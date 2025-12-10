Kia has revealed the second-generation Seltos, and the big-selling SUV is planned to be sold in the UK and Europe for the first time next year.

Not quite as long, wide or tall as the Sportage, and slightly larger than the Niro, the new Seltos has been positioned as an “expressive” alternative to its Sportage best-seller and will go up against the Volkswagen T-Roc, which itself entered a new generation in August.

Its “lifestyle” positioning means the Seltos is sold with a range of loud colours, including Iceberg Green and Magma Red, and can be used for light off-roading.

Indeed, the new Seltos sports a rugged design that includes skidplates and can be optioned with all-wheel drive, which comes with multi-link rear suspension and a range of off-Tarmac drive options.

Advertisement

It sits on the same K3 platform as the Niro and Kona. Power options include a 147bhp 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol – the latter available with either 178bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox or 192bhp and an eight-speed automatic.

A hybrid variant will arrive in 2026, confirmed Kia. It is expected to use the same powertrain as offered by the Niro, which adds an electric motor to the 1.6-litre unit for a combined 139bhp.