Leapmotor B03X revealed as tiny boxy SUV to rival Puma Gen-E
Hot Genesis GV60 Magma goes after Macan with 641bhp

Leapmotor B03X revealed as tiny boxy SUV to rival Puma Gen-E

New crossover renamed from A10 to reflect blocky look; due in UK next year at around £25,000

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
21 November 2025

Stellantis-backed Chinese brand Leapmotor has unveiled a new electric crossover that will battle it out with the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Touted to arrive in the UK late next year, the B03X (known as the A10 in China) is claimed to be able to drive 311 miles as measured on the more generous China cycle.

No battery size figure has been disclosed but it’s expected to be the same 67.1kWh pack as the larger Leapmotor B10, which is rated at 270 miles. The Puma Gen-E has just been updated to offer 250 miles.

The crossover could also adopt the same 215bhp rear-mounted electric motor as the B10.

The B03X is the first in a range of smaller models from Leapmotor and will be followed by a lower-riding supermini in the vein of the Volkswagen ID Polo and Renault 5

These cars will be built on the same rear-wheel-drive Leap 3.5 platform as bigger models from the company, including the B10, promising more sophisticated technology and increased space compared with the current T03 electric city car. 

While bigger models are available as range-extended hybrid versions in some markets, the B03X will be sold with only an electric drivetrain.

The new B03X name references the car's boxy shape and one executive at the Guangzhou motor show unveiling compared it with a Japanese kei car. Despite the upright shape, the model will be efficient thanks in part to a slippery 0.26 drag coefficient, according to Leapmotor.

Few details were released about the car’s technology but it is confirmed to have advanced driver assistance, an AI-powered cockpit and over-the-air updates throughout the vehicle's life cycle. Lidar will be added to the suite of sensors to facilitate the car’s level-two semi-autonomous driving capability, although that’s likely to be restricted to the Chinese market.

The interior was not revealed as part of the debut, but it’s likely to feature the same 14.6in infotainment touchscreen used in the B10, C10 and B05 hatchback.

No prices have been disclosed for the B03X yet, but it will sit underneath the £29,995 B10 in the UK, allowing it to compete with lower-range small electric SUV models such as the Citroën ë-C3, Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4.

The B03X tracks its competition on size, measuring around 4200mm long, 1600mm tall and 1800mm wide, said the company .

More information will be revealed at the Beijing motor show in April next year and its European debut will come at Paris in October, said executives. Production will begin at Leapmotor’s Hangzhou plant in China in spring 2026.

Leapmotor had sold 2391 cars in the UK to the end of October, according to figures from the SMMT. The C10 mid-sized SUV was the most popular, with 1504 registrations, followed by the T03. B10 sales have just begun.

Peter Cavellini 21 November 2025

Well, which Magazine is going to start road testing the cars coming from China?, Autocar used to do road tests compare them to other brands and come up with an unbiased opinion on most.

FastRenaultFan 18 November 2025
