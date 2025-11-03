BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia readying new estate to rival Skoda Octavia
Dacia readying new estate to rival Skoda Octavia

Rugged, Bigster-based wagon will arrive next year priced at less than £25,000

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
3 November 2025

Dacia will go after the Skoda Octavia next year with a new rugged estate model that’s petrol-powered, off-road ready and priced at less than £25,000.

Due for launch in the coming months, the new model will play a crucial part in Dacia’s expansion into Europe’s most popular car market, the C-segment – which already accounts for a fifth of the firm’s sales, following the introduction of the Bigster SUV this year. A third C-segment model will arrive around a year later.

Dacia’s new CEO, Katrin Adt, told Autocar that the success of the Bigster has inspired confi dence within the company that the brand can continue to expand within the highly competitive C-segment.

“Our main territory currently is the B-segment, but we have also offerings in the A-segment and we have started in the C-segment and we did that quite amazingly well with the Bigster,” she said, noting that the Nissan Qashqai rival was in the top 10 best-selling retail cars for several key markets – including France and Germany – in July.

In order for this expansion to be successful, though, Adt said: “You need to watch out that every car has its own place in the segment – its own purpose – and you can be pretty sure that this will be a totally different offer to the customer than the Bigster.”

Indeed, a leaked photo of what appears to be a late-stage prototype for the new model – codenamed C-Neo – shows that it will look effectively like a stretched and lifted Sandero, taking the form of a high-riding compact estate car that is expected to be around 4.6m long.

Product performance boss Patrice Lévy-Bencheton said: “There is also a significant share of the C-segment which is ‘non-SUV’ people, who are still looking for a lower driving position, a more efficient product [which is] less ‘ostentatious’. For some, an SUV is a bit ostentatious.”

He added that there is a significant proportion of buyers in this space who want “the performance, the comfort and the pleasure of having a slightly bigger car but who are not attracted by the SUV shape and who think: ‘We have to go for a more efficient product, more elegant.’”

Dacia sales and marketing boss Frank Marotte agreed and said the impending retirement of the Ford Focus and increasing prices of its contemporaries – such as the Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra and Toyota Corolla – have opened up an opportunity for Dacia in this segment, where it plans to undercut all major competitors, just as it did with the Bigster, pictured below.

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering

Dacia Bigster

What do you get when you make a Duster bigger? A silly name and a real worry for the likes of Ford and Hyundai

Read our review
Dacia Bigster front quarter tracking

“What we want to do in the C-segment is what we’ve done in the B- or the B- plus,” said Marotte. “We have identified that with the C-SUV particularly. But even the C-hatch is probably a segment where the prices have gone up the most in the last five years. You see the increase in monthly instalment or in prices in that segment. It’s massive.”

He acknowledged that “the C-hatch [segment] is a challenge for us; indeed, we have no customer base” but said the success of the Bigster – around 50,000 orders in its first six months – gives the brand confidence that its expansion into larger models is viable.

Dacia will pursue a similar pricing policy with the new estate, leaving out what the company perceives to be ‘non-essential’ equipment in order to maintain a lower list price than its core rivals. The Bigster, for example, starts from around £25,000 – £5000 cheaper than the same-sized Qashqai and £9000 less than the Ford Kuga.

The C-Neo, then, is likely to come in around the £20k mark, commanding a premium over the smaller, £15k Sandero but still being significantly cheaper than the £27k Seat Leon and £29k Octavia estates.

Being based on the same Renault Group CMF-B that Dacia uses for all its models except the Spring EV, it is expected to be all but technically identical to the Bigster, with a choice of mild- and full-hybrid petrol powertrains ranging in output from 128bhp to 153bhp, though it remains to be seen if it will follow its SUV siblings – and its Skoda rival – in being offered with four-wheel drive.

Either way, the new model will stay true to Dacia’s ‘rugged’, activity-focused ethos by virtue of its raised suspension and body cladding – a similar treatment to that on the range-topping Sandero Stepway, which design boss David Durand said “is a bit ‘outdoors’ too”, despite being front-driven.

He said: “In this case, it’s just ground clearance and high tyres that make you confi dent to go on a rocky road with no fear – and you use it every day, and you [fill] it with anything you want.

“It’s a tool. It’s not an object that you show off in front of your house and that represents your social level. It’s something that you are really using every day, with the kids, with adults. You have big roominess. So it’s this slightly different ‘outdoors’ way that we can explore.”

Durand would not be drawn on a potential reveal date, nor commit to any firm details of the new car, but said it “makes a lot of sense” for Dacia to enter this segment, as other brands “are just abandoning this field, because everybody’s making SUVs”.

