The Uncharted is proportionally similar to the C-HR+, but has an increased ride height of 211mm to aid off-road driving, plus its own bespoke suspension and steering tune for what Subaru says is a more sporting feel.

It's based on the e-Subaru Global Platform (it's the same as the e-TNGA platform used by the Toyota) which can house either a 57.7kWh or 77kWh battery.

The entry-level Uncharted is fitted with the smaller battery and pairs this with a 165bhp motor for a 282-mile range, while the Long Range variant makes 221bhp and can do up to 372 miles, thanks to its 77kWh battery.

Both of these are front-wheel drive, which marks a significant change of tack for Subaru. Considering most of the line-up uses a single-motor powertrain, Subaru is clearly aiming to target mainstream customers.

Top-spec versions get a 338bhp all-wheel drive powertrain, which is expected to offer a range of up 326 miles, although Subaru has yet to fully homologate the range figures.

Visually, the Uncharted sports a rugged, off-road inspired design that sets it apart from rivals like the Jeep Avenger 4xe and Skoda Elroq VRS. Indeed, its raised ride height helps pull this off, as does its chunky black cladding and functional roof rails.

Inspiration has also been taken from the facelifted Solterra and new E-Outback estate, as showcased by the Uncharted’s six-element LED headlights and blanked-off grille.