Gordon Murray will reveal the hardcore 'S' version of his T33 V12 supercar in summer 2025, Autocar can reveal, and a "completely" different type of car will follow it in the coming years.

In an exclusive interview on Autocar's My Week in Cars podcast (listen below), the legendary automotive designer and engineer gave new details of the company's status and upcoming products, confirming that the ultimate version of the GMA T33 will arrive in a matter of months.

"Next summer we'll launch the third and final variant, which will be the 33 S, and that's going to be tougher and more focussed," he told hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley.

He refused to say whether it would be any lighter than the 1072kg standard car, but confirmed it would be quicker, with "more downforce" and "much more focused suspension settings".

Importantly, Murray said, it is "not a track car", unlike the hardcore S version of the T50. "It's a road car but it's more track-oriented".

It will be based around the standard T33's carbon-aluminium monocoque chassis and draw its power from the same Cosworth-designed 3.9-litre V12 - though it's possible the T33 S will boast more than the standard car's 607bhp and could have its rev limit lifted above 11,100rpm.

While it will be more road-focused than the 852kg, £3.1m T50S, it is expected to be marked out from the standard car by a prominent aero package that will increase downforce. The standard car produces 150kg at 150mph, according to GMA.

The company will build no more than 100 units of any T33, though it's possible the S could be sold in even smaller numbers, in keeping with its ultra- exclusive range-topping status. A price tag north of £2 million is likely.

No specific reveal date has been given, but the T33 and both versions of the T50 made their public debuts at Goodwood, so an unveiling at Festival of Speed in July could be on the cards.