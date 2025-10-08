BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Aston Martin DB12 S boosts V8 to 690bhp
UP NEXT
JLR to restart production tomorrow following September hack

New Aston Martin DB12 S boosts V8 to 690bhp

Sports car gets 19bhp upgrade, shoutier exhaust and new chassis set-up to give greater "sense of agility"

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 October 2025

Aston Martin has revealed a new range-topping version of the DB12, with power boosted to 690bhp and a series of technical upgrades to make a more hardcore proposition.

The DB12 S joins the Vantage S and recently released DBX S as the latest in a long line of S-badged Aston Martin flagships – the badge having first been used on the 1953 DB3 S road racer.

For the DB12 S, changes have been made to the powertrain, steering and electronics to increase the sports car’s pace and sharpen its handling.

Aston Martin’s director of vehicle performance, Simon Newton, said the raft of tweaks gives “exceptional scope to explore a new depth of character and capability within the same platform”.

The most notable change has been made to the sports car’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The engine has been uprated by 19bhp so now puts out 690bhp. This cuts the 0-62mph sprint time to 3.4sec, although top speed stays at 202mph.

The engine has been made to sound more aggressive than in the standard DB12 for an added sense of drama, Aston Martin said. This is through a more “potent” stainless-steel exhaust (fitted as a cost option), raising the DB12 S’s exhaust note by 1.5dB.

Elsewhere, chassis changes have been made to increase the “sense of agility”, cornering confidence and overall balance. This includes new damper tuning, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and recalibrated steering.

Aston Martin DB12 S exhaust

The DB12 S is marked out from the standard DB12 by a new quad-pipe exhaust. A new front splitter, bonnet scoops and fixed rear spoiler also showcase the car’s performance credentials.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front

Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante

Replacement for the DB11 grand tourer packs a 671bhp V8 and has the Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma in its sights

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, distinguishing details include a new red drive controller, red seatbelts and red stitching, The headrests are also embroidered with the S badge. The DB12 S’s cabin can be clad in full leather, semi-aniline leather or Alcantara.

Pricing has yet to be revealed but, like the DBX S and the standard DBX 707, the DB12 S is expected to start at the same £200,000 as the standard car.

It will be available as both a coupé and a roadster. Deliveries are due to begin early next year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,795
42,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi KX-3 Auto AWD Euro 5 5dr (SNav)
2012
£6,697
82,460miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Fiesta 1.6T EcoBoost ST-1 Euro 5 3dr
2014
£6,395
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD Auto Euro 5 5dr
2016
£8,150
82,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Comfort Auto Euro 4 5dr
2010
£2,975
104,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Lux Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,950
112,490miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,795
56,466miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive Active Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£2,490
130,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Feel Euro 6 5dr
2017
£5,995
55,326miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews