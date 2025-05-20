BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept previews rugged supermini
New Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept previews rugged supermini

Cult-classic off-roader returns, likely using a small rear-mounted electric motor to provide four-wheel drive

The new Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept previews a revival of the cult classic go-anywhere supermini and the latest expansion of the Italian firm’s fast-growing line-up.

The original Panda 4x4 was launched in 1983 and quickly became a cult classic, thanks to the raised ride height and rugged styling elements that made it an affordable off-roader.

The revived concept is based on the new Grande Panda, which is offered with both 111bhp electric and 108bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol powertrains and sits on Stellantis’s cost-conscious new Smart Car platform.

While Fiat hasn’t officially confirmed production intent, it refers to the Grande Panda 4x4 as “the next chapter” in its legacy and a “potential true symbol of versatility, reliability and freedom”.

Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel wouldn't outright confirm the machine would reach production, but said: "Surely we will have this car on the road in the future – but not tomorrow." He added that there had been demand for a 4x4 version since the Grande Panda was first revealed, and the firm had a desire to meet that demand. 

While full details about the concept's powertrain haven’t been revealed, Fiat does refer to it as offering an “electrified innovative rear axle”.

Thorel said that Fiat engineers were still working on the potential four-wheel-drive powertrain and refused to give details on whether any production 4x4 would be electric or combustion-based. However, it would use the Smart Car platform and Fiat insiders hinted would have an electric motor powering the rear axle, although details of that unit's size have yet to be confirmed. It could be a smaller e-axle that adds supplementary power only when required.

A similar mild-hybrid arrangement is employed by the rival Dacia Duster 4x4

Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 rear quarter

The Grande Panda 4x4 concept features several bespoke design cues, including a dark red paint that echoes a special edition of the original Panda 4x4.

There are also steel wheels; special graphics on the doors that emphasise the stamped Panda lettering and evoke traditional off-roader body cladding; a protective underbody skidplate; and a roof rack.

Fiat has hinted that any production version would “most likely feature other accessories”.

The Grande Panda is intended by Fiat as a global car, and will eventuallty be manufactured in factories on three different continents. To meet those global requirements it can adopt a wide range of powertrains, including a manual pure ICE, a hybrid, full electric and even LPG. While the manual ICE is launching in Europe later this year it is not likely to be offered in the UK initially due to the extra costs of right-hand drive conversion.

