New car registrations: Best-selling cars in the UK

What's hot and what's not? The SMMT's new car registrations data reveals all, and we've been studying the most recent figures to find out Britain's best-selling new cars.

The figures shown for each model are the most recent year-to-date sales numbers available. We'll be updating this list monthly.

1. Ford Fiesta - 9210

It's hardly a surprise to see Ford's supermini in the top spot, because it has been the UK's best-selling new car every year since 2009. What is surprising is that demand for it hasn't slipped following a radical line-up reshuffle last year that brought its entry-level price up by nearly £2000. Clearly, the Fiesta's ability to blend efficiency with dynamism and charm is still a winning formula for a large portion of UK buyers.

2. Ford Focus - 8051

There's success for the Blue Oval in the hotly contested family hatchback segment, too. When we tested the Focus in 2018, we liked its playful chassis set-up, engaging driveline and improved ergonomics – plus points that continue to tempt buyers away from German, Spanish and Czech equivalents.

3. Volkswagen Golf - 7484

A new Golf will land in dealerships imminently, but demand for the outgoing Mk7 variant (or Mk7.5, to be pedantic) is holding strong. Volkswagen's uncanny ability to combine people-pleasing styling, efficient yet potent powertrains and overwhelming practicality in one affordable package means that, even at nearly seven years old, the outgoing car doesn't quite feel its age.

4. Vauxhall Corsa - 6244

The perennial runner-up to the Ford Fiesta in the supermini class finds itself in fourth place, but the Corsa remains Vauxhall's best-selling model in Britain – still technically its home market – and the arrival of the all-new PSA-developed car is sure to keep the nameplate in the top 10 best-sellers list.