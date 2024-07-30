Nissan Qashqai review

From £27,1357

Nissan's Sunderland-made mid-sized crossover keeps practicality, comfort, value and ease of use at the heart of its positioning

You will struggle to find a bigger British automotive success story than the Nissan Qashqai.

In 2022, it was Britain’s best-selling car. It's been off that top spot ever since; but Nissan still claims that it's now been sufficiently successful over time that the average member of the UK population, living in an average place, is never more than 500 metres from one. 

And, of late, Nissan has clearly wanted you to think of its crossover SUV champion, now three model generations and a facelift old, as a kind of reassuringly familiar technological bridge to the future. Back in 2022 it introduced the Qashqai ePower hybrid version - an innovative series hybrid primarily driven by its electric motor - and then promoted it as a smart alternative to going either full BEV or even PHEV. It was supposed to deliver electric feels, with none of the usability hurdles.

But it turns out that Nissan buyers are still a fairly conservative bunch; and that six-in-ten Qashqais currently hitting the road in the UK are doing that powered by the cheaper and more conventional mild hybrid version. So which is better? This test will take account of the strengths and weaknesses of both.

The Nissan Qashqai range at a glance

The car's engine range consists of four-cylinder mild-hybrid and three-cylinder full hybrid powertrains.

The range opens with the DiG-T 140 mild hybrid, with 138bhp and a 0-62mph time of 10.2sec. The DiG-T 158 mild hybrid offers 156bhp and a 0-62mph time of 9.5sec. Full-hybrid e-Power models increase power to 188bhp and hit 0-62mph in 7.9sec.

VERSION POWER
DiG-T 140 MILD HYBRID 138bhp
DiG-T 155 MILD HYBRID 156bhp
190 E-POWER 188bhp
DESIGN & STYLING

8
Qashqai 2024 55

Having adopted a more aggressive and sharper outward appearance as part of its 2024 facelift, thanks not least to its new headlight and front grille design, the Qashqai certainly has a distinctive look compared to rivals. Nissan says the overall design was inspired by Japanese samurai helmets.

The Qashqai maintains the same dimensions as its predecessor, riding on the same updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C platform. Most versions get a torsion-beam axle for rear suspension, but four-wheel-drive models (as well as those on 20in alloy wheels) have a multi-link rear axle instead.

The Qashqai is offered with a completely electrified range of powertrains. There’s a choice of two 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, at 138bhp and 156bhp, both of which get mild-hybrid assistance.

Both versions come as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, with a CVT automatic gearbox being optional on the higher-power version. The 156bhp engine can also be had with 4WD.

The mild-hybrid system is only 12V, rather than 48V, and it can contribute only just over 4lb ft of torque for the car when accelerating; so its value lies more in smoothing out stop/start and powering accessories when the engine is off than in supplying any meaningful 'torquefill'.

Topping the engine line-up is Nissan’s e-Power full hybrid engine, added to allow Nissan to plug the gap as more and more manufacturers start to offer their own full-hybrid models. It's an unusual system that only uses the 1.5-litre petrol engine to charge a battery, while the wheels are exclusively driven by a 188bhp electric motor, which should bring some EV-like driving sensations to a car that is still dependably petrol-powered.

INTERIOR

8
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb dash 8136

The Qashqai's big mid-life facelift brought a significant lift on perceived quality for the interior. Richer alcantara suede trims were added to higher-grade cars - though they weren’t added to mid-spec grades like our N-Connecta test car.

It’s to Nissan’s credit, then, that the fixtures and fittings of even this version of the car look and feel reassuringly solid. Sure, some materials feel less premium – and the new patterned trim between the dashboard and glovebox feels pretty cheap. There are some scratchy plastics low down, too; but, overall, material quality is good. 

The Qashqai's heating and ventilation unit is a model of easy usability. The infotainment screen above is also good on that score. On both, you can't beat chunky physical switchgear for making operation easier.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Nissan’s closest focus for the facelifted Qashqai has been on digital cabin technology. The software that underpins the car’s touchscreen has been overhauled to improve graphics and response times. It gets Google built in, which means that Google Maps and Google Assistant, a voice-controlled hands-free system activated when the driver says “Hey Google”, come as standard.

There is credibility to Nissan’s claims of improvement: the infotainment screen is very responsive with no latency issue – adjusting the zoom on Google Maps was quick and easy. Its operation is also made easier by its layout, with shortcut buttons on the right-hand side of the screen making it easier to move between functions. 

Pleasingly, Nissan has retained conventional buttons and rotary dials for the climate controls, which means adjusting the temperature or fan speed is a seamless process. 

Parking is made easier by the Qashqai’s upgraded Around View Monitor, which features a 3D function to see the car from above when parking. A feature called Invisible Hood View allows drivers to position the front wheels as if looking at them from behind, allowing you to see directly underneath the car when manoeuvring in tight car parks, for example. 

The Qashqai’s standard on space and practicality is a little above the class average. It’s not quite as roomy as a mid-sized SUV like a Volkswagen Tiguan, but it does deliver versatility and convenience considerably above and beyond the reach of a Golf-sized family car, for a comparable price.

The Qashqai also got revised and updated active safety systems as part of its latest facelift. The speed limit monitoring can be a little overzealous at times; thankfully, it’s easy to deactivate. Once you’ve customised your preferences for the overspeed warning, lane keep assist and others in a menu the first time you drive the car, you can simply load that configuration with two clicks of a steering wheel button.

There’s a theme of common sense to the cabin, and this is shown by the number of sockets and charging ports dotted around the front of the interior. There’s a handy wireless charger underneath the climate controls (which can make your device quite hot), and multiple USB-C ports hidden out of the way in the central storage compartment. 

Boot capacity has dropped for the latest version to 479 litres, down from 504 litres for the previous model. It is beaten quite soundly by the Kia Sportage's 587 litres, although that is a bigger car.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front corner 8144

The Qashqai's 1.3-litre, 156bhp mild hybrid powertrain makes a slightly ordinary, though passable, impression from the driver’s seat.

It's surprisingly torquey at bumbling revs once the turbocharger’s spooled up - though it’s not the smoothest engine when engaging on the clutch, the electric assistance failing to cover for the turbocharged engine’s momentary lethargy. Drivability is good, once the motor’s pulling - but it doesn’t respond instantly, nor rev particularly keenly beyond 4000rpm, and becomes coarser and more thrashy at high revs than you’d imagine based on its better manners at lower revs.

Adaptive cruise control can easily frustrate if it doesn’t anticipate like a good driver would, but the Qashqai's is well-calibrated and cleverly handles changing speed limits.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

When it comes to the full hybrid e-Power model - if it wasn’t for the occasional thrum of the three-cylinder petrol engine coming from the front end under load, the Qashqai could easily be mistaken for having a pure-electric system much of the time. 

For the most part, it accelerates in a smooth and brisk manner than is befitting of a family crossover. And because the electric motor does most of the driving, you get strong regenerative braking too – although it's rather aggressive when you turn e-Pedal mode on. 

Out of town, the piston engine remains quiet at cruising speeds, but makes itself known when with more abrupt throttle inputs. It has a tendency to spin up rather ferociously which means that, under load, the revs seem to soar and then linger at the top end of the range for no particular reason. 

Overall, though, the e-Power setup feels like the best resolved and least compromised powertrain you can have in the Qashqai. 

The mild-hybrid, though passable, feels a little let down by its low-rpm lethargy, which results in drivability annoyances; and also by fairly average manual gearboxes, which have a slightly notchy shift quality and a numb clutch pedal with a troublesome high biting point.

To make matters worse, engine revs drop very slowly when the clutch is disengaged, which makes it more difficult than it needs to be to change gear quickly and smoothly. The action of the gearchange could be better defined, too. It’s light, with a mildly notchy but longish throw.

The X-tronic CVT, meanwhile, masks the engine’s off-boost torpor but suffers from an irritating surge in acceleration at more than a quarter throttle that’s disproportionate with your inputs. It also feels poorly integrated with the start/stop system, sending a judder through the driveline each time the engine cuts in and out. 

While Nissan claims to have tuned the variable-compression petrol engine to better match vehicle speed – a response to criticism of the jarring ‘rubber band’ effect of a CVT gearbox – it still produces a fairly monotonous and uninspiring melody. The best course is to be light with the right foot and let it tick away quietly.

Consequently, the Qashqai feels like a car that might be better suited to a conventional torque-converter or DCT automatic gearbox, which could camouflage some of the flat spots in the power delivery. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb pan 8148

The Qashqai has never been a dynamic or engaging crossover to drive – and even in its latest form, things haven’t changed much in this regard. At least Nissan has focused on ride comfort, though. 

For a reasonably priced crossover, it's unlikely to benefit from the most sophisticated suspension. How well the Qashqai irons out road imperfections therefore depends on the wheels on which it rides. 

The steering weights up in fast corners, but not in a natural, predictable way. Under continuous hard cornering, the system does settle on one weight, but it varies with speed. More consistency would be better.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

At town speeds, you do get jostled around a little bit, with the dampers sometimes struggling to deal with small imperfections in one go; but overall this is a comfortable car.

Rounded, softer-edged lumps are bumps are dealt with confidently, and the body is kept under control pretty well over longer-wave undulations.

But if you want comfort across the board, avoid higher-spec cars with 19in or 20in wheels fitted. The Qashqai, with 20in items fitted, doesn’t ride over potholes and sharper edges particularly well, and on rural back roads there’s a noticeable fidget to the ride. 

The steering is very light at smaller angles and weights up only marginally when you turn into a corner. Overall, it feels somewhat artificial and inconsistent, which generally discourages any enthusiasm at the wheel. 

Exercise more restraint and the Qashqai is easy to point down a road. And the upside to the light steering is that manoeuvring the car is hassle-free, with a turning circle of 11.1m. 

The tall driving position and long, flat bonnet mean that it’s also easy to see the edges, and to place the car in town.

Comfort and isolation

Rolling refinement is good thanks to the introduction of thickened glass for the windows.

The Qashqai is hushed in most conditions, with a bit of wind whistle when up to motorway speeds. With 20in wheels fitted, road roar isn’t too prevalent. 

The seats are relatively comfortable. High-spec models have electrically adjustable seats, so it's easy to find a good driving position. Lumbar support is good but some additional lateral and thigh support would hold you in place more. The seat cushion is long which is good for taller drivers. 

The car’s ProPilot intelligent cruise control works quite well. It’s smooth when slowing down and tends to do so far enough in advance of traffic slowing ahead, although there are moments when it’s confused by cars in adjacent lanes. 

A welcome feature is that it will recognise changing speed limits but wait for the driver to confirm before changing the vehicle’s set speed. You can change gear without disabling the cruise control, too. On higher trims, it will steer for you to keep the car in lane if desired, and it does so pretty competently without encouraging you to mentally switch off.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150

The Qashqai range starts at just above £30,000, and comprises five specification levels: Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, N-Design, Tekna, and Tekna+. 

Entry-level Visia trim was dropped with the facelift in favour of the upper-mid-level N-Design trim, which sits alongside Tekna, but gets bespoke 20in wheels, body-coloured wheel arches and Alcantara elements inside for a more sporty feel. 

Going for a higher-end model - now with ambient lighting and alcantara trim - would seem to me to be a bit extravagant. The Qashqai’s a simple, functional thing at heart; and at its best kept that way.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

N-Connecta trim gets you all the essentials, such as parking sensors and the nicer LED headlights; Tekna adds all the indulgences you might want, such as heated seats and a head-up display; and Tekna+ goes mad with massage seats and 20in wheels.

Buyers might want to bear in mind that Nissan cars in general, and Qashqais in particular, have sometimes fared quite poorly in UK reliability surveys, even if they are affected mostly by minor issues.

With the manual gearbox, the 156bhp Qashqai has a claimed economy of 44mpg. During our time with the car, an MPG in the mid-40s proved to be quite a realistic figure during mixed use.

VERDICT

7
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb rear action 8154

It doesn’t take long to understand, even when tested in lower-grade form, how it is that the Nissan Qashqai has retained its popularity. It’s competent, comfortable, conventional - and, for the most part, just good wholesome company.

The facelifted version steps things up a notch with an interior of slightly flashier, richer trimmings on higher-grade models, but keeps things simple as regards the usability of its cabin technology. A suite of mature, well-calibrated assisted driving features finishes the package.

It’s not quite as practical as the Skoda Karoq, nor as bold or eye-catching as a Kia Sportage; but the Qashqai remains true to the safe, versatile, rational formula of the models released before it – and neither is it shown up for cabin quality even by premium rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, BMW X1 and Audi Q3

What it doesn't do these days is cater well for the keen driver, thanks to a couple of engines whose character could certainly be called plain and disinterested; and which borders, if only at times, on the insipid. The e-Power is at least gratifying efficient and a little different from the norm; and the MHV has value on its side.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

