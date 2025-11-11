We drove the top-spec Privilege, which gets the big battery and active 4WD from two motors, with that huge output of 637bhp being shuffled about according to conditions – and depending on which drive mode you choose.

Ask for full performance from the 7X in Sport mode and you get a predictable yet still shocking wash of power to carry you up the road at a truly ridiculous pace. At no point does this feel like a car that needs a 3.8sec sprint time, nor is there any of the handling tactility that you need make such vast performance accessible and enjoyable.

Zeekr is far from the only one to be doing it, but the 7X is an excellent case in point of why we need to get over the strange craze of delivering plainly unnecessary levels of performance in everyday family cars. Just because it can be done, doesn’t mean that it should be done.

The long-travel accelerator pedal is surprisingly laggardly in its response, too. Even in Sport mode, you feel like you have to really push past a lot of pedal travel before you access that deep well of power.

The regenerative braking has three separate modes plus a one-pedal mode, which are all selected via the touchscreen. That’s never as convenient as having adjustment paddles on the steering wheel, of course, but the settings are there if you want them and the regen is progressive and intuitive enough.

Overall, the refinement and performance in the Zeekr are more than good enough to make you think twice about a Tesla, even if it doesn’t feel as if it’s bringing anything new to the class in this regard.

We haven’t had a chance to drive the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive 7X models, but given that they have more modest yet perfectly respectable performance and lower prices, they seem the far saner options.