Chinese car maker Chery is targeting Volkswagen with the launch of its latest brand in the UK.

Looking to build on the success of its Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands that have sold almost 20,000 cars between them in the UK this year with a rapidly increasing market share, Chery itself will now hit the market with its own-badged cars - positioned squarely to take on VW.

Launched to the UK at an event at the O2 in London, the Chery brand, which is said to be derived from the word ‘cheery’, will start with two models: the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8. The first cars from the initial 25 dealers will be with customers by the end of September.

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a petrol and plug-in hybrid mainstream family SUV that lines up against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan. Its main selling point is that it is the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid at £29,995, while the petrol version comes in £5000 cheaper at £24,995.

The Tiggo 8 is a larger seven-seat SUV that will be billed as the UK’s cheapest full-sized seven seater, starting from just over £28,500. A plug-in hybrid version will add £5000.

The Tiggo name is applied to SUVs in the Chery range but the brand is planning a full range of models across different body styles, ranging from around £20,000 to just under £50,000, according to Chery country manager Farrell Hsu.

Its range will start with C-segment Volkswagen Golf-sized models as it doesn’t see a market for smaller models in the UK at present, said product boss Oliver Lowe. Lowe did confirm that Chery, which started out as an engine maker in China in 1997 before making its first cars two years later, would offer a full range of powertrains, including electric cars, in addition to its initial petrol and plug-in hybrid offerings.

The next two models to launch in the UK will be the entry-level and 1.6-litre petrol-only Tiggo 4 crossover (above), likely priced from around £20,000, and a range-topping Tiggo 9 (below) that will be a flagship for the brand and come in at over £40,000 with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Both these models were on display at the O2 event alongside the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 models.