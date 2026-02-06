The family car used to take the form of an estate or an MPV, but the tide has shifted in favour of the SUV, with their high–up driving position, ever-improving dynamics and practically making them an enticing option.
Family SUVs are particularly sought-after because of how they blend generous cabin space that’s suitable for both adults and children, with a capacious boot that’s practical and versatile enough for transporting cargo.
At present, there’s a myriad of options to choose from, ranging from more traditional petrol and diesel derivatives, to self-charging hybrids, plug-in hybrids. Electric SUVs with their flat floors and clever packaging make a strong case for themselves as family cars, too.
Endless choice means that there is a lot of information to dissect before buying a family SUV, but thankfully we’ve curated a list of the top 10 best options from this crowded segment.
Topping our list is the Skoda Kodiaq. With a diverse range of engine options – which includes a PHEV which can travel up to 74 miles on electric power – a robust, versatile cabin, and the option of seven-seats, it’s a great all-rounder that’s also well-priced.
Best for: All-around ability
Want an ultra-sensible family SUV that is undemanding to use and offers a truly huge amount of space for the money? Enter the Skoda Kodaiq.
So what are you sacrificing? A chunk of premium-feel materials compared with some rivals, for a start, although it's not as much of a step down as you might think. Plus everything feels well screwed together.
There are more upmarket family SUVs, but not many that offer as much space for the money. Five- and seven-seat models are both on offer, the former being especially helpful if you value boot space over everything else, as it offers an enormous 910 litres' worth.
All versions handle tidily, with commendable agility and composure and a good feeling of connection from the steering fooling you into thinking it's smaller than it actually is.
Plug-in hybrid models are available, which is great for company car drivers, but it’s worth knowing that they can't come with seven seats, because the third-row seats and the battery occupy the same space.
Read our Skoda Kodiaq review
Join the debate
Add your comment
Fifty percent of this list is completely absurd. The Sportage, Tuscon, Kuga, and Tiguan aren't going to be available? car gamesUsed, financed, or bought outright, these vehicles are far more inexpensive!Based on my personal observations of roadside failures and reports from press and studies, I would contend that the list above gets even weaker when considering the ongoing quality and reliability difficulties with Land Rover, Audi, and BMW.
Thnaks for sharing.
When planning to buy a new SUV, choosing the right model makes a big difference in your daily driving. SUVs are known for their spacious design, comfort, and practical features that suit both city roads and long trips. Families and professionals often prefer them because they provide extra room and a smooth driving experience. With modern designs and efficient performance, these vehicles combine style with function, making them a reliable choice for different needs. RYMCO offers a selection of SUVs that meet these expectations, giving you clear options to consider before making a decision. Finding the right balance between comfort, performance, and space is simple when the choices are accessible and straightforward. Visit our website to know more!
50% of this list is total nonsense. What, so hang on, no Sportage, Tuscon, Kuga or Tiguan????
These cars are way, way more affordable as used, financed, outright !
Given the constant quality/reliability issues with Audi, BMW and Land Rover (my own roadside failure observations and press reports/studies) I would argue the list above becomes even more weak ?!
Just sayin'