The longest-range electric cars you can buy today

Some of the cheapest EVs can crack 200 miles now – but the best can do double that
News
Charlie Martin AutocarMurray Scullion
1 min read
8 July 2024

Early electric cars couldn’t go all that far on a single charge, and the options for topping up their batteries were often limited to draping a three-pin plug out of a kitchen window. But thanks to a decade and a half of battery and motor development, the longest-range electric cars will now match their petrol counterparts for how far they’ll go on a ‘tank’.

The first Nissan Leaf, for example, was an electric car primarily bought by early adopters. It had a 100-mile range and took eight hours to charge from a home socket. 

Indeed, some of the cheapest electric cars currently on sale will easily deliver double the range of the original Leaf, and with much faster charging options to boot.

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

In fact, most entries have cracked the 400-mile barrier, and the longest-range electric car on sale in the UK is a Mercedes EQS capable of 442 miles.

The figures we quote here are from the official WLTP testing routine. In real-world use, it’s unlikely that any of these cars will hit these promised figures consistently – although you might get close if you’re feather-footed and a keen hypermiler. 

Let’s cut to the chase. Which cars offer the longest range? Read our top 10 list below to find out. 

The longest-range electric cars

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest-range%20electric%20car%20mercedes%20eqs

Range: 481 miles

The jelly-bean styling of Mercedes’ EQ saloons has proven controversial, but it’s largely a case of function over form. The EQS’s drag coefficient of 0.20Cd makes it the slipperiest car currently in production, and that brings a significant boost to driving range.

In entry-level guise (if a £100,000-plus tech-fest can be called entry-level), badged EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium, it will officially do 481 miles between charges. 

That makes it the longest-legged electric car currently sold in the UK. It can be charged at up to 200kW, too, meaning a 10-80% top-up can take as little as half an hour.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQS review


Read our review

Car review
1 mercedes benz eqs 2021 uk lhd fd hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS

More than just an electric S-Class equivalent, this is a first look at the future of every new Mercedes

Read our review
2. Volkswagen ID 7

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest-range%20electric%20cars%20VW%20ID7

Range: 436 miles

Effectively the electric equivalent to the popular Passat, the ID 7 serves as a statement of intent for Volkswagen’s next generation of EVs.

It introduces a new, more efficient ‘AP550’ rear motor, which brings a boost to efficiency.

With the bigger Pro S battery, it will do 436 miles between charges and charge at rates up to 200kW. 

There’s also an estate version called the ID 7 Tourer that trades nine miles of range for greater practicality. It has a whopping 1714 litres of space with the rear seats folded down.

Read our Volkswagen ID 7 review



3. Peugeot e-3008

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest-range%20electric%20cars%20Peugeot%20e-3008

Range: 422 miles

Peugeot's latest-generation 3008 has morphed into a coupé-SUV to better differentiate it from the rest of the the French brand's line-up.

It’s the first car based on Peugeot parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Medium platform, which places high priority on energy efficiency.

Indeed, the e-3008 is capable of yielding 4.5mpkWh, which means that cars with the 98kWh battery pack can do 422 miles on a single charge.

Charging rates are capped at 160kW, though, which isn’t best-in-class.

Read our Peugeot e-3008 review


4. Porsche Taycan

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest-range%20electric%20cars%20Porsche%20Taycan

Range: 422 miles

Porsche’s debut electric car recently received a generational upgrade, with a new rear motor bringing extra power, torque, and efficiency. The battery was also reworked, adopting a different chemistry for lower internal resistance. 

The result was a massive improvement in the car’s range: entry-level cars with the optional 105kWh Performance Battery Plus can cover 422 miles between charges. 

Plus, Taycan model line boss Kevin Giek has claimed that the new Taycan Turbo GT – a track-focused version with a huge 1093bhp – could beat this, thanks to its reduced weight.

Read our Porsche Taycan review



5. Polestar 2

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest-range%20electric%20cars%20Polestar%202

Range: 406 miles

This stylish electric saloon recently made the radical switch from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive as part of its mid-life facelift.

That, plus an extra 4kWh of battery capacity, boosted the Long Range version to a whopping 406 miles between charges. That’s more than the rival Tesla Model 3 Long Range (390 miles) and BMW i4 eDrive40 (365 miles). 

Peak charging rates were also increased from 150kW to 205kW, and in our testing, it delivered a weighted average of 124kW.

Read our Polestar 2 review


6. Tesla Model S

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest%20range%20electric%20cars%20tesla%20model%20s

Range: 405 miles

The Tesla Model S was one of the earliest mainstream electric cars, but a multitude of updates have kept it on pace with the competition.

The Dual Motor version dispatches the 0-60mph sprint in a supercar-baiting 3.1sec yet can still cover 405 miles between charges.

The tri-motor Plaid (as pictured above) loses 15 miles but is up there with the fastest-accelerating cars ever built.

There is a major catch though: the Model S is now built only in left-hand drive, and in the UK you can only buy one from Tesla’s existing (and limited) inventory in Southampton.

Read our Tesla Model S review



7. Polestar 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest%20electric%20car%20range%20polestar%203

Range: 403 miles

Peculiar, charming and very recommendable is how we’d some up the Polestar 3. 

It looks and feels like nothing else in a class of electric SUVs that can seem rather samey, and it’s comparably decent value for money, given the long range and huge standard kit list. 

More than that, it strikes a very happy blend of comfort, pace and modest handling zing. But despite the overly optimistic marketing spiel, this is not a sports car.

And that’s fine. Because the long-range single-motor model should crack more than 400 miles. And ultimately in an EV you care more about range than pure unadulterated driving thrills.

Read our Polestar 3 review


8. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest%20range%20electric%20cars%20mercedes%20eqs%20suv

Range: 401 miles

Take the EQS saloon, jack it up and infuse it with yet more luxury touches and you get the EQS SUV. It’s a hulking beast, such that it needs rear-wheel steering to complete manoeuvres in tight car parks.

It gets a huge 118kWh battery, which naturally delivers a big range of 404 miles. Charging rates match the 200kW of the EQS saloon.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review



9. Tesla Model 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest%20electric%20car%20range%20Tesla%20Model%203

Range: 390 miles

The Tesla Model 3 is sensationally good value. Even in its cheapest, lowliest form, it blends competitive saloon car practicality, striking performance and reasonable handling dynamism in a manner that makes it a fine all-rounder, 

It’s not perfect. Many will find the lack of buttons inside baffling and it’s still no dynamic high-water mark, despite the near-super-saloon straight-line pace of the dual-motor model.

Neither is it the most relaxed tourer, which is a shame because the Long Range model will crack 390 miles.

But the fact remains that the Model 3 is an enjoyable thing to drive on a daily basis, and something that will appeal to lots of different people because of its stellar range.

Read our Tesla Model 3 review


10. BMW i7

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/longest%20electric%20car%20range%20BMW%20i7

Range: 387 miles

BMW’s foil to the Mercedes EQS doesn’t quite match it on range, offering up to 387 miles between charges.

It's an impressive luxury car nonetheless, with one of the finest rides of any car currently on sale.

Unlike the EQS, it’s also available as a plug-in hybrid (called the BMW 7 Series) with an electric range of up to 49 miles.

Read our BMW i7 review


Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Chinnstrap 3 April 2024

No Tesla 3 long range with 390 miles range?  Near-bankrupt Fisker at number 3...it's almost criminal you're recommending consumers should invest their money here right now.  It's another embarrassing EV list.  What's the agenda here, or is it just lazy journalism?  Sorry to be harsh, but consumers come here for help and to be informed by the trusted professionals, instead they get served this tripe.  Must try harder.

mrking 18 March 2024

Certainly. A Passat. Cribbs to just South of Edinburgh and back to Cribbs. Little to no traffic. Happy to help.

Stockholm Calling 18 March 2024

Petrol or diesel?

mrking 18 March 2024

Started reading with interest until I got to this piece of fiction

But thanks to a decade and a half of battery and motor development, the longest-range electric cars will now match their petrol counterparts for how far they’ll go on a ‘tank’.

I regularly get 700 miles plus out of my very ordinary VW, so that's obviously total crap before we even get going, and that's if we drive with no lights, radio, AC or winderscreen wipers. I can see that the future is electric but when people write this type of stuff it puts off fair minded folk.

Stockholm Calling 18 March 2024

I would be very interested to hear which model of VW petrol car has a range of 700 miles?

