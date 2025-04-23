BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID 3 to get another extensive facelift

New Mercedes-Benz VLS to be ultra-luxurious ‘S-Class van’

Design boss Gordon Wagener says striking new concept shows how MPV will become first-class limousine

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
28 April 2025

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz V-Class will gain an ultra-luxurious range-topper badged VLS, which will provide the same level of luxury as the S-Class limousine in a much more spacious cabin. 

As previewed by the radical new Vision V-Class concept at the Shanghai motor show, this new top-class MPV will be designed to “provide luxury car buyers with a true penthouse-style ‘third space’”, according to Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener.

Talking to Autocar at the show, Wagener said the VLS – which is expected to launch next year and could cost nearly £100,000 – will effectively be “an S-Class van”, aimed at expanding Stuttgart’s coverage of the luxury car market, following on from the GLS SUV and CLS four-door coupé. 

“We call it VLS, and that name emphasises that it could be S-Class-like transportation or potentially something that could even offer more than an S-Class,” Wagener said, highlighting the added comfort and luxury appeal that comes with an MPV’s larger interior.

“A van is an underrated thing, especially when you look at the chauffeur market and the luxury segment. What do people want when they are chauffeured? They want to have space, and in a van you can offer something that a sedan never can, because you have more space. 

“So you can do something that is more like what people are used to: first-class seats like on an airplane, that you can recline or even sleep on, and then you have the passenger compartment which is shut off by the big-screen monitor, so when you sit in there it’s actually no different to sitting at home on your sofa and watching TV. That makes that car what is known as the 'third space'.”

Mercedes already sells a premium high-spec version of the outgoing V-Class, but the VLS will be tangibly better equipped and more lavishly appointed, as previewed by the concept, which is “very close to production”. 

Asked if there was still a space for the Mercedes-Maybach brand when future Mercedes-Benz models are so luxuriously outfitted, Wagener said that perhaps “you can imagine something like [V-Class] as a Maybach as well”.

He added: “Maybach was always about space, first-class seating, offering more space.”

The standard version of the new V-Class will be badged VLE, Mercedes has confirmed, although it hasn't given any further details on powertrains and specifications.

Petrol and electric options are expected to be carried over to the next generation, which will be based on Mercedes’ new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform.

The concept's striking exterior “marks the next step” of Mercedes’ design language, the company said, especially in terms of making it as aerodynamic as possible - key in terms of maximising range for the production EV, which will likely be a heavy machine.

Notably, the brand points to the concept's new grille (similar to that found on the EQS), headlight design and illuminated standing star, suggesting these could make production, but the futuristic-looking rear light bar will likely be toned down before it hits showrooms.

The dramatic four-seat cabin, however, is where most work has been done, said Mercedes.

The main focus has been on creating a “private lounge” for the rear passengers, extensively clad in white Nappa leather. Features include a retractable 65in cinema screen (that when up also acts as partition wall), a 42-speaker sound system and two airline-style seats (made with tubular cushions) that are fully reclinable.

Seven projectors are also fitted to create different ambiences, the rear windows can be switched from transparent to opaque for a “unique cocooning effect” and there’s even a karaoke mode (one of seven that range from “gaming” to “relax”).

The concept showcases the “dawn of a new era” that “sets standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience,” said Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Up front, the elements that could carry over the real machine are clear to see, such as a production-spec steering wheel, the tri-part Superscreen (making its debut in the new CLA) and crystal-look air vents.

The extensive interior space is made possible by the new modular VAN.EA platform. While no details have been revealed on what powers the concept, the platform is fitted with 800V electricals and will be offered with front- and four-wheel-drive powertrains. The longest-legged variants should top 311 miles of range.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

jason_recliner 24 April 2025
Think about what makes a vehicle a luxurious conveyance and then you'll finally understand why these luxury MPVs are the Best In The World (if you haven't had the privilege of being chauffeured in one yet).
WS84 23 April 2025

Extra posh taxi.

WS84 23 April 2025

