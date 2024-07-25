Nissan Ariya review

From £39,6457

Where does Nissan's second bespoke EV rank in the electric crossover class?

The mid-sized family EV market is stacked with a diverse range of models – and what that means for buyers is a greater amount of choice. You can invest in a smaller high-riding hatchback, or go for something that blends the credentials of a crossover with the appeal of an SUV, much like the markedly different Nissan Ariya. 

Its rivals could not be more varied. The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 major on range, performance and efficiency. The Audi Q4 is a sleek and tech-heavy alternative. And then there’s the Korean trio: the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60

While the charging point on the Leaf is on the tip of its nose, it moves to the nearside front wing on the Ariya. Unlike in many rivals, it is part of the car’s mirror-converted layout for RHD and LHD, so is always on the kerbside when you parallel park.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Oh and we can't forget the coupé-SUVs, too, such as the Volkswagen ID 4 and Ford Mustang Mach E.

So where does the Ariya sit among this ever-growing list of electric crossovers? Nissan had plenty of time to mull its plans on how best to expand its line-up of zero-emission vehicles, with an long gap between the Ariya and Nissan Leaf. 

Since its inception in 2022, the Japanese brand’s second ‘proper’ EV has led a somewhat quiet life. That looks set to change, with a Nismo in the pipeline – and last year the firm added two new trim lines to its line-up to fend off competition from Europe, China and America. 

Range at a glance

The Ariya is offered in a choice of four trim levels, with two battery options and either a single-motor front-wheel-drive format or a more powerful twin-motor four-wheel-drive layout. 

Entry-level Engage trim is relatively basic, with fabric seats, LED headlights and a selection of safety-based features. Mid-level Advance gets synthetic leather seats, with fabric inserts, a hands-free tailgate, heated front seats and surround-view camera with 'Intelligent' rear-view mirror. 

Evolve carries over most of the features of the Advance, but gains plusher leather and suede seats, a panoramic roof, ventilated and heated front seats and a flexible centre console.

Evolve+ tops the range and features the same equipment as the Evolve but with larger, 20in wheels and blue nappa leather seats. 

DESIGN & STYLING

Nissan Ariya panning

The Ariya's architecture we are looking at here has been nicknamed ‘the magic flying carpet’ by Nissan insiders. That moniker provides a useful insight into the qualities that it might provide for an EV.

The platform makes the Nissan Ariya front-wheel drive in its lower-powered forms, unlike many rivals that have adopted rear-wheel-drive layouts. But since one of Nissan’s chief dynamic aims was to make the Ariya secure, stable and easy to drive, front-drive makes particular sense. 

The Ariya trades on a few traditional Japanese design tropes, notably at the front where the car’s grille ‘shield’ (which protects the various forward sensors for its assisted driving tech) has an unusual three-dimensional ‘kumiko’ pattern just under the surface.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The Ariya can be had with one motor up front, then, or one on each axle for four-wheel drive, and with power outputs ranging from 215bhp to 389bhp. The kind of drive motor that the car uses is interesting too. Nissan calls it ‘electrically excited’ – the rotor being driven by opposed electromagnetic fields, so the motor needn’t contain heavy magnetic metals. That makes it a little less given to producing efficient torque at low motor speeds than some, but more efficient at cruising speeds, according to Nissan.

The drive battery sits beneath that flat cabin floor. It is a liquid-cooled lithium ion pack of a design that lowers the Ariya’s centre of gravity and serves to stiffen its body structure. The car’s wheelbase has been stretched as far as possible to make room for it (at 2775mm, it’s longer than is a Land Rover Discovery Sport’s). There is a choice of two batteries, with 63kWh or 87kWh of usable capacity. 

For suspension, the Ariya uses a mix of independent struts at the front and multi-link at the rear, with steel coil springs and conventional passive dampers. Nissan claims European versions of the car have had specific damper and steering tuning.

INTERIOR

Nissan Ariya straightdash

Electric family cars in this £40,000-£60,000 price range have been blurring the lines between more traditional bodystyles and SUVs for a while now. Even those for which a sleeker, lower profile might have been preferred have had to accommodate an underfloor drive battery that displaces the cabin – and consequently, the car’s whole body profile – upwards by so many inches.

But the Nissan Ariya is pretty plainly in the EV class’s high and handsome club. Most owners will slide sideways onto the reasonably high-mounted driver’s seat and, even with that seat adjusted at its lowest, then sit bent-legged and perched up at the wheel.

Wooden dashboard veneer with hidden-until-lit capacitive switchgear brings the BMW iX to mind. Shame that the buttons need such a firm press to register contact, though.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

You are very comfortably seated, with lots of leg room and shoulder room around you but, owing to that curving roofline, not quite as much head room as taller adult occupants might hope for. Even so, this is a really open, airy-feeling interior whose flat floor makes it easy to slide across to the driver’s seat after entering through the passenger-side door, for example. Head room notwithstanding, it has plenty of wider space for rear-seat occupants to stretch out in, and its tallish side glazing and full-length panoramic roof (a feature of Evolve trim and up) admit plenty of light into what is an inviting and, in places, quite a lavishly finished environment.

Even on the lower-rung Engage trim – which goes without the panoramic roof – there is still a capacious feel to the cabin that is rarely captured without such an optional extra added. 

Nissan’s upper-trim models benefit from two added-convenience features. The first is a motorised sliding centre console, which allows you to position the Ariya’s central armrest pod – with its secondary controls and storage features – exactly to your preference and ‘save’ that driving position. It seems a little gimmicky on first inspection, but for those who need the extremes of longitudinal adjustment of the driver’s seat, it could be a very welcome feature.

The second unique interior feature is a motorised storage cubby-cum-table that swings out from within the fascia at the touch of a button on the centre console. This could provide some secure hidden stowage space for valuables, though it’s not quite big enough when deployed to be much use as a storage shelf.

The cabin has some really appealing material highlights. The wood veneer fascia trim, with its hidden-until-lit capacitive ventilation controls, is one of them. Likewise the bronze-coloured brightwork of the air vents and the soft woollen dashpad (although some testers wondered how clean the latter might remain in day-to-day family use).

The entry-level model is of course the most conservatively appointed, with manually adjustable fabric-upholstered seats fitted to cut costs in order to meet the sub-£40,000 starting price. And yet, much like its more lavishly equipped stablemates, it still manages to create a welcoming environment that is bright and roomy. True, there is greater use of scratchy plastics, but you still get some elbow-friendly materials on the doors, and the wood veneer on the dash is a nice touch. 

On higher-trim models, the premium-worthy quality slips a little, with, for instance, some footwell fixtures being quite poorly secured and the unlined door bins feeling rather cheap. But in terms of considered comfort and practicality, and tangible luxury feel, this interior sets a promising tone.

Nissan Ariya infotainment and sat-nav

Nissan ariya infotainment2 0

Nissan’s standard infotainment offering in the Ariya consists of two 12.3in displays integrated side by side, in the increasingly common flight console style – although this one’s ‘wave-like form’ makes it totally different from many others, claims Nissan.

Most of your inputs have to be via the touchscreen or voice command. However, Nissan does provide a separate volume knob and audio power button, as well as physical ventilation controls. There are plenty of steering wheel remote controls for the audio functions too.

The main menu screen is rendered and laid out clearly, and is easy enough to find your way around. The instrumentation is presented in a simple, uncluttered and readable style too. Nissan’s factory navigation system is easy to program, but wireless smartphone mirroring is standard and, with wireless device charging likewise standard, many owners are likely to use their phone’s connected features in the car. If our experience is any guide, they will be able to do so without any problems.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Nissan Ariya front34 pan

When it comes to measured acceleration, don’t expect anything out of the ordinary from either the 63kWh and 87kWh single-motor cars. 

Even under a wide-open throttle, the 87kWh car gets off to a closely controlled getaway, needing a little over eight seconds to hit 60mph from rest – which is, frankly, about the least you would expect from any £50,000 family car and quite a way short of the performance of many rivals.

When it’s reversing, the Ariya makes a noise like a sonar operator’s workstation in some 1970s Cold War nuclear submarine movie. It's quite strange – yet the more I heard it, the more I warmed to it.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The electric motor still has enough potency for overtaking and merging onto motorways, and power is delivered in a linear and progressive way that is typical of a non-performance-orientated electric car like the Ariya. 

Whether it is due to the nature of that ‘electrically excited’ drive motor or simply the way that Nissan has tuned it, torque is produced in a very mature  way so as not to disrupt the front wheels. That being said, the front wheels aren’t totally devoid of breaking traction and in some circumstances, such as pulling away from a junction, there can be times where the car is scrabbling for grip. You do have to be rather abrupt with inputs for this to happen, mind. 

Exercise restraint and the Ariya eases itself into motion assuredly, with clean and linear pedal response. The aim here, you sense, was to make the car totally predictable and intuitive – and, in terms of the powertrain integration, it’s been realised with some success.

On the move, the car is strikingly well isolated and quiet at low speed, making for precisely the sort of calming, cocooning transport around town that Nissan intended, although that does depend somewhat on how level and smooth is the surface over which the car is travelling.

Pedal response isn’t particularly sensitive, but Nissan’s ‘e-pedal’ accelerator and regenerative braking setting allows for easy one-pedal driving in busy traffic, blending energy regeneration up and down automatically – and very cleverly – depending on your speed and what’s around you.

Turn it off and you can adopt the traditional two-pedal style instead – although the brake pedal does feel a bit numb and ill-defined. There are no steering wheel paddles for the adjustment of brake energy regeneration, so you’re stuck with the mode set by Nissan’s engineers. 

Out of town, however, the Ariya’s performance level endures at faster cruising speeds better than some EVs we’ve driven. There is clearly some credibility to Nissan’s reasoning for its choice of electric motor here, then: to power an EV that feels equally at home on the motorway as it does elsewhere.

RIDE & HANDLING

Nissan Ariya front34 pan

You run into one or two problems when you go looking for the mirror image of that intuitive powertrain tuning in the Nissan Ariya’s handling. At low speeds and on smoother surfaces, the car is easy enough to place and manoeuvre, though it always feels its size as a result of the long wheelbase and elevated driving position. But on more uneven and winding roads out of town – and on, at worst, averagely well-surfaced UK motorways – it can struggle for the kind of settled composure and relaxing progress that Nissan would want for it.

The car’s principal dynamic issue is one fundamental to its design, and while other comparable EVs have grappled with it to a lesser extent, none seems a better case study for it. The Ariya’s underfloor drive battery gives it a low centre of gravity, which Nissan would no doubt claim puts it in a prime position for dynamic handling. But it also evidently pushes that centre of gravity a little problematically close to the car’s roll axis, which makes lateral body roll movements sharper when they present, and also harder for the suspension to easily control. Meanwhile, the raised cabin pushes the driver’s hip point in the opposite direction, up farther above that roll axis than it would otherwise be, exposing the occupants to really perceiving every movement that the car makes.

The effect is like driving a double-decker bus from the upstairs front window, albeit on a lesser scale. So instead of simply rolling, the Ariya seems to teeter a little abruptly onto its outside wheels as it corners. While it may not roll far, you feel every degree of that movement.

The steering is medium-fast at 2.5 turns between locks – although, working to rotate a chassis with such a long wheelbase, it often doesn’t feel that way. It’s fairly light of weight and filtered-feeling; consistent, if a little unenticing, but easy to get on with. At the wheel, you feel quite removed from the car’s axles. It’s not a problem for 95% of normal everyday driving, during which the Ariya handles with decent accuracy and security, and grips consistently. But push the car a little faster and it begins to feel like something big, heavy, softly sprung and front-wheel drive without very much provocation.

The electronic control systems don’t rein in motor power entirely if you are boorish with the accelerator in mid-corner as, for example, a Tesla Model 3 or a Polestar 2 can. And so the Ariya will understeer gently but benignly at the limit of grip, remaining stable but declining to do much to vector torque intelligently, as you might expect a more athletically minded EV to do.

Assisted driving notes

Nissan continues to group its driver assistance technologies under what it calls ProPilot Assist. On the Ariya, it comes as standard with entry-level Advance trim and bundles an intelligent lane keeping system with traffic jam assist along with blindspot monitoring, an intelligent limit-sensing cruise control and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition.

You toggle most of the systems on and off via a master control button on the steering wheel, a bit like you would cruise control. This makes sense given when you will want to use most of them, and tends to keep things like lane keeping from intruding when you’re on country roads.

That said, the lane keeping system isn’t a particularly intrusive one in any case, and neither is the crash mitigation system overly keen to make its presence felt or to reassure the driver that it is switched on. Just as we like them, then.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Nissan Ariya frontcorner

The Ariya has a level of motorway wind noise noticable enough to make its driver wonder how much more efficient a cruiser it might have been if Nissan had opted for a lower silhouette. As it is, the car returned 2.8 miles per kWh on a 70mph-representative motorway touring economy test, where both an Audi Q4 E-tron and a Skoda Enyaq iV delivered 3.0mpkWh, and an 88kWh Ford Mustang Mach-E 3.2mpkWh.

So perhaps the car isn’t quite as energy-efficient as Nissan would like us to think. It does, however, have that 87kWh battery to fall back on (provided you shell out for that version in the first place). Over a longer period, the 87kWh car averaged 3.2mpkWh in total, suggesting that it would be capable of a day-to-day, real-world electric range of 278 miles: a better result than most rivals recorded when we tested them.

Nissan’s pricing for the Ariya looks a little high. But now that Nissan has added the new entry-level trim to the line-up for less than £40,000, this will be likely to strike a chord with current Qashqai owners, should they wish to make to switch to zero-emission motoring. 

That it feels like a genuine premium prospect on the inside, with plenty of luxury car ambience, is an achievement for Nissan, and it’s more than you could say of one or two rivals from established premium brands. It should go some way to justifying that high price, while commendable residual values ought to help keep monthly finance deals broadly competitive.

LONG-TERM REPORTS

ariyalt02

We covered more than 2,000 miles in a Nissan Ariya. Click here to read our Nissan Ariya long-term report

We have also pitched an Ariya against a Mk1 Nissan Leaf to see how far electric cars have come.

I've driven a few different Ariyas. It's a car that didn't impress me hugely on first impressions, but its interior quality and ride quality (on small wheels) really won me over. It's a lovely car to live with, especially if you an charge cheaply at home.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

Electric range

Scores on the doors time. Over 2000 miles we averaged 3.2mpkWh. Our best result was 4.5mpkWh, and our worst was 2.6mpkWh.

We got pretty close to the claimed 309-mile range of our 87kWh long-terner. We averaged 290 miles. As with every other electric car, the Ariya’s range plummeted in the cold, and was better if you didn’t run the air-on.

Running costs

Running costs for EVs vary wildly. During our time with our Ariya we spent £267.62. This works out at around 13p per mile. Charging was handled by a variety of different methods, but the vast majority came from on-street fast charging. The only other cost we incurred was £3.99 on some screenwash.

Climate controls

The climate controls are not on a screen, which is good, but they are haptic buttons rather than traditional ones. Which are a bit trickier. Over time, you really get used to this.

The only area for improvement comes from the drive mode selector. It reverts back to Normal each time you turn off the car. This is annoying as we, and most people, tend to drive electric cars in Eco mode to maximise range.

Noises, rattles and faults

Not much to report here - other than breaking one of the straps for the parcel shelf. They were thin.

Practicality 

Practicality was strong, and whatever we threw at the Ariya, it excelled. It handled fridges, multiple people and long, awkward items with aplomb.

However, in our test car (it’s not a problem in front-wheel drive cars) there’s not a dedicated area in the boot for the charging cables. These cables often get dirty, and moving them around in the boot can make your hands filthy.

VERDICT

Nissan Ariya static

The developing market for family-sized electric vehicles already has its noisy Americans, a few snazzy European-made options and one or two eye-catching Koreans, but it feels ripe for enrichment by an innovative Japanese contender – and the Nissan Ariya is trying very hard to be that car. It looks bold and alternative; it’s cleverly packaged and spacious; it’s genuinely inviting and surprisingly luxurious; and, at its best, it’s strikingly refined and intuitive to drive.

Some clever interior features and a long-range battery that promises great electric range serve the car well too. The great shame is that Nissan’s particular chassis design and suspension tuning don’t do likewise – at least, not on so many UK roads. Out of town, the Ariya has a problem with close body control that too often becomes irksome to its driver and passengers.

That it isn’t particularly engaging to drive can be overlooked on a car with these dynamic priorities. However, that it simply isn’t as comfortable-riding as rivals costing considerably less is a significant problem for a car that is claimed to be all about relaxing, sophisticated, futuristic family transport.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and fiirst drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Nissan Ariya First drives

View all first drives