Xpeng G9 review

Xpeng flagship aims to dazzle with tech and super-fast charging

The biggest question for most EV buyers when researching a new car is how far it can go between charges. The Xpeng G6 is hoping to get potential suitors to think differently: not how far it can go but how fast it can recharge. 

The G9’s 336-mile WLTP range is pretty strong. But its charging speed of 525kW is industry-leading (and faster than any charger you will currently find in the UK). 

This G9 - or possibly the next G9 - will likely come to the UK soon.
A 10-80% fill up takes 12 minutes and the battery is mahoosive. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We’re already talking about charging speeds while many of you might still be thinking: ‘What on earth is an Xpeng?’

This Chinese car maker was founded in Guangzhou in 2014 by two former senior executives from GAC, and it has always billed itself as a tech company that makes vehicles. Its other business lines are robots and ‘flying vehicles’, and its shares are traded on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges. 

Autocar first wrote about Xpeng in 2014 and it brought its first car, the Xpeng G6, to the UK earlier this year. It’s on track to bring us an extremely high-tech MPV, called the X9, sometime next year, along with this, the G9. 

But perhaps not the exact G9 you see before you. It might be this one, or it may even be an updated version. Things really do move that quickly in China. 

DESIGN & STYLING

XPENG G9 review 002 front tracking

The car we have here is 4891mm long and 1937mm wide. It is big, but it remains a five-seater, so more of a BMW iX competitor than a Kia EV9 rival. 

To look at, it’s a touch anonymous: it has the squarejawed, masculine lines of a BMW X7 but with a rounded front complete with full-width light bar for that 2025 Chinese electric car experience.

A Black Edition model is available in Germany. Black on black still can't hide the bulk, though.
INTERIOR

XPENG G9 review 009 interior

Inside it’s vast. The infotainment is split into twin 15in screens. Essentially one for the driver and one for the passenger, much like what you would find in an Audi or Mercedes

The driver’s screen is primarily for navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and driving settings (more on that later), while passengers can watch Netflix or YouTube. 

The centre console is cooled and double sideways hinged. So both driver and front seat passenger can open it and get full access rather than reaching in over the top.
The seats are nappa leather, there’s a huge panoramic sunroof and the rear pews can recline and are also air conditioned. 

You have to search pretty hard for cheap-feeling plastic, although I did find some – apologies to the foldable cupholders in the rear armrest.

The 660-litre boot can expand to 1,576 litres with the seats folded and the front-boot can hold an additional 71 litres.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

XPENG G9 review 020 front tracking

This one is the full-fat AWD Performance model with 567bhp. It’s bloody quick: 4.2sec from rest to 62mph in something weighing close to 2.5 tonnes is pretty impressive considering this otherwise has to be one of the least sporty cars on sale. 

The brakes are very intuitive. It can go from 62-0mph in less than 40 metres, too

It does have annoying ADAS quirks. The most peculiar is the low speed sound (below 30kph) on the inside of the car. You can change the noise but can’t turn it off.
The complete lack of sporting pretences is a conscious decision by Xpeng. The relaxed characteristics manifest most clearly in the steering and ride.

RIDE & HANDLING

XPENG G9 review 021 rear tracking

There’s a great deal of customisation to the dual-chamber air suspension, steering, braking and power delivery systems, but no matter what you do it is very easy-going. 

Set the suspension to Comfort+ and you’ll find its squidgiest setting. It’s not quite like a Cadillac Seville, but it is close. I liked Comfort mode the best because it has that added bit of tight body control. Sport is a little stiffer and a touch more knobbly at motorway speed but basically fine. Broadly the ride is lovely, though. 

There's a special super-low suspension setting that can only be used when parked.
There’s a good bit of roll to it, but it wears it well. 

You can change the weight of the steering – from light to less light. It feels a touch disconnected from the wheels but that’s in keeping with a car predicated on delivering an easygoing experience.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking

AWD models like the one we’ve tested come with a huge 93.1 kWh battery. It’s made with lithium iron phosphate which is free from rare minerals such as cobalt.

It sits on an 800V architecture and can charge at 525kw. Official figures put the efficiency at 3.1mpkWh and 336 miles of range.

It will charge at 525kw. But nowhere in the UK can currently provide that.
During our time with the car we achieved 3.0mpkWh and we imagine 3.1 is very doable. We didn’t manage to charge at 525kw because we couldn’t find a charger capable of doing so. But it pulled in an easy 360kw average from a 400kw set.

VERDICT

XPENG G9 review 022 front static

The G9 has two key, easy-life draws: strong range from a punchysized battery and an absolute haymaker of a charging speed. 

In Germany this AWD model costs around £65,000. That’s not cheap in isolation, but it’s around £10,000 less than a BMW iX. Which feels about right.

Impressive effort, although it would really benefit from some more European R&D.
