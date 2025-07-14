BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2026 Volkswagen ID 4 to be "big brother" of new ID Cross
UP NEXT
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is iX3 rival with 435-mile range

New 2026 Volkswagen ID 4 to be "big brother" of new ID Cross

ID 4 facelift, known internally as 'electric Tiguan', will bring reinvention inside and out

News
Felix PageJames Attwood
5 mins read
8 September 2025

Volkswagen design chief Andreas Mindt has hinted that a dramatic makover next year for the ID 4 will take a significant number of styling cues from the new ID Cross concept.

While Mindt wouldn’t give specific details, he said the ID 4 will be "the big brother” of the new ID Cross, which is due to go on sale next year. The ID 3 will also receive a similarly dramatic overhaul, although Mindt refused to elaborate.

However, he did hint that Volkswagen would move away from the extremely short front ends on its early bespoke electric efforts, most notably the ID 3 – although it is unclear if that can be addressed in a heavy update.

“With electric cars you don’t have engines so the bonnet can be really short, so companies including us did this,” he added. “But the pedal box stays in the same place, and when that stays it’s wrong, because all you create is a very deep dashboard and long glass window, and that is like an oven and you don’t have energy to cool it down – so it’s a mistake.”

 

As previously reported by Autocar, the ID 4's mid-life update will be so extensive that it will be more like a new generation than a facelift, as part of a drive to sustain its strong sales figures and make it a more obvious electric equivalent to the Tiguan.

The ID 4, Volkswagen's second bespoke electric car after the closely related ID 3 hatchback, is approaching its fifth birthday, having launched in 2020 as a crucial component of the firm's drive to become a global leader in EV sales.

It quickly became one of the world's most popular EVs, and remains an important part of Volkswagen's electric portfolio: in the first half of 2025 it was Europe's second best-selling electric car, behind the Tesla Model Y, according to figures from Jato Dynamics.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen ID 4 front

Volkswagen ID 4

Can Volkswagen's most popular electric car still stand out against its advancing rivals?

Read our review
Back to top

And now, at five years old, the Toyota bZ4X and Tesla Model Y rival is due an extensive round of design and technical updates to bring it into line with its newer stablemates.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar the new 2026 ID 4 is "really beautiful" and hinted at just how extensively it has been overhauled: "We'll re-do the ID 4 completely inside and out. It will be a completely different car - a huge step up."

A major priority for the design overhaul is to ensure the ID 4 is visually related to Volkswagen's new-generation electric cars. "We felt it needed to fit in with the new design language going forward, since it is still our most important electric vehicle in numbers," said Schäfer, specifically mentioning the ID 1 and ID 2.

“It's also to stay competitive for a while: let's [bring] a completely new one.”

VW ID2all front quarter

Autocar understands the new ID 4 is known internally as the 'electric Tiguan', hinting at a push to present the two similarly sized SUV models more overtly as siblings. 

The company has not confirmed plans to go as far as changing the ID 4’s name, but Schäfer previously suggested to Autocar that the Tiguan moniker would always have a place in Volkswagen’s portfolio - even as the line-up goes all-electric. He said: “We've decided we're not going to throw away the traditional, successful names that have carried us for so long, that we've invested in for so long, like Golf and Tiguan. Why would you let them go?”

Advertisement
Back to top

An electric Tiguan equivalent has long been understood to be part of Volkswagen's product roadmap, the combustion-powered car being Volkswagen's most popular car globally, and was earmarked for a launch in 2025 or 2026 - which would coincide with the planned rollout for the upgraded ID 4.

Speaking to Autocar, Volkswagen technical development boss Kai Grünitz confirmed recently that the ID 4 will follow the ID 3 hatchback in adopting the new design language first introduced on the 2023 ID 2all concept, giving them “a family resemblance to the ID 2” as well as “a lower and squatter stance”.

Grünitz confirmed that the facelifted ID 3 and ID 4 will receive fully revised interiors featuring a new dashboard and user interface. Among the changes is a return of physical buttons and knobs in place of digital display-based functions and the controversial slider element, a move first hinted at by the ID 2All.

“We’re going to bring back a round knob for the volume control,” an insider said, adding: “If you develop something that works, and it has worked for years, there’s no reason to replace it.”

VW ID2all infotainment controller

Technical details of the facelifted ID 3 and ID 4 have yet to be revealed, though Autocar has been told Volkswagen’s best-selling electric models will benefit from the efficiency and performance gains brought to other more recently launched models, including the ID 7, through newer and more technically advanced electric motors and more contemporary battery and inverter technology.

Advertisement
Back to top

The facelifted ID 3 is scheduled to be revealed during the second quarter of next year, with the ID 4 arriving later in 2026. 

The ID 4's rakish-roofed ID 5 sibling is understood to be earmarked for retirement, rather than undergoing the same round of updates. Volkswagen does not break out individual model performance in its annual reports, but the ID 5 is not currently in Europe's top 25 EVs, and has sold around a third the number of ID 4s in the UK since the duo launched. 

The updates are part of a broader effort to reset Volkswagen’s image as a maker of EVs after early criticism of quality, software and user experience in its first-generation MEB-based models.

Alongside the arrival of three new MEB Entry-based EVs next year – the VW ID 2, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq – the goal is to extend the lifespan of the current 400V models to keep VW at the top of Europe’s EV sales charts, insiders say, while the firm readies its next-generation 800V SSP platform, which is due to underpin VW EVs from 2028.

Volkswagen also intends to differentiate its EV designs by region, with European and US models sharing a common design theme while Chinese-market cars receive their own styling direction. This strategy was hinted at by the unveiling of the ID Aura, Era and Evo at the Shanghai motor show in April.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Lotus Emira cars for sale

 Lotus EMIRA 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£62,899
1,832miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus EMIRA 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£57,985
14,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 2.0 First Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2024
£62,499
7,581miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2024
£66,000
3,402miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£59,950
4,980miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition IPS Euro 6 2dr
2023
£63,699
8,451miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£58,880
7,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£60,699
7,864miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£61,999
3,685miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 53 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tman247 15 July 2025

Well, it couldn't be any worse than the current ID4. I had the misfortune to be given a lift in one, and it was just horrible.

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews