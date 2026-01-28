The MG 4 EV Urban has joined the brand’s UK line-up as a more affordable alternative to the MG 4 EV, priced from £23,495.

Although the two electric hatchbacks share a name, they have significant differences in their design and technical make-up.

Whereas the existing 4 is rear-wheel-drive, the Urban is front-driven, and its styling is inspired by the drop-top Cyberster.

Inside, it gets a 15.6in infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a 7.0in digital instrument display.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection, vehicle-to-load capability (allowing the car’s traction battery to power external devices) and LED headlights.

The Urban will be offered in three specifications: Comfort Standard Range, Comfort Long Range and Premium Long Range.

The entry-level Comfort Standard Range has a 43kWh battery pack that yields 201 miles of range and can be charged at up to 150kW. It's powered by a single 147bhp motor that allows it to hit 62mph from rest in 9.6sec and go on to a top speed of 99mph.

The Comfort Long Range (£25,495) gets a larger 53.9kWh battery pack, delivering 258 miles of range, and a punchier 158bhp motor that cuts its 0-62mph time by 0.1sec.

The Premium Long Range (£27,995) adds a six-speaker sound system (up from four in Comfort cars), heated front seats and electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, among other features.

The Urban will be sold alongside a refreshed version of the existing 4 with a new interior that's claimed by MG to bring a “major technology and quality upgrade”. This will be priced from £29,995.