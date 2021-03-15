Volkswagen ID 4 review

8

Can Volkswagen's most popular electric car still stand out against its advancing rivals?

While Volkswagen's ID sub-brand kicked off with the Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback in 2019, it’s the Volkswagen ID 4 that has risen to become its most important electric car

A crossover with a pebble-like curvature, the ID 4 isn’t just the best-selling EV of the Volkswagen brand but also the entire Volkswagen Group. Some 182,000 examples of it and its ID 5 coupé-SUV twin were sold in 2024. 

The white plastic that wraps around the dainty 5.2in digital display also seems to be exactly the same sterile-looking, medicinally reassuring material they use for the cases of MRI scanners
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

With dimensions just inside those of the Volvo XC60 in every direction, it taps richly into the crossover zeitgeist. So much so, in fact, that it’s a more popular option than its ID 3, Cupra Born, Audi Q4 E-tron and Skoda Enyaq relations.

Much has changed since the ID 4 launched in 2021. Rivals are stronger and more diverse than ever and launching from all directions - Kia and Hyundai in Asia, Peugeot and Vauxhall in Europe and Tesla in the US - with increasingly competitive products. 

But Volkswagen has also bolstered the ID 4’s model range, adding larger batteries and several motor options to broaden the SUV’s appeal.

So: can the ID 4 still stand out against its rivals? Read on as we dive deeper with a full and comprehensive review.

Volkswagen ID 4 range at a glance

The ID 4 offers a choice of two batteries in the UK: an entry-level 52kWh unit and a long-range 77kWh one. 

Volkswagen claims a range of 221 miles for those equipped with the smaller battery, while the 77kWh unit should offer between 319 and 339 miles, depending on the chosen specification. 

Two motors are on offer, too. Cars with the smaller battery are driven by a 167bhp rear-mounted electric motor but 77kWh variants get a much more punchy 286bhp. 

Four-wheel drive is available on 4Motion versions and the range-topping Volkswagen ID 4 GTX sports SUV, which we’ve written about in its own separate review. 

Versionpower
ID 4 Pure167bhp
ID 4 Pro286bhp
ID 4 Pro 4Motion286bhp
DESIGN & STYLING

8
Volkswagen ID 4 hard cornering

Under a body that’s somehow bulbous and rakish in equal measure (the ID 4 isn’t exactly handsome but neither is it unattractive) lies the same MEB platform used by the ID 3, only with the wheelbase and tracks extended. 

It was the Volkswagen Group’s first SUV to use the platform and was later followed by the Q4 E-tron, Enyaq and Ford Explorer and Capri.

It received an updated drivetrain in 2023 plus other revisions related to power-electrics software. 

The updated drivetrain features the rear-axle-mounted motor that Volkswagen introduced on the ID 7 saloon for both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive ID 4 models (like our test car) and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive ones.

Additionally, the ID 4 gained an upgraded interior with a larger central touchscreen that operates with updated infotainment software and menus plus illumination for the touch-sensitive sliders that control the audio volume and the climate control.

There’s also a new-look steering wheel, and the characteristic gear selector rocker has become a column stalk.

With 80bhp and 173lb ft more than the motor produced up until now, the AP550 unit gives the rear-wheel-drive ID 4 Pro Performance 282bhp and 402lb ft. 

The four-wheel-drive ID 4 Pro 4Motion receives a 50bhp overall boost, taking its peak power up to 286bhp. And the range-topping, likewise driven ID 4 GTX gains an extra 40bhp, taking it up to 335bhp.

INTERIOR

7
Volkswagen ID 4 infotainment

The ID 4’s interior shares many hallmarks with the other cars in the ID range. That of the Volkswagen Golf loosely inspires the dashboard topography but, as with the ID 3, the cockpit is even more minimalistic. The conspicuous lack of buttons and switches might even seem quite shocking to someone coming from, say, a Tiguan. 

It gets a leatherette steering wheel that features haptic touchpads for controlling the music, display and cruise control, which are slow and frustrating to use and far too easy to press by accident. 

As standard, the ID 4 gets interior ambient lighting, heated front seats and a climate windscreen, plus a 5.3in driver’s display and a 10in touchscreen infotainment system. A larger, 12in touchscreen is available as an option. 

Volkswagen’s infotainment systems were difficult to use in the recent past. They were slow, buggy and crashed repeatedly, but the brand seems to have overcome some of these shortcomings with the latest version of its ID software. While the system in the ID 4 still isn’t as intuitive and user-friendly as it could be, it’s a big improvement. 

Material quality is reasonable. The attractive and superbly comfortable 'Style' seats, plus organic shapes in the door-card mouldings, and Volkswagen’s modern reluctance to use much in the way of a physical switchgear, do create quite a special ambience. And, yes, one that is genuinely very relaxing, not least because the scuttle is relatively low and forward visibility thus effortless. 

And if you see the dashboard putting on a light show, that’s the ID Light concept, which blinks in different colours and patterns to relay everything from sat-nav directions to charging status to incoming calls. It’s moderately useful at times but mostly a bit distracting. The fundamental ergonomics are excellent, though, and you might not be expecting to find such generous rear leg room. 

The ID 4 is akin to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the back, and overall it’s clear that Volkswagen has brought all its packaging know-how to bear with this first electric SUV. You really do get an impression of spaciousness. 

It’s a genuinely practical car, with a boot measuring 543 litres, which is larger than the Kia EV6 (490 litres) and almost identical to the Renault Scenic (545 litres) – although like most SUVs of this size, it’s positively outclassed by the Tesla Model Y, which boasts 854 litres with all the seats up. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Volkswagen ID 4 side

Cars with the smaller battery are driven by a 167bhp rear-mounted electric motor but 77kWh variants get a much more punchy 286bhp. 

In entry-level guise, the ID 4 completes 0-62mph in 9.0sec. While this doesn’t seem as quick as many of its rivals, it’s still a reasonable amount of power in town, which is delivered smoothly and silently. 

In an EV, going full throttle in a less powerful car returns broadly the same experience as going half throttle in a more powerful car. And because the power is available from rest, the entry-level ID 4’s 0-30mph acceleration is perfectly acceptable.

Most drivers will opt for the big-battery variant with the more powerful motor, though, which will hit 0-62mph in a very respectable 6.7sec. That’s almost as quick as the Volkswagen Golf GTI. That said, the Model Y has it beat, even in its most basic form, hitting 0-62mph in 5.7sec. 

The ID 4’s motors allow for an easy drive, and as there is no engine screaming out for mercy as you thrash it to make some progress, you can comfortably use all of the modest performance on offer. 

The regenerative braking only offers two modes; many drivers like to choose very strong regen characteristics for true one-pedal driving or pure coasting, but the ID 4 can do neither.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Volkswagen ID 4 nose

In the corners, the ID 4 is far from what you might call engaging, but it’s very intuitive - and it’s certainly composed on the road.

It’s a very easy car to drive, benefitting from direct steering and composed body movement. Harder cornering does expose the ID 4’s taller, boxy bodystyle though, and it can feel top-heavy at times. 

A low centre of gravity provides the foundation for agreeably agile handling distinguished by light but accurate variable-rate steering that benefits from the drive being directed to the rear wheels, the ability to vary the drive between each rear wheel for optimal traction and good body control.

Because of the weight, grip is the limiting factor when you begin to push hard over challenging roads, although you can generate quite a bit of cornering speed before the stability control light illuminates to signal a breach of adhesion and subsequent reduction in the reserves dished out by the motor. 

Overall, it is very competent and, with rear-wheel drive, quite entertaining. However, it lacks the tactility to be described as truly involving.

It’s particularly good around town, where its 10.2m turning circle provides outstanding manoeuvrability and the sort of nimbleness usually associated with much smaller cars. In this role alone, it's extremely convincing.

That the ride quality, even on 20in wheels, is mostly fluid and well-mannered elevates the ID 4’s game further. It’s smooth over most surfaces and rarely feels unsettled. All models receive passive dampers, although variable-rate dampers are available as an option and highly recommended.    

The optional Dynamic Chassis Control system that governs the adaptive dampers has been refined, gaining new software mapping and additional sensors, giving the ID 4 a smoother and more controlled ride over any given road surface.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Volkswagen ID 4 front

Prices for the ID 4 start from just under £40,000, making it effectively the same cost as the Enyaq. It’s quite significantly cheaper than the Model Y (£46,990) and also undercuts the mechanically similar Capri (£42,075). 

It packs a decent specification as standard too, with heated seats, a reversing camera, keyless entry and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all included. 

You’ll need to spend a bit more to reach the ID 4’s Goldilocks zone for equipment, however. Pro models, priced from just under £45,000, add automatic wipers, an electric tailgate, LED matrix headlights and faster charging. 

Speaking of which, the ID 4 can charge at speeds of up to 110kW in the 52kWh model and 175kW in the 77kWh version, which are decent. 

Volkswagen suggests a range of 221 miles for small-battery cars and between 319 and 339 miles for big-battery cars. 

That small battery is looking a bit out of kilter with newer, similarly specced rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric (234 miles), while the larger battery produces more like what we’d expect as a minimum from an electric SUV. 

Our tests of the big-battery ID 4, which involved running a long-term test car for six months, routinely returned range figures in the region of 240 to 270 miles with daily driving on mixed roads.

VERDICT

8
Original 39025 0010 vw id4 luc lacey

The ID 4 offers a neat, simplified and intuitive EV experience. In fact, in the sub-£50,000 bracket, arguably no other EV is as easy to get along with – to adapt to – as this spacious and understated crossover. Plenty of people will try and like it straightaway.  

Rivals like the Model Y may be more spacious, but the ID 4 rides better and, touchpads aside, has a far more user-friendly interior. 

And while it doesn’t offer much in the way of driver engagement or excitement, it has enough character to ensure that it doesn’t leave you cold: neatly tuned control responses, sharp initial performance, interesting little design cues and a sense of maturity on the move.

Volkswagen ID 4 First drives

View all first drives