Don’t be too disheartened by our as-tested 0-62mph time of 10.1sec. In reality, the diesel Quartermaster, even with its meagre power-to-weight ratio of 90bhp per tonne, feels adequately brisk if you’re prepared to properly stoke its six-cylinder BMW motor. Just be ready for how gravelly and unrefined it can sound under load. This is really not your typical BMW 640d M Sport expérience—not in noise, performance or the faint driveline shunt sometimes experienced when gradually hauling to a standstill.

In many ways, we prefer the Grenadier with the petrol engine. It is smoother and more enjoyable to extend and was able to propel the Grenadier station wagon we road tested in 2023 to 60mph in an impressive eight seconds dead. However, it most certainly plays second fiddle to the diesel when it comes to economy, as we’ll see.

That petrol station wagon’s 2023 test also provides interesting brake data. Despite 214kg of extra bulk and colder conditions, our pick-up hauled from 70mph 2.8m sooner, thanks to its Bridgestone Dueler tyres. The station wagon wore chunkier BF Goodriches.

Off-Road Notes

We have tested the Grenadier in numerous guises and in terrain of varying severity and it is among the toughest series-production vehicles out there, with excellent axle articulation, even if it is heavier than ideal on steeper slopes, where the petrol unit can get quite breathless.

Note also that the length increase has some ramifications for the Quartermaster’s off-road credentials, which are the same as the station wagon’s in terms of wade depth (800mm officially, apparently with another 80mm in reserve), ground clearance (264mm) and approach angle (35.5deg). However, the breakover angle is down from 28.2deg to 26.2deg and the departure angle is notably reduced from 36.1deg to 22.6deg.

The Black Edition, as a more louche and lifestyle-focused Quartermaster, isn’t the model to have if you plan on beasting away from closed surfaces. It lacks the more serious tyres from BP Goodrich (updated to KO3s for 2026) and the locking differentials at each end of the car, which you might expect as standard at this price.