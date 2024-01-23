BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rebooted Audi Q7 due in 2026 with bold new look
UP NEXT
How inductive charging will let you charge while driving

Rebooted Audi Q7 due in 2026 with bold new look

Seven-seat SUV heads into its third generation with an overhauled cockpit and long-range plug-in hybrids
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
23 January 2024

Audi has started on-road tests of a new, third-generation version of its three-row Q7 SUV.

Set for UK dealerships in early 2026, the SUV will be one of the last combustion-powered cars Audi launches. The firm plans to launch only electric cars from that year, on the way to phasing out ICE models completely in 2033.

Design-wise, the new Q7 follows Audi's upcoming Q3 and Q5 in adopting a new-style front end, with an expansive new version of the octagonal grille and sleek, split-cluster LED light designs and a clamshell bonnet.

Related articles

Its straight-backed rear end and high roofline point to an emphasis on interior space and boot capacity, but it's not yet clear whether it will be tangibly larger than today's Q7.

It will sit on an evolved version of the MLB architecture that underpins the current Q7, no doubt with revisions made to accommodate new powertrains - including longer-range plug-in hybrids that will allow it to better compete with rivals.

The latest version of the smaller MQB platform – which underpins a raft of Volkswagen Group cars – can now accommodate a 19.7kWh battery that gives an electric-only range of up to 62 miles in the PHEV versions of the new Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan.

The extra floorspace in the MLB platform means it will no doubt be able to accommodate this battery or even a larger pack, boosting the Q7 PHEV's EV range beyond the 26 miles of today.

Official details on the new Q7's powertrain offering remain under wraps, however, beyond Audi's earlier confirmation that its final generation of ICE cars will be powered by a "completely new family of engines".

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New flagship SUV is lighter, smaller and smarter. But is it any better?

Read our review
Back to top

The Q7 will no doubt continue to be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, with a warmed-up SQ7 variant topping the line-up with a tweaked version of Audi's twin-turbocharged petrol V8.

Inside, the Q7 will take the lead from the new Q6 E-tron, which sets the tone for a wide-reaching revamp of Audi's approach to cabin design. There will be a panoramic curved interface for the driver display and infotainment, together with a separate touchscreen for the front passenger and an optional augmented-reality head-up display for real-time navigation guidance projections.

The Q7 is set to relinquish its position as Audi's biggest SUV, as a larger and more luxurious Q9 is due to arrive at around the same time to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Audi hasn't officially acknowledged the Q9's existence, let alone confirmed plans to bring it to Europe, but the popularity of its direct rivals will no doubt have reassured product planners that there is a market for such a car.

The fact that the UK is Audi's second biggest market in Europe (after Germany) makes it highly likely that the new luxury flagship will come here too.

Speaking recently to Carsales.com.au, Audi's Australian boss Jeff Mannering hinted at a launch by the end of 2025, saying: "If you just look at volume versus different brands, we're not in some segments that others are in. Let's see what happens in the next 24 months."

Advertisement
Back to top

He also acknowledged that 'Q9' would be a sensible name for the new SUV, which is larger than the Q7 and Q8.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Audi Q7 cars for sale

Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Sport Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£16,699
84,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TFSIe V6 55 Sport Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.9kWh
2021
£42,490
16,314miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDIcd V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£8,999
137,637miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£22,250
107,646miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 SE Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£22,999
56,820miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 45 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£29,995
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Plus Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£15,995
87,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 DIESEL ESTATE 3.0 TDI V6 45 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£43,507
47,888miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£46,450
20,468miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 859 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 23 January 2024

Sure this is an Audi?, more Range Rover looking to me, or are they all these looking the same shape?

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews