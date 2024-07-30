The Qashqai's big mid-life facelift brought a significant lift on perceived quality for the interior. Richer alcantara suede trims were added to higher-grade cars - though they weren’t added to mid-spec grades like our N-Connecta test car.

It’s to Nissan’s credit, then, that the fixtures and fittings of even this version of the car look and feel reassuringly solid. Sure, some materials feel less premium – and the new patterned trim between the dashboard and glovebox feels pretty cheap. There are some scratchy plastics low down, too; but, overall, material quality is good.

Nissan’s closest focus for the facelifted Qashqai has been on digital cabin technology. The software that underpins the car’s touchscreen has been overhauled to improve graphics and response times. It gets Google built in, which means that Google Maps and Google Assistant, a voice-controlled hands-free system activated when the driver says “Hey Google”, come as standard.

There is credibility to Nissan’s claims of improvement: the infotainment screen is very responsive with no latency issue – adjusting the zoom on Google Maps was quick and easy. Its operation is also made easier by its layout, with shortcut buttons on the right-hand side of the screen making it easier to move between functions.

Pleasingly, Nissan has retained conventional buttons and rotary dials for the climate controls, which means adjusting the temperature or fan speed is a seamless process.

Parking is made easier by the Qashqai’s upgraded Around View Monitor, which features a 3D function to see the car from above when parking. A feature called Invisible Hood View allows drivers to position the front wheels as if looking at them from behind, allowing you to see directly underneath the car when manoeuvring in tight car parks, for example.

The Qashqai’s standard on space and practicality is a little above the class average. It’s not quite as roomy as a mid-sized SUV like a Volkswagen Tiguan, but it does deliver versatility and convenience considerably above and beyond the reach of a Golf-sized family car, for a comparable price.

The Qashqai also got revised and updated active safety systems as part of its latest facelift. The speed limit monitoring can be a little overzealous at times; thankfully, it’s easy to deactivate. Once you’ve customised your preferences for the overspeed warning, lane keep assist and others in a menu the first time you drive the car, you can simply load that configuration with two clicks of a steering wheel button.

There’s a theme of common sense to the cabin, and this is shown by the number of sockets and charging ports dotted around the front of the interior. There’s a handy wireless charger underneath the climate controls (which can make your device quite hot), and multiple USB-C ports hidden out of the way in the central storage compartment.

Boot capacity has dropped for the latest version to 479 litres, down from 504 litres for the previous model. It is beaten quite soundly by the Kia Sportage's 587 litres, although that is a bigger car.