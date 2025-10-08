Aston Martin has revealed a new range-topping version of the DB12, with power boosted to 690bhp and a series of technical upgrades to make a more hardcore proposition.

The DB12 S joins the Vantage S and recently released DBX S as the latest in a long line of S-badged Aston Martin flagships – the badge having first been used on the 1953 DB3 S road racer.

For the DB12 S, changes have been made to the powertrain, steering and electronics to increase the sports car’s pace and sharpen its handling.

Aston Martin’s director of vehicle performance, Simon Newton, said the raft of tweaks gives “exceptional scope to explore a new depth of character and capability within the same platform”.

The most notable change has been made to the sports car’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The engine has been uprated by 19bhp so now puts out 690bhp. This cuts the 0-62mph sprint time to 3.4sec, although top speed stays at 202mph.

The engine has been made to sound more aggressive than in the standard DB12 for an added sense of drama, Aston Martin said. This is through a more “potent” stainless-steel exhaust (fitted as a cost option), raising the DB12 S’s exhaust note by 1.5dB.

Elsewhere, chassis changes have been made to increase the “sense of agility”, cornering confidence and overall balance. This includes new damper tuning, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and recalibrated steering.

The DB12 S is marked out from the standard DB12 by a new quad-pipe exhaust. A new front splitter, bonnet scoops and fixed rear spoiler also showcase the car’s performance credentials.