The new Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept previews a revival of the cult classic go-anywhere supermini and the latest expansion of the Italian firm’s fast-growing line-up.

The original Panda 4x4 was launched in 1983 and quickly became a cult classic, thanks to the raised ride height and rugged styling elements that made it an affordable off-roader.

The revived concept is based on the new Grande Panda, which is offered with both 111bhp electric and 108bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol powertrains and sits on Stellantis’s cost-conscious new Smart Car platform.

While Fiat hasn’t officially confirmed production intent, it refers to the Grande Panda 4x4 as “the next chapter” in its legacy and a “potential true symbol of versatility, reliability and freedom”.

Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel wouldn't outright confirm the machine would reach production, but said: "Surely we will have this car on the road in the future – but not tomorrow." He added that there had been demand for a 4x4 version since the Grande Panda was first revealed, and the firm had a desire to meet that demand.

While full details about the concept's powertrain haven’t been revealed, Fiat does refer to it as offering an “electrified innovative rear axle”.

Thorel said that Fiat engineers were still working on the potential four-wheel-drive powertrain and refused to give details on whether any production 4x4 would be electric or combustion-based. However, it would use the Smart Car platform and Fiat insiders hinted would have an electric motor powering the rear axle, although details of that unit's size have yet to be confirmed. It could be a smaller e-axle that adds supplementary power only when required.

A similar mild-hybrid arrangement is employed by the rival Dacia Duster 4x4.