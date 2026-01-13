BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Peaq: seven-seat EV named ahead of summer debut
Skoda Peaq: seven-seat EV named ahead of summer debut

Flagship seven-seater – based on bold Vision S – gets a name that reflects its flagship status

News
James AttwoodFelix Page
2 mins read
13 January 2026

Skoda's new electric seven-seat SUV will be called the Peaq, reflecting its status as the Czech brand's range-topping model.

The new SUV will be revealed this summer, Skoda has confirmed, as a production-ready version of the bold Vision 7S concept from 2022.

Expected to essentially serve as an electric equivalent to the Skoda Kodiaq, it will take on similarly sized seven-seat EVs like the Peugeot e-5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Peaq is expected to be Skoda's most expensive model yet, commanding a premium over the five-seat Enyaq EV, which starts at just under £40,000 - but is likely to still be substantially cheaper than the likes of premium propositions like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Volvo EX90

Ahead of the unveiling, Skoda's sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn said: "With the Vision 7S, we entered new territory for Skoda, with a clear idea of how to elevate the brand. Since then, we have introduced a new design language and further refined our product identity. 

"Now we are bringing this innovative vehicle concept to life. Our new flagship model takes our brand values of spaciousness and practicality to a whole new level. As of today, our bold vision for Skoda’s electric future has a name: Peaq - a clear statement of where this model belongs in our portfolio.” 

No precise date has been given for the Peaq's debut, but it's due on sale by the end of the year.

The concept version of the Vision 7S was shown in 2022, introducing Skoda's new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which has since been applied elsewhere.

The production version – which, like the existing Enyaq and Elroq, will use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – is tipped to stick close to the concept’s styling.

Jahn previously told Autocar that the new seven-seat EV would be “our new highlight”, adding: “There are not too many seven-seaters in the in the BEV arena, so we believe it will be a really important car: beautiful from the outside, very practical from the inside.

"It’s also an extension of the brand. We put a lot of effort into strengthening the brand, and this car will also help us to do that.”

Skoda Vision 7S interior

Jahn refused to discuss an aspirational target price for the Peaq but acknowledged that it will sit above the Enyaq (which is priced from £39,010), potentially pushing Skoda into an entirely new price bracket. 

But he said: “Skoda is always based on value for money.  We are not the cheapest car in the segment, but when you buy our cars, you get better value for money than when you buy a car for the same money from another brand. Value for money is important for us, but [with this car it will be on] a different level than before.”

MisterMR44 13 January 2026

Most people I know with a seven seat car hardly ever have all seven seats occupied. In most cases, the rear bench is folded away so that they can have the luggage capacity for the less-than-seven people that they actually have in their families!

Creckk Accessories 14 September 2025

Really eye-opening list shows even legendary brands like Bugatti can miss the mark when timing, cost or execution don’t align

Dozza 10 September 2025

Thankfully someone has realised that not every single car has to resemble something 'designed' in China. Audi, BMW and MB take note. 

