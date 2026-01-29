BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes S-Class revealed: fresh look, new tech, 530bhp V8
Rolls-Royce priming electric Cullinan with dramatic new look

New Mercedes S-Class revealed: fresh look, new tech, 530bhp V8

Flat-plane-crank V8, heated seatbelts and Zoom calls among key innovations for upgraded sixth-gen S-Class

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
29 January 2026

Mercedes-Benz has overhauled its flagship S-Class limousine in a bid to improve the performance, refinement and technical capability of a car that is a benchmark in the luxury car segment. 

The new S-Class arrives as Mercedes marks 140 years since company founder Carl Benz patented his design for the three-wheeled "vehicle with gas-engine drive", which evolved into the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, otherwise known as the world's first car. 

While its modern-era flagship limousine and first car are related in no more than their name, Mercedes says the new S-Class "carries forward a legacy of excellence" that stretches back 140 years to its 0.66bhp forebear - and as such it serves as the spearhead for "the most ambitious product launch programme in Mercedes-Benz history". 

Like all previous iterations, the latest S-Class will play an influential role as a halo model that introduces technological developments, styling cues and concepts that will trickle down to the rest of the Mercedes line-up, which is set to gain around 40 new models by the end of 2027. 

While the exterior design is evolutionary rather than an overhaul, this is said to be the most extensive update the S-Class has received within one generation. More than half of its components - around 2700 - have been refined or replaced. 

These wide-reaching and significant upgrades to the flagship's technology, equipment, styling, chassis and powertrains come together to form a substantially refreshed package aimed at cementing the S-Class's standing in the hotly contested luxury saloon segment. They will take the S-Class through to the end of the decade, when it is due to be replaced by a radically different eighth-generation car with the option of a pure-electric powertrain, which will replace today's EQS limo. 

Headlining the under-the-skin upgrades for 2026 is a new-generation V8, which makes the landmark swap from a conventional cross-plane crankshaft to a flat-plane arrangement in the pursuit of cutting emissions while boosting refinement and power. 

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo M177 Evo engine - evolved from Mercedes current V8 - will feature initially with 48V mild-hybrid tech in the S580 4Matic, where it will deliver 530bhp and 553lb ft for a 0-62mph time nudging 4.0sec. 

As well as the new crank design, the V8 also receives upgrades to the injectors, intake, intake camshaft and turbo, which are said to combine for improved responsiveness, greater efficiency and smoother power delivery. 

Read our review

Car review
1 Mercedes Benz S Class 2022 road test review tracking front

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

German limousine does comfort exceptionally well, but more striking still is how adept it is dynamically

Read our review
The S580 will be the first new Mercedes to feature the improved V8 but it's expected to be rolled out to Stuttgart's other eight-pot models in time. 

The S580 was not previously sold in the UK and it is understood Mercedes is not planning to with this revised model.

The S500's 443bhp straight-six petrol has had its maximum torque boosted to 472lb ft and other tweaks to improve refinement. Meanwhile, the six-pot diesel now features an electrically heated catalytic converter - a first for a series-production car - to optimise its carbon-capturing performance from start-up. 

2026 Mercedes S-Class interior

All three engines are mildly hybridised as standard, but the petrol six-cylinder also provides the basis for the plug-in hybrid S580e, which has an electric-only range of 62 miles and now produces a combined 577bhp and 533lb ft, making it more powerful than the V8 car. 

For decades, the S-Class counted only a select few cars among its direct rivals, such as the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Lexus LS. However, a drastic upheaval in the top-flight luxury sector means that this latest model has to fend off a whole host of contenders from different brands and, increasingly, different segments. 

Traditional luxury saloon buyers are increasingly switching to SUVs like the Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga. Even VIP-oriented MPVs like the Lexus LM, Denza D9 and Zeekr 009 have begun to claim a share of this highly profitable segment in various key global markets - chiefly in the historic S-Class heartland of China. 

In a bid to cater to this worldwide surge in demand for different types of luxury car, Mercedes will launch the new VLS next year as a more upmarket version of its incoming VLE people carrier, based on the radical Vision V concept it revealed at the Shanghai motor show last year. 

In the meantime, it will renew its assault on the luxury SUV segment in the coming months with a heavily updated version of the GLS SUV, which is expected to receive mostly the same features and cues as the S-Class. 

A revamped version of the top-drawer Maybach S-Class - which accounted for a third of all S-Class global sales last year, and half in China - is also expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

What's new for 2026?

The business end

2026 Mercedes S-Class interior

Back seat can now be used as a proper “boardroom on wheels”, Mercedes says, with new smartphone-style remote control devices for the larger, 13.1in rear screens, wireless and rapid phone chargers, a fridge, temperaturecontrolled cupholders and the ability to join meetings via Zoom or Teams via new HD webcams. There are also two business class-inspired fold-out tables.

City slicker

New hardware – for cars with both standard air suspension and the optional active system – uses road information from other Mercedes cars, via the cloud, to prime the dampers for long speed bumps, which, the company says, are especially common in the south of Europe and the US. Meanwhile, rear wheels now turn up to 4.5deg as standard, or up to 10deg optionally, which trims the 5.3m long-wheelbase S-Class’s turning circle by two metres.

A stellar performance

2026 Mercedes S-Class badge

New S-Class embodies Mercedes’ push for ‘respect’ to be a core design principle. Its grille has been enlarged by 20% and decorated with illuminated 3D stars. In addition, the freestanding brand emblem atop the front end now lights up for the fi rst time. Stars also feature in the headlights themselves, which use new microLED technology to light up 40% more of the road ahead and have an uprated ‘ultra-range high beam’ setting that has a reach of up to 600m (or six football pitches).

Next-generation infotainment

S-Class is the first car to use the fourth generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment, which has inbuilt AI functionality from both Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to “revolutionise the relationship between the vehicle and the passengers in every seat”. The ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant now has a short-term memory and is capable of the sort of “multi-turn dialogues you might have with a friend”, according to Mercedes.

Switched-on rethink

2026 Mercedes S-Class steering wheel

New multifunction steering wheel is only subtly updated, but the headline change is the reintroduction of physical controls “in response to customer feedback”. The cruise control and speed limiter are once again controlled by a small rocker switch, while the volume is adjusted by traditional rollers.

jason_recliner 29 January 2026
SWEET.
alessandro 29 January 2026

"Fresh look"? Bold, garish, overdesigned, opulent but tasteless. More so than ever.

