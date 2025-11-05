This is our most revealing look yet at Bentley’s first EV, which is due to be unveiled at the end of next year.

Spied testing in the freezing conditions of northern Sweden, this mule of Crewe’s so-called Luxury Urban SUV has lost the chunky camouflage that we’ve seen used by previous prototypes.

Without it, a Bentayga-like bonnet, production-spec front lights and a wide and low front end are all visible alongside a monolithic shape that is clearly inspired by the recent EXP 15 concept.

The EV’s nose and much of its rear end are, however, still partially covered, hiding the final design.

This is also the first time we’ve seen inside the EV. These pictures reveal a cabin that combines the features of the Bentayga (notably its round, metal air vents) with technology from the closely related new Porsche Cayenne Electric (a 14.25in curved digital instrument panel and a 14.9in infotainment touchscreen).

Other than the fact that the EV will be based on the Porsche- and Audi-developed PPE platform, details are still thin – but Bentley R&D boss Matthias Rabe recently revealed that the SUV will be one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market, being able to gain 100 miles of range in just six and a half minutes.

It means that the new EV could offer charging speeds of up to 350kW. The fastest-charging EV currently on sale in the UK is the Lotus Emeya, which can accommodate speeds of up to 400kW.

However, to achieve such a speed, it will need to use a capable charger. Average charger capacity in the UK is around 120kW, with just a handful able to provide faster rates.

Rabe also said the EV – of which its official name has yet to be announced – was “very comfortable like a Flying Spur and agile like a Continental GT” while also possessing “very fast” 0-100mph and 0-200mph times. He added that it will be “the best Bentley on the road”.

When it arrives, the unnamed newcomer will also be the shortest Bentley SUV on sale, at less than five metres long, and slot in underneath the Bentayga. Given its length, the EV has been configured to offer a “good turning radius”, something that will be important to its “urban”positioning, said Rabe.

Further platform details were not shared by the Crewe firm during the announcement last Wednesday, but as the EV will be based on a version of the Porsche- and Audi-developed PPE EV platform, its capabilities can be gauged by looking at the incoming Porsche Cayenne Electric.

The new Cayenne is offered exclusively with dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains putting out between 400bhp in the base car and 805bhp in the top-rung variant (rising to nearly 1000bhp with launch control). A 108kWh battery is estimated to supply a range of up to 373 miles.

There has been no confirmation of how closely related the two cars will be, but the Cayenne Electric is expected to be almost exactly the same size as the Bentley EV, suggesting scope for close collaboration.

Bentley CEO Frank Walliser confirmed that the car will be launched “towards the end of 2026” before deliveries begin the following year. Walliser said this timeline will not change, even if wider EV demand falls.

Rabe also shared some lean information on the car’s interior, confirming it will be clad in 30sq metres of leather which will be held together with 130,000 stitches from 150m of thread.

Walliser said: “Our first fully electric Bentley, the world’s first true luxury urban SUV, represents a bold step forward. It embodies our vision for sustainable luxury and technological excellence.

"With industry-leading charging capability and unmistakable Bentley character and design, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our brand – a future defined by innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.”