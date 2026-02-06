The family car used to take the form of an estate or an MPV, but the tide has shifted in favour of the SUV, with their high–up driving position, ever-improving dynamics and practically making them an enticing option.

Family SUVs are particularly sought-after because of how they blend generous cabin space that’s suitable for both adults and children, with a capacious boot that’s practical and versatile enough for transporting cargo.

At present, there’s a myriad of options to choose from, ranging from more traditional petrol and diesel derivatives, to self-charging hybrids, plug-in hybrids. Electric SUVs with their flat floors and clever packaging make a strong case for themselves as family cars, too.

Endless choice means that there is a lot of information to dissect before buying a family SUV, but thankfully we’ve curated a list of the top 10 best options from this crowded segment.

Topping our list is the Skoda Kodiaq. With a diverse range of engine options – which includes a PHEV which can travel up to 74 miles on electric power – a robust, versatile cabin, and the option of seven-seats, it’s a great all-rounder that’s also well-priced.