Gordon Murray to reveal "more focused" T33 S in summer 2025

"Tougher" final version of T33 will be followed by a "completely" different kind of car, Murray reveals

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
28 December 2024

Gordon Murray will reveal the hardcore 'S' version of his T33 V12 supercar in summer 2025, Autocar can reveal, and a "completely" different type of car will follow it in the coming years.

In an exclusive interview on Autocar's My Week in Cars podcast (listen below), the legendary automotive designer and engineer gave new details of the company's status and upcoming products, confirming that the ultimate version of the GMA T33 will arrive in a matter of months.

"Next summer we'll launch the third and final variant, which will be the 33 S, and that's going to be tougher and more focussed," he told hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley.

Related articles

He refused to say whether it would be any lighter than the 1072kg standard car, but confirmed it would be quicker, with "more downforce" and "much more focused suspension settings".

Importantly, Murray said, it is "not a track car", unlike the hardcore S version of the T50. "It's a road car but it's more track-oriented".

It will be based around the standard T33's carbon-aluminium monocoque chassis and draw its power from the same Cosworth-designed 3.9-litre V12 - though it's possible the T33 S will boast more than the standard car's 607bhp and could have its rev limit lifted above 11,100rpm.

While it will be more road-focused than the 852kg, £3.1m T50S, it is expected to be marked out from the standard car by a prominent aero package that will increase downforce. The standard car produces 150kg at 150mph, according to GMA.

The company will build no more than 100 units of any T33, though it's possible the S could be sold in even smaller numbers, in keeping with its ultra- exclusive range-topping status. A price tag north of £2 million is likely. 

No specific reveal date has been given, but the T33 and both versions of the T50 made their public debuts at Goodwood, so an unveiling at Festival of Speed in July could be on the cards.  

Murray did not offer a timeframe for customer deliveries, but T33 production will begin when all of the T50s have been delivered. "We're into the 40s now", he said, leaving just over half of the T50 build run and 25 examples of the T50S to come.

All four of GMA's existing cars – T50, T50 S, T33 and T33 Spider – are sold out.

New model

The three versions of the T33 – coupé, Spider and S – will take GMA through to 2028, when the company will introduce a completely new model based on a new architecture, which Murray revealed he "just finished the other day".

"I don't want to just regurgitate the same stuff all the time, so the next car we do after the final version of T33 S will be a brand new platform again - a brand new motor car."

He was tight-lipped on what to expect of this new model, but said it is a "completely" different style of car - "but it will be the best of its type, that's what we aim to do".

The most concrete clues Murray would offer as to his new car are that "it's a car I've always wanted to do", and will be limited to a production run of 100 units in total, as with the T50 and T33. 

"It could absolutely be the best driver's car in its segment," he added, stopping short of revealing what that segment is.

"We've got seven principles and the top one is driving perfection. Whatever we do, the driver comes first ahead of power figures, lap times, 0-60mph, 0-100mph... I honestly don't care."

Asked where the engine is, Murray jokingly replied: "It's just down in the bottom of the building." 

But he did reiterate his commitment to combustion power, saying that GMA's small size relative to rivals means that "we can hang on to the last minute" to make decisions on powertrains", while other companies "have to start changing over to hybrid or electric much earlier".

"So we'll be able to hold on to the V12 for a bit longer", Murray said, adding that the company is currently investigating ways of electrifying the Cosworth engine. But importantly, any hybrid element will always be "the minimum we need and the least interference to our seven principles, always."

Murray said the company has signed off its product and platform strategy through to 2038, which "takes into account the rule changes as they stand at the moment".

"Of course, that may have to be modified from a timing point of view, but it won't be modified from a product point of view".

