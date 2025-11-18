Stellantis-backed Chinese brand Leapmotor has unveiled a new electric crossover that will battle it out with the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Touted to arrive in the UK late next year, the B03X (known as the A10 in China) is claimed to be able to drive 311 miles as measured on the more generous China cycle.

No battery size figure has been disclosed but it’s expected to be the same 67.1kWh pack as the larger Leapmotor B10, which is rated at 270 miles. The Puma Gen-E has just been updated to offer 250 miles.

The crossover could also adopt the same 215bhp rear-mounted electric motor as the B10.

The B03X is the first in a range of smaller models from Leapmotor and will be followed by a lower-riding supermini in the vein of the Volkswagen ID Polo and Renault 5.

These cars will be built on the same rear-wheel-drive Leap 3.5 platform as bigger models from the company, including the B10, promising more sophisticated technology and increased space compared with the current T03 electric city car.

While bigger models are available as range-extended hybrid versions in some markets, the B03X will be sold with only an electric drivetrain.

The new B03X name references the car's boxy shape and one executive at the Guangzhou motor show unveiling compared it with a Japanese kei car. Despite the upright shape, the model will be efficient thanks in part to a slippery 0.26 drag coefficient, according to Leapmotor.

Few details were released about the car’s technology but it is confirmed to have advanced driver assistance, an AI-powered cockpit and over-the-air updates throughout the vehicle's life cycle. Lidar will be added to the suite of sensors to facilitate the car’s level-two semi-autonomous driving capability, although that’s likely to be restricted to the Chinese market.