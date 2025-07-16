Kia Sportage review

7

Kia’s talismanic European-built SUV builds on the company's latest design direction

The Kia Sportage lived a fairly quiet life initially as a car known to few outside of Asian markets.

But ever since it became one of Kia’s first European-built models in its second-generation form, and then led its company’s transformation into a design-centric brand in its third, the Sportage has taken on special status for the company that makes it.

Design chief Peter Schreyer’s distinctive ‘tiger nose’ third-generation design drove the car to a level of UK- and wider European-market popularity unknown to Kia in the early 2010s, which the subsequent fourth-generation version built on.

And now, with the Sportage firmly established as Kia’s best-selling car in the UK, mainland Europe and the wider world, the fifth generation has been updated to bring more tech, better efficiency and styling in line with new Kia EV models - including the Kia EV5 that will be the pure-electric counterpart to the Sportage's hybrid and petrol offensive.  

Of course, you don't need us to tell you that there's a horde of rival SUVs on offer to compete with the Sportage, but the main competition comes in the form of the Skoda KaroqFord KugaNissan Qashqai and the Kia's platform-mate, the Hyundai Tucson.

Kia Sportage range at a glance

Every Sportage in the UK is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with different levels of hybridisation: there's a pure petrol version, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. There used to be a 1.6-litre diesel, but that was quietly dropped in 2023. The trim level line-up has shifted over the years. For the facelift, there's Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Kia Sportage review 2025 004

The visual changes are the most significant updates for the Sportage's mid-life refresh. That bluff, cliff-face grille is hard to miss, and the 'Star Map' LED daytime-running lights replace the brash boomerang lights of the pre-facelift car. There's also new side cladding, if much the same familiar overall profile, and a redesigned rear bumper is said to make the car look wider. 

This fifth-generation Kia Sportage has always been a fairly brazen-looking car, and when it was introduced in 2021, we wondered if it was a little overly aggressive, but the audience for this market clearly likes bold lines and statement styling and this update brings even more of that. 

The wheel range starts with 17in items on entry-level cars, although most non-hybridised GT-Line models roll on 19s. Weirdly, Hybrid GT-Line cars have 18s.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The N3 model architecture that underpins the Sportage is shared by the larger Kia Sorento, as well as the Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Santa Fe. It confers an all-steel monocoque construction; all-independent suspension, with part-time four-wheel drive available on most models; and a choice of transverse-mounted four-cylinder engines up front.

The car’s options for motive power are quite numerous. Towards the more affordable end of the model spectrum is a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbo petrol with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Both come only with front-wheel drive.

Kia also offers full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Sportage, both driven primarily by the same combination of 1.6-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine, and a six-speed automatic gearbox that's been tweaked as part of the 2025 update for better efficiency and performance.

The standard hybrid has a 1.5kWh battery and a an electric motor that was upgraded from 60bhp to 64bhp. Because its power delivery now matches up better with that of the petrol engine, the system output rises from 226bhp pre-facelift to 235bhp. It's available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The latter is via a mechanical link with a propshaft rather than an additional motor on the rear axle, as with a lot of hybrids.

The Sportage PHEV is set to return later in the year. It gains a more efficient front-wheel-drive model (where previously it was four-wheel drive only), but it keeps the same 13.8kWh battery and is likely to get a very slightly longer electric range of around 45 miles.

INTERIOR

8
Kia Sportage review 2025 011

Kia recognised an emerging appetite for slightly more rakish SUV-coupés with the third-generation Kia Sportage in 2010. While the latest version was never officially defined in those terms, it is more of the same: a design-led product that doesn’t offer quite as much passenger space as boxier mid-sized rivals such as the Toyota RAV4.

The cloth seats on Pure trim are soft and breathable, but lack heating. That requires an upgrade to GT-Line, which replaces the upholstery with stiff faux leather.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Take a tape measure to the new car’s interior and you will quickly find evidence of that. One of our road test subjects, the range-topping GT-Line S fitted with Kia’s panoramic glass sunroof, offered just 920mm from rear seat cushion to roofline, which is really only as much head room as a mid-sized hatchback typically affords. (A RAV4 offers fully 80mm more.) At 750mm, leg room is more generous, bettering both the Nissan Qashqai (710mm) and Vauxhall Grandland (730mm). The bag storage hooks and USB-C charging ports on the front seatbacks are a neat touch.

Further aft, boot space is generally good, although its 850mm loading length to the second-row seatbacks is 100mm down on that of a Grandland. However, thanks to there being more height under the luggage cover, overall boot space is still very class-competitive, at 587 litres. It’s just slightly disappointing that the rear seats don’t fold completely flat, providing further evidence that this isn’t the most practical car in its class.

Some useful carrying space is available under the boot floor and there’s a stowage space for the roller load-bay cover when it's removed, as well as more bag hooks and a 12V power supply.

One of the big changes for the facelift is a revised dashboard. The Sportage gains the 12.3in wide-aspect touchscreen that we've already seen in the EV9, EV4, Sorento, etc. This clearly presented a bit of a problem to the designers, because the pre-facelift car had fairly distintive 'tomahawk' shaped air vents that were moulded into the rubber dash top. To accomodate the wider screen, those have gone in favour of more conventional outlets, but you can still see where they used to be, because the rubber part of the dash hasn't changed. A rare bit of slapdash design from Kia.

Better redesign news comes in the form of the materials. Most of the gloss black surfaces have gone in favour of a much less fingerprint-sensitive matte plastic. As usual, it hosts a good selection of physical buttons. The old round, three-spoke steering wheel has been replaced with a not-quite round two-spoke one.

The driver’s seat is comfortable, with a cushion angled well to support your thighs and decent lateral bolstering. The control layout is one of sound ergonomics and grants a clear view of the digital instrument screen behind the wheel, which renders graphics very crisply and clearly.

The infotainment system to the left of that is fairly easy to navigate: it’s touchscreen-operated mostly, but a line of shortcut keys (whose function can be switched to become heating and ventilation controls) does play a part in making it easy to get on with.

Multimedia system

As of the 2025 update, every Kia Sportage gets the dual 12.3in screen, with the central touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air software updates, ChatGPT AI assistant, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a new head-up display on top-spec GT-Line S cars, which will integrate the nav or media info that you may be streaming via phone mirroring. 

The system is laid out clearly and quite easy to navigate for an all-touchscreen interface. It’s always easy to get back to the home screen, and from there to find the menu you need without too much distracting scrolling or swiping. 

Kia’s factory navigation system is easy to program, user-friendly in its layout and controls, and easy to follow.

The siting of the touchscreen doesn't provide a convenient ledge on which to anchor an outstretched arm, but generally this is one of the more user-friendly touchscreen systems.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Kia Sportage review 2025 029

Kia offers a relatively simple yet extensive powertrain line-up in the Sportage, all centred around a 1.6-litre engine.

Things start with that engine by itself, producing 147bhp and driving the front wheels. It’s a typical modern four-cylinder turbo: slightly lethargic at really low revs, but smooth and quiet. It does its best work in the mid range, and while it will rev to 6500rpm or so, it growls in complaint over 3500rpm.

Kia may not use a CVT for its hybrids, but ask for more than average performance and the Sportage's 1.6 is going to spend a lot of time near the redline.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

You can have it with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. We’ve tried both, and my, what a joy it is to drive a new mainstream car with a manual ‘box – a really good one at that. The shift is light and frictionless, but with a satisfying ‘click!’ when it slots home. The clutch is light, with not much feel, but the torquey engine is quite forgiving. The pedals are very well set-up for heel-toe, strangely. The seven-speed automatic isn’t perfectly responsive, but is smooth and quick enough for the class.

Cost aside, the best automatic Sportage is the Hybrid, which uses a six-speed torque converter transmission, and has the assistance of an electric motor. Although the facelift’s power gain is negligible, it does seem to improve on the original in terms of smoothness and driveability, with the engine sticking to lower revs more of the time. Compared to the normal automatic, the Hybrid has more alert throttle response, because the electric motor can fill in the gap while the gearbox downshifts. There’s also the benefit of silent low-speed creeping in electric mode.

Another facelift upgrade is that the steering wheel paddles now control the level of regenerative braking (don’t expect one-pedal driving, though). It’s only when you switch to Sport mode that they control the gears. Both in the standard automatic and the hybrid, we generally had little cause to use the manual mode, but it’s good to have the option.

Details for the updated, 2025 Kia Sportage PHEV haven't been confirmed, so we'll have to wait and see what meaningful improvements Kia might bring to its company car favourite where emissions and fuel economy are concerned. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Kia Sportage review 2025 030

There haven't been any changes to the Sportage's suspension and steering for this update, so it remains a typical mid-size SUV. The truth is that no car in this class is particularly impressive for ride and handling – a similarly-sized hatchback manages this balance much better. Considering that, the Sportage is class-competitive, although it does depend which version you pick.

Body control is slightly loose, if controlled enough to not be disconcerting or nausea-inducing. It has adequate grip and turns in reasonably well, with the steering weighting up just a little as you load up the car in a corner. It’s also evenly weighted and sped, making it nicely intuitive.

On UK roads, there was not much evidence of the Sportage's extensive European chassis tuning. There's a fair bit of pitch and roll, and ride quality becomes jittery on more testing surfaces.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Like all of its rivals, the Sportage suffers from a bit of pitch head toss on very bumpy roads despite its relatively soft suspension. On the 17in wheels, patchy surfaces are smothered really rather well, but thud through noticeably on the bigger wheels.

Wind and road noise are both adequately well filtered, and our pre-facelift road test car recorded a 67dBA cabin noise level at a 70mph cruise – slightly better than a Renault Austral, slightly worse than a Nissan Qashqai.

Assisted driving

As with other recent Kias, assisted driving features are reasonably well managed. The lane keep assist and overspeed warning are annoying, but easy to disable, and the Sportage mercifully does not yet have camera-based driver monitoring. Manuals come with standard cruise control, automatics with the adaptive variety. Both work quite reliably. Top-spec GT-Line S models also get a blindspot monitoring system that will beam a video image of your blindspot into the digital instrument screen when you indicate – quite a useful feature once you remember to look at it.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Kia Sportage review 2025 001

Priced from just under £31,000, Kia’s entry-level petrol offering is ready for comparison with crossover hatchbacks like the Seat AtecaNissan Qashqai and Toyota C-HR; and, at the opposing end of the scale, Kia will hope to tempt people away from VolvoLexus and even Land Rover with Sportage HEVs coming in at around £35,000-£44,000. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet for the PHEV model, but we expect it to be priced from roughly £39,000. 

The facelift has brought a simplified three-level trim line-up: Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S. All Sportage models get that full infotainment system we’ve already described, as well as 17in alloy wheels, electric driver’s lumbar support, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, and adaptive cruise control provided you’ve opted for an automatic gearbox. 

According to the WLTP figures, the seven-speed auto is very slightly more efficient than the manual (40.2mpg vs 39.2mpg), but I found the opposite to be true in the real world.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

GT-Line adds bigger wheels, sporty exterior features including plenty of gloss black, part-leatherette and suede upholstery, heated front seats and a couple of USB-C charging ports for the back seats.

GT-Line S steps up the assistance systems with the blindspot view monitor, 12.3in driver's readout, head-up display, heated rear seats, wireless phone charging and more. 

As usual with Kia, there is a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty and plenty of desirability to boot, this updated Sportage seems likely to maintain the model's popularity. 

Where the Sportage struggles is with fuel economy. On a similar loop on the same day in the UK, the petrol manual returned mpgs in the high 30s, the automatic in the mid-30s, and the hybrid in the low 40s. The most fuel efficient rivals can do 15-20% better.

VERDICT

Kia Sportage review 2025 035

This is hardly a drastic refresh for the Sportage, but the even brasher new fascia works well (if you like your SUVs with a level of boldness verging on confrontational), and there’s always that warranty to sweeten the deal.

The standard 1.6 petrol Sportage is the best option unless you’re a company car buyer, but if you want the economy gains and quieter, cleaner about-town running, then the Sportage HEV will do a fine job - if an uninspiring one, when it comes to the dynamics. Even so, the Sportage strikes a fairly decent balance of ride and handling.

Spec advice? If you have taller passengers to think about, avoid the panoramic sunroof because it eats into head room.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Kia should continue to work on the efficiency of its petrol engines, though, and we know that the PHEV will retain the same battery and will only receive a small gain in pure-electric running (expect around 45 miles of range), so there are plenty of other PHEV SUVs that'll be cheaper company cars too.

With its wide range of powertrain options, and plenty of practicality and style, the Sportage continues to be a strong option in a wildly popular class.

