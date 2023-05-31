BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Fiat Topolino to launch in UK as Citroen Ami twin
UP NEXT
MG EX4: electric hyper-hatch is tribute to Metro 6R4

2024 Fiat Topolino to launch in UK as Citroen Ami twin

Italian micro-EV will target Gen Z buyers with low price; can be optioned without a roof or doors
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
4 July 2023

Fiat will enter the world of electric micromobility with the new Topolino, an 8bhp, 47-mile range sibling of the game-changing Citroën Ami that's bound for the UK next year.

Taking the name and design inspiration of the original Fiat 500, the two-seat EV has been created to “make young people fall in love with the 'car’ again”. 

As such, Fiat will target Generation Z buyers with the ultra-compact urban EV, which is focused on easy-to-use and compact urban driving.

Related articles

In some markets, such as France, it can be legally driven without a full licence and from the age of 14 due to its classification as a quadricycle.

Part of its draw, Fiat hopes, will also be some of its unique features. For example, in Dolce Vita guise, it can be optioned without doors – ropes are fitted instead – and with a retractable cloth roof (like the bigger 500). This gives a sense of more “freedom”, the Italian brand said.

In both forms, and unlike the more customisable Ami, the Topolino is available in only one colour (Verde Vita), with one 14in wheel design and with one interior.

Fiat Topolino Dolce Vita 2024 rear quarter static

This decision will be part of a move to keep costs of the Topolino low, which is expected to arrive at a price close to – or possibly above – the £8095 Ami when it's launched in the UK next year. 

Styling changes come in the form of small, round, 500-esque headlights, faux-chrome bumpers and more sculpted bodywork, giving it less of a rugged look than the Ami.

The pair are very clearly related, with the same base exterior shape and near-matching micro proportions: a stubby 2535mm long, 1530mm high and 1400mm wide.

The Topolino – which will be built alongside its French cousin and the Germany-only Opel Rocks-e in Stellantis’s Morocco factory – sits on a skateboard-style platform and is powered by a single permanent-magnet synchronous motor, which powers the front wheels alone.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Fiat Topolino Dolce Vita interior

This pushes the 562kg urban EV to its limited top speed of 28mph in 10sec. Power is drawn from a tiny 5.5kWh battery that gives the Topolino a range of 47 miles – one mile more than the Ami.

Inside, the car is even more minimalistic than its exterior, with two seats, a small digital display, USB ports and storage boxes the only standard items. A phone mount, positioned next to the steering wheel for navigation use, is also fitted. 

Fiat, like Citroën, instead places much of the interior’s design in the owner’s hands, offering an array of customisation options. These include interior stickers, a USB-powered fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal water bottle and two seat covers that can be converted into beach towels.

used Fiat cars for sale

Fiat 500x 1.6 MultiJetII Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,500
65,205miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£12,800
5,607miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£11,820
39,513miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£9,458
27,026miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 4 3dr
2013
£4,290
81,846miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 4 3dr
2008
£3,294
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500x 1.4 MultiAir Cross Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,893
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500X 1.6 E-Torq Pop Euro 6 5dr
2016
£9,695
16,821miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£6,250
41,215miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 6528 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
12
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 1 June 2023
Fiat people's Tesla?? Oh dear me. No matter how cute it may look it can't hide it literally is a plastic bucket with absolutely no comfort, no safety and a terrible driving position. Like the Ami it will probably be sold at or close to the same outrageous price. As for transportation in the cities it's meant for I'd rather take the bus or metro.
Mikey C 1 June 2023

Most of Central London has a 20mph speed limit, so this is fast enough. Not that I drive in Central London anyway, and I'm not sure I'd want to dice with the Range Rovers, X6s and Q7s in one of these either!

GalileaPenny 1 June 2023

I get paid more than $300 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $20k from this rf4 without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site....................Here is I started.…………>> w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives