadillac Lyriq review
Changan Deepal S05
On sale January
Having already brought the S07 electric SUV to the UK, one of China's oldest car makers is following that with the Skoda Enyaq-rivalling Deepal S05: a 4.6m-long, circa-£35k electric SUV.
Everything you need to know about Changan
Chery Tiggo 4
On sale March
Chinese firm will expand here with petrol-engined, spaceship-inspired VW T-Roc rival, costing about £20k.
Everything we know about the Chery Tiggo 4
Cupra Born
On sale May
Electric hatch is getting a new look to bring it into line with the new Raval supermini. Flagship VZ – one of our favourite fast EVs – could also get extra power and range.
Cupra Formentor VZ5
On sale August
The ultimate sleeper? This subtle five-cylinder version of Martorell’s sporty crossover is finally coming to the UK – although only around 250 examples are due over here, so move quickly.
Read our Cupra Formentor VZ5 review
Cupra Leon VZ TCR
On sale November
Limited-run special will follow the Leon VZ and draws on Cupra’s touring car racing experience, with wider rubber and more aggressive aero. Its turbo four is also dialled up to 321bhp and 310lb ft.
Cupra Raval
On sale September
Seat’s sporty sibling brand has led the MEB+ EV project and created an angry-looking hot hatch packing up to 223bhp and a more focused chassis set-up.
Dacia C-Neo
On sale June
Petrol-powered and rough road-ready, this Skoda Octavia-rivalling estate is tipped to cost under £25k.
Everything we know about the Dacia C-Neo
Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4
On sale April
A fresh range-topper is inbound for the everyman SUV. The new four-wheel-drive variant will use the same 138bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as the mild hybrid in combination with a 31bhp electric motor on the rear axle.
Dacia Jogger
On sale January
Mid-life update for excellent MPV-estate thingy. Hybrid powertrain, new equipment and fresh look.
Dacia Sandero
On sale January Europe's best-seller gets electrified, with the jacked-up Stepway gaining the Bigster's Hybrid 155 system.
Everything we know about the new Dacia Sandero
Dacia Spring
On sale March
Budget baby hatchback is uprated with a choice of 69bhp and 99bhp motors and improved handling. Now the UK's cheapest new car – yours from just £12k.
Everything we know about the new Dacia Spring
Denza B5
On sale December
One of three new cars coming to the UK from BYD’s luxury brand next year, the B5 is a plug-in hybrid 4x4 capable of a Defender Octa-humbling 677bhp and 0-62mph in 4.8sec.
Everything we know about the Denza B5
Denza D9
On sale August
BYD’s upmarket brand aims to cover all bases in Europe with a hot shooting brake, a luxury 4x4, a top-drawer supercar and this, a posh people carrier in the vein of the Lexus LM. Full details are still to come, but it’s an EV or a PHEV and there’s a fridge-freezer in the centre console.
Denza Z9 GT
On sale July
BYD introduces its premium brand with a tri-motor Porsche Taycan rival packing 950bhp-plus. For real.
DS No7
On sale October
Couture rebrand is intended to drag the French firm back into the fray. DS will bring an edgier design for its core SUV model.
Everything we know about the DS No7
Encor Series 1
On sale September
Wedge-shaped Lotus Esprit is back with pop-up lights, a rebuilt V8 and Apple CarPlay Yours for £430k, plus a donor.
Everything we know about the Encor Series 1
Ferrari 296 Speciale
On sale May
A modern great made greater. Ultimate version of Ferrari’s V6 supercar bends the laws of physics to awe-striking effect.
Read our Ferrari 296 Speciale review
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
On sale June
SF90 hybrid hypercar’s replacement justifies its reprisal of a legendary name by being one of the fastest-accelerating ICE cars of all time.
Everything we know about the Ferrari 849 Testarossa
Ferrari Amalfi
On sale April
The ‘entry-level’ Ferrari, the Roma coupé, has been given a new name to reflect how extensively it has been upgraded.
Read our Ferrari Amalfi review
Ferrari Elettrica
On sale December
Maranello’s first EV was never going to be phoned in. The ‘Elettrica’ (not its final name) will have around 1000bhp from four motors, a colossal 122kWh battery giving 329 miles of range and a top speed nudging 200mph. They promise it’s not all cold, hard numbers, though: it will also have its own authentic ‘engine note’ and handling “to thrill”.
Everything we know about Ferrari's EV
Fiat 500 Hybrid
On sale September
The petrol-powered 500 returns. Sort of. Powered by a beardy 64bhp 1.0-litre engine, crammed into the 500e's EV platform. Don't mention the 16.2sec 0-62mph time.
Read our Fiat 500 Hybrid review
Fiat 'Giga Panda'
On sale November
Aimed squarely at the Dacia Bigster, this family SUV will offer petrol, hybrid and electric power.
Fiat Grande Panda
On sale March
By the time we drive a right-hand-drive version, the Grande Panda will be about a year late to UK roads – which is especially frustrating when it’s shaping up to be a very convincing Renault 5 rival. “Bear with me,” it might say.
Read our Fiat Grande Panda review
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4
On sale November
Cult-classic go-anywhere supermini reborn as one of the smallest four-wheel-drive cars on the market. Expect hybrid and electric powertrains.
Everything we know about the Fiat Grande Panda 4x4
Fiat Topolino
On sale June
Italian reworking of Citroën Ami ditches doors, gains rag top. Perfect for our famously balmy summers.
Everything we know about the Fiat Topolino
Firefly Hatchback
On sale July
Premium EV maker Nio's entry-level brand Firefly will reach the UK with its answer to the Mini Cooper. It can use Nio's bespoke battery-swap stations in China but will have to use boring old chargers over here. For now, at least.
Ford Puma Gen-E
On sale May
EV version of Britain's best-seller gets a bump in range to 250 miles and semi-autonomous cruising.
Read our Ford Puma Gen-E review
Genesis GV60 Magma
On sale May
Hot version of electric crossover gets Hyundai Ioniq 5 N tech, Korean luxury and magma-coloured paint.
Everything we know about the Genesis GV60 Magma
Genesis GV90
On sale November
Say hello to the Korean Bentley Bentayga. Based on the Kia EV9, the GV90 is an ultra-premium, sixseat SUV that looks to stay remarkably faithful to the dramatic Neolun concept – right down to the reverse-opening doors. Expect a fat portion of power and more than 300 miles of range.
Everything we know about the Genesis GV90
GMA Le Mans GTR, S1 LM
On sale Too late!
First cars from Gordon Murray's Special Vehicles division are a stunning tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR LM and a longtail-spec GMA T.50. Both are ultra-exclusive, track-focused specials based on the atmo-V12 T.50 hypercar but with key dynamic enhancements.
Everything we know about the GMA Le Mans GTR and S1 LM
GMA T.33
On sale March
Second supercar by Gordon Murray's firm sends 609bhp from a stonking Cosworth V12 through a six-speed manual. Just the £1.8m, if you please.
Everything we know about the GMA T.33
Honda Prelude
On sale March
The sports coupé is back. Well, sort of. And it's a petrol manual! Again, sort of. Still, we're excited.
Honda Super-N
On sale July
Spiritual successor to the Honda E aims for the enthusiast vote with an imitation gearbox and a fake exhaust note.
Hyundai i30
On sale September
Golf rival will get another refresh. Changes to include new lights and probably more hybrid powertrains.
Hyundai i30 N
On sale December
Hybridisation is set to bring the vaunted hot i30 back to showrooms, meaning the VW Golf GTI can’t rest on its laurels after the retirement of its Ford Focus ST and Honda CIvic Type R rivals.
Everything we know about the new Hyundai i30 N
Hyundai Ioniq 3
On sale September
New mid-sized hatchback will blend a striking, sporty design with proven Hyundai EV hardware.
Everything we know about the Hyundai Ioniq 3
Hyundai Tucson
On sale September
Popular SUV will receive chunkier Defender-esque styling and grow in size for its next generation.
Everything we know about the Hyundai Tucson
iCaur V27
On sale October
Known as iCar in China and rebranded to avoid the wrath of Apple's lawyers, this Chery-owned 4x4 brand will come to the UK with its Defender-rivalling V27 off-roader.
Everything we know about the iCaur V27
Jaecoo 8
On sale March
Biggest Jaecoo model yet is set to rival the Skoda Kodiaq. We're sure you'll see them everywhere soon.
Everything we know about the Jaecoo 8
Jaguar Type 00
On sale December
Oh, come on – you know all this by now. The biggest unveiling of 2024 will be followed by the biggest launch of 2026. JLR isn’t looking back as it kick-starts a complete, ground-up reinvention of the storied Jaguar marque – partly because this imposing super-GT doesn’t have a rear window.
Read about our first ride in the production Type 00
Jeep Cherokee
On sale October
New generation of Discovery rival gains new styling and an EV version with more than 200 miles of range.
Everything we know about the Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Recon
On sale November
Not merely an electrified Wrangler but Jeep's first purpose-built electric off-roader. A pivotal model for America's favourite 4x4 purveyor, the Recon features a sparky 670bhp, 620lb ft, dual-motor powertrain that, according to Jeep's CEO, proves that "electrification isn't just compatible" with off-roading but can actually "elevate it".
Naturally, though, the Recon has a lot to prove as an electric take on the beloved Wrangler. Removable doors are a good start.
Everything we know about the Jeep Recon
KGM Musso EV
On sale February
Reinvigorated Korean 4x4 specialist turns its utilitarian pick-up truck electric for its next generation.
Kia EV2
On sale July
Kia’s smallest and most affordable electric car yet is a chunky little crossover to fight the Renault 4.
Everything we know about the Kia EV2
Kia EV3 GT
On sale September
Stocky crossover sets its sights on the Cupra Born VZ. New GT version is expected to employ two motors for a significant bump in power from the current standard car’s 201bhp.
Kia EV4 GT
On sale July
Hot version of the electric hatchback aims to offer a mix of performance and real-world usability, with engagement boosted by Kia’s simulated gearbox system. Sits lower and stiffer too.
Everything we know about the Kia EV4 GT
Kia K4 Sportswagon
On sale August
Ceed replacement will sprout a Skoda Octavia Estate rival and later in the year a fleet-friendly K4 Hybrid.
Kia Seltos
On sale September
Second-gen crossover is coming to the UK for the first time, positioned between the Niro and Sportage.
Everything we know about the Kia Seltos
Land Rover Defender Sport
On sale December
The Defender is JLR's best-seller- so launching a more affordable one is a no-brainer. Expected to replace the Discovery Sport, the new entry-level model will be a fierce rival to Mercedes "Little G".
Everything we know about the Defender Sport
Leapmotor A05
On sale October
Electric supermini should undercut European rivals at around £20k and could pip them on range to boot.
Leapmotor B03X
On sale August
Boxy crossover from Stellantis-backed Chinese brand is a circa-£25k Ford Puma Gen-E rival.
Everything we know about the Leapmotor B03X
Leapmotor B05
On sale June
Touted as a “dream car for young people who refuse to settle”. Not an indication of ride quality, we hope.
Everything we know about the Leapmotor B05
Lepas L8
Chery, the firm that brought you Omoda, Jaecoo and, erm, Chery, is launching yet another new brand here. Proudly of the bargain basement, Lepas will start with the Dacia Duster-rivalling L8.
Everything we know about Lepas
Lexus ES
On sale April
Striking eighth-generation BMW 5 Series rival is set to dispense with petrol power in the UK, going EV-only.
Everything we know about the Lexus ES
Lotus Eletre Super Hybrid
On sale April
With sales plummeting and debts increasing, it’s looking like massive luxury EVs weren’t the key to Lotus’s future. Perhaps massive luxury hybrids will be. We’ll find out once the Eletre gains a mega-range PHEV option this year.
Everything we know about the Lotus Eletre PHEV
Lotus Type 134
On sale October
Long-delayed Porsche Macan rival is tipped to offer a choice of electric and long-range PHEV powertrains.
Everything we know about the Lotus Type 134
Mazda 6e
On sale February
Elegant 6 saloon makes an electric comeback cloaking Chinese underpinnings with a characteristically striking design.
Mazda CX-5
On sale June
Handsome SUV has grown to match Toyota RAV4 in next generation and been tuned for greater refinement.
Everything we know about the Mazda CX-5
Mazda EZ-60
On sale September
Chinese crossover co-developed with Changan will come to the UK, most likely with the CX-6e name.
Everything we know about the Mazda EZ-60
McLaren W1
On sale August
Woking's successor to the legendary P1 is a V8-engined hybrid hypercar that sends 1258bhp to its rear wheels. Heavily influenced by Formula 1, it's one of the most technologically advanced cars in the world today.
Everything we know about the McLaren W1
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
On sale September
Hot version of new electric CLA saloon will be a 500bhp BMW M3 chaser with a drift mode and a hydraulically actuated rear wing.
Everything we know about the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
On sale June
The future of Mercedes performance brand is this 1300bhp EV with the ability to go from 0-62mph faster than you can say its name Previewed by the Concept GT XX, it will sit on an advanced new platform and could potentially be the slipperiest car on sale. Autocar understands a two-door electric GT is also in the works.
Read about our first ride in the AMG GT XX concept
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ
On sale August
Like the BMW i3, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go electric for the first time. It will major on interior tech, offering the biggest touchscreen yet fitted in one of the brand's cars. Elsewhere, expect powertrains ranging from a 335bhp rear-driven option to a 482bhp 4Matic, and charging speeds of up to 400kW.
Everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ
Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid
On sale February
New petrol-engined hybrid system allows wind-cheating saloon to be more efficient overall than the outgoing diesel CLA.
Read our Mercedes-Benz CLA hybrid review
Mercedes-Benz GLA
On sale October
Crossover counterpart of new CLA goes after BMW X1 and iX1 with a choice of ultra-efficient combustion and electric powertrains.
Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLB
On sale April
Second-generation seven-seat SUV can be specified with more screens than your local Odeon.
Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ
On sale July
Crucial electric version of brand best-seller gets massive, star-spangled grille and almost-as-massive 39.1in touchscreen.
Everything we know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ
Mercedes-Benz GLE
On sale September
BMW X5 rival will get stars in its eyes as part of an update to bring it into line with new GLC EQ.
Read our Mercedes-Benz GLE review
Mercedes-Benz GLS
On sale July
Stuttgart's limo-SUV grows even bolder with an imposing new look and tech borrowed from its newer siblings. Expect screens. Lots of em.
Read our Mercedes-Benz GLS review
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
On sale July
Luxury saloon is set to get a major update under the skin, expected to major on autonomous driving capabilities and refinement.
Read our Mercedes-Benz S-Class review
Mercedes-Benz VLS
On sale August
What if the S-Class were a van? We’re about to find out. Mercedes used the, ahem, striking Vision V-Class concept to show us how an ultra-luxury MPV “could even offer more” than its longstanding flagship limo, and the production version will take that thinking into showrooms.
Everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz VLS
MG 4 EV
On sale September
There’s already an all-new 4 EV in China, but we’ll get an upgraded version of today’s hatchback first.
MG S9 PHEV
On sale March
MG’s first seven-seater is a plug-in hybrid SUV that’s expected to have an electric-only range of 75 miles.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
On sale July
Japanese stalwart returns to the UK with the plug-in-hybrid family SUV that was once its best-seller. UK specifications have yet to be confirmed, but US-market cars get a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two electric motors (one per axle giving four-wheel drive), combining for 248bhp; while its electric-only range is rated at 38 miles.
Everything we know about the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi L200
On sale July
Bulky pick-up will look to steal market share from the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux with a twin-turbocharged 2.4-litre diesel engine and various bits of off-road trickery.
Everything we know about the Mitsubishi L200
Nissan Ariya
On sale May
Subtle update brings electric SUV in line with new Leaf and introduces vehicle-to-load functionality.
Nissan Leaf
On sale February
The only mainstream electric car currently built in the UK, this new crossover is almost as important as the original hatchback, which heralded the EV age in 2010.
Omoda 4
On sale September
Yet another Chinese SUV, but a pretty eye-catching one, inspired by outer space.
Omoda 7
On sale January
Budget PHEV sits between Omodas 5 and 9 (duh) and is twinned with the Jaecoo 7 (double duh).
Everything we know about the Omoda 7
Peugeot 408
On sale March
Remember this one? Strange but decent fastback/crossover whatsit will be lightly restyled in and out.
Peugeot E-208 GTi
On sale June
The first Peugeot GTi in yonks is unashamedly inspired by the legendary hot 205 and has the mettle to back it, with a 278bhp electric motor and a limited-slip differential.
Everything we know about the new Peugeot e-208 GTi
Polestar 5
On sale March
UK-developed Porsche Taycan challenger has Lotus Elise-like construction, supercar pace, and no rear window.
Read our Polestar 5 prototype review
Porsche 911 GT2
On sale August
Most extreme and technically advanced 911 yet, with a heavily re-engineered version of the GTS's T-Hybrid six rumoured to make at least 750bhp.
Everything we know about the Porsche 911 GT2
Porsche Cayenne Electric
On sale July
The new-generation Cayenne is nothing like the original, but it has already proved just as polarising. This cutting-edge EV has up to 1140bhp, can outpace a 918 Spyder and can charge wirelessly.
Read our Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Range Rover Electric
On sale October
This could be the best off-road EV yet, and it’s certainly proving pretty good at being off the road. Its scheduled 2025 launch has been pushed back to some time this year, allegedly to ensure it’s as capable as possible.
Read our Range Rover Electric prototype review
Range Rover Velar
On sale August
Second generation of style-focused SUV gains EV power and morphs into more of a high-riding saloon.
Everything we know about the new Range Rover Velar
Renault 4 Savane
On sale May
Tiny SUV gets a 15mm lift, grippier tyres and a second motor for four-wheel drive. Call it Scrappy-Doo.
Read our first off-road test of the Renault 4 Savane
Renault Megane
On sale July
Oldest Renault EV on sale is due a major refresh to reignite interest. Could spawn a hot RS model.
Read our Renault Megane E-Tech review
Renault Trafic
On sale May
Humble panel van goes space age alongside high-roofed Estafette and chassis-cab Goelette.
Renault Twingo
On sale November
Cute city car is revived as an entry-level EV with 163-mile range and circa-£17k price.
Everything we know about the new Renault Twingo
Seat Arona
On sale January
Ageing small crossover gets a new lease of life. Mild-hybrid powertrain in the offing for later in the year.
Seat Ibiza
On sale January
Nip and tuck for Spain's VW Polo keeps it fresh at eight years old; retains manual gearbox option
Skoda 7S
On sale September
New Skoda range-topper incoming as a ‘Kodiaq EV’ with seven seats and a bold new design.
Everything we know about the Skoda seven-seat EV
Skoda Epiq
On sale December
A questionably named but reassuringly no-nonsense little Skoda crossover. As close as we will get to an electric Fabia for the foreseeable future.
Everything we know about the Skoda Epiq
Skoda Fabia 130
On sale January
The fastest little Skoda yet, with its 1.5-litre turbo four boosted to 174bhp and its top speed raised to 142mph. Restricted to an auto ’box but can still be fun.
Read our Skoda Fabia 130 review
Smart #2
On sale December
New two-seat city car will revive the spirit of the original Smart car. And yes, it's smaller than the #1 (don't think about it too much).
Everything we know about the Smart #2
Subaru E-Outback
On sale September
Oddball Solterra SUV has been remoulded into an even odder lifted estate with a 375bhp dual-motor powertrain and a familiar name.
Everything we know about the Subaru E-Outback
Subaru Solterra
On sale July
Subaru’s rebadged Toyota bZ4X is given a more bespoke look and a handsome power bump to 333bhp.
Read our Subaru Solterra review
Subaru Uncharted
On sale April
Another reworked electric Toyota, this one is twinned with the C-HR+ and has more of an off-road focus.
Read our Subaru Uncharted review
Tesla Model 3/Y Standard
On sale June
Tesla strips some features out of benchmark EV duo to bring down costs and boost competitiveness.
Everything we know about the Tesla Model Y Standard
Tesla Roadster
On sale November
Musk’s perennially delayed hobby horse, now with cold-gas thrusters, is set for 1 April debut (no comment).
Toyota Aygo X
On sale January
Chunky city car is reworked with a 114bhp full-hybrid powertrain and officially returns an incredible 76.3mpg.
Toyota bZ4X Touring
On sale May
Ever-sensible Toyota breaks the mould with a high-riding, outdoorsy electric estate making up to 376bhp.
Everything we know about the Toyota bZ4X Touring
Toyota C-HR+
On sale February
Ever-sensible Toyota stays firmly in the mould with an electric SUV that’s pleasant but uninspiring.
Toyota GR Corolla
On sale July
Great news: Toyota will start building its hot Corolla in the UK this year, making it the first Gazoo Racing model assembled outside of Japan. That might just mean we're finally offered it.
Toyota GR GT
On sale December
After years of rumours, teasers and concepts, Toyota's thoroughbred is finally here Packing a hybridised, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, the GR GT puts out 641bhp and 627lb ft, although Toyota has said these numbers could increase as development continues.
It's targeting a top speed of 198mph and is the company's first car to have an all-aluminium body.
Notably, there isn't a single Toyota badge on it. We're keenly awaiting our first go, but we expect it to become a mainstay of the race track before hitting the road in significant numbers.
Everything we know about the Toyota GR GT
Toyota Hilux BEV
On sale June
The world’s best-selling pick-up has gone electric for its ninth (ninth!) generation, offering 150 miles of range. The BEV will be sold alongside a mild-hybrid 2.8-litre diesel model in Europe.
Read our Toyota Hilux BEV review
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V
On sale March
Defender rival is now exclusively a mild hybrid. You lose the third row of seats but Toyota claims the 2.8-litre diesel four now offers smoother and more comfortable performance. Yours for... £80k.
Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review
Toyota RAV4
On sale May
Evolution rather than revolution for next generation of Qashqai rival, which will be PHEV-only in the UK.
Everything we know about the new Toyota RAV4
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
On sale January
We’ll spare you the regurgitated coffee puns and say this warmed-over crossover is surprisingly good to drive, sharing much of its hardware – including slippy diff – with the Abarth 600e.
Read our Vauxhall Mokka GSE review
Volkswagen Golf GTI 50
On sale May
The most powerful Golf GTI yet, this half-century special is even quicker around the Nürburgring than the four-wheel-drive Golf R. We’re not sure why it looks so angry about that.
Read our Volkswagen Golf GTI review
Volkswagen Golf Hybrid
On sale October
With demand still surging for combustion cars and at least another decade until they must be taken off sale in Europe, car makers are racing to clean up their ICE offerings to shore up sales – and keep emissions down – in the build-up to full electrification.
That’s why Volkswagen is making the landmark decision to introduce a full-hybrid powertrain to the huge-selling Golf next year.
This new series-parallel system – coming first to the new T-Roc – will work a bit like the Honda Civic’s, in that the Golf Hybrid will be able to drive on electric or petrol power at any one time or both when called for, with up to 170bhp at its disposal.
Everything we know about the Volkswagen Golf Hybrid
Volkswagen ID Cross
On sale July
An SUV-styled version of the ID Polo, this Ford Puma Gen-E rival is the same size as today’s T-Cross. Expect it to start from around £25k and offer 261 miles of range.
Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Cross
Volkswagen ID Polo
On sale November
At long last, VW takes on the super-popular Renault 5 with a £22k EV supermini that inherits a famous name from the ICE era.
Read our Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
Volkswagen ID Polo GTI
On sale December
Wolfsburg’s first electric hot hatch has the weight of umpteen inestimable forebears on its shoulders, needing to offer driving thrills that go beyond raw straight-line pace.
Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Polo GTI
Volkswagen ID 3
On sale August
VW’s influential bespoke EV has been a bit overlooked of late. A new design, higher-quality interior and powertrain upgrades should put the hatch back on the map.
Read our Volkswagen ID 3 review
Volkswagen ID Tiguan
On sale August
It’s not often that a mid-life facelift is so extensive as to warrant a new name, but the ID 4 will be so heavily updated that it will be more like a new-generation car – and Volkswagen wants it to be seen as a logical EV alternative to its best-selling Tiguan. Expect styling influenced by the ID Cross concept, a completely revamped interior (with more buttons) and big upgrades for the internals.
Everything we know about the Volkswagen ID Tiguan
VW T-Roc
On sale April
The Golf of SUVs returns for a second generation. No diesels this time and still no plugin hybrids, but full hybrids are coming – as is a 329bhp R version.
Read our Volkswagen T-Roc review
Volvo ES90
On sale February
Software struggles stalled the start of Volvo’s bold new electric era, but its sumptuous, tech-heavy BMW i5 rival is now on its way to UK dealers.
Volvo EX60
On sale May
Electric counterpart to brand's best-seller will herald a new platform and become its longest-range EV yet.
Everything we know about the Volvo EX60
Xpeng G6
On sale May
Left-field Model Y rival from China still looks like a robotic egg but can now charge at a dizzying 451kW.
Xpeng G9
On sale October
Xpeng’s second UK offering is a big, premium SUV that can gain nearly 250 miles of range in 12 minutes.
Xpeng X9
On sale March
An MPV? No, the X9 is actually a ‘starship’, according to Xpeng. This seven-set VW ID Buzz rival packs up to 496bhp, while its adaptive air suspension promises “the most comfortable driving experience”.
Everything we know about the Xpeng X9
Zeekr 7X
Geely, which owns Polestar and Volvo, will launch its Tesla-fighting brand in the UK this year. The 7X is a Volkswagen Touareg-sized EV with novel active suspension.
Zenos E10
On sale April
Zenos returns after eight years with new version of ultra-light roadster. Different engine, six times pricier.
Zenvo Aurora
On sale November
Danish answer to Bugatti promises 1850bhp hypercar with quad-turbo V12 named after Thor’s hammer.
Join the debate
Add your comment
No Ioniq 6 and 6N this year then...?
More and more boring EV jelly mould cars, just when EV sales are going down quicker than a prostitute's knickers. This commie anti-car Labour Government isn't helping. Increasing EV car ownership to Rolls Royce levels and that's if you can get EV car insurance. Take away the badges and what have you got? Maybe there should be a competition, to see who can name that manufacturer game. Still keeping my petrol car, still going to buy another second-hand petrol car. 25 Years of this EV nonsense, and yes, I have driven an EV, hated it. I hope Hydrogen tech comes in, and kills off this BS EV tech. I sure do think a few EV manufacturers won't be around much longer. I wonder how many socialist Labour MPs have an EV? A heat pump, solar panels on their three houses?