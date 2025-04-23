The next-generation Mercedes-Benz V-Class will gain an ultra-luxurious range-topper badged VLS, which will provide the same level of luxury as the S-Class limousine in a much more spacious cabin.

As previewed by the radical new Vision V-Class concept at the Shanghai motor show, this new top-class MPV will be designed to “provide luxury car buyers with a true penthouse-style ‘third space’”, according to Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener.

Talking to Autocar at the show, Wagener said the VLS – which is expected to launch next year and could cost nearly £100,000 – will effectively be “an S-Class van”, aimed at expanding Stuttgart’s coverage of the luxury car market, following on from the GLS SUV and CLS four-door coupé.

“We call it VLS, and that name emphasises that it could be S-Class-like transportation or potentially something that could even offer more than an S-Class,” Wagener said, highlighting the added comfort and luxury appeal that comes with an MPV’s larger interior.

“A van is an underrated thing, especially when you look at the chauffeur market and the luxury segment. What do people want when they are chauffeured? They want to have space, and in a van you can offer something that a sedan never can, because you have more space.

“So you can do something that is more like what people are used to: first-class seats like on an airplane, that you can recline or even sleep on, and then you have the passenger compartment which is shut off by the big-screen monitor, so when you sit in there it’s actually no different to sitting at home on your sofa and watching TV. That makes that car what is known as the 'third space'.”

Mercedes already sells a premium high-spec version of the outgoing V-Class, but the VLS will be tangibly better equipped and more lavishly appointed, as previewed by the concept, which is “very close to production”.

Asked if there was still a space for the Mercedes-Maybach brand when future Mercedes-Benz models are so luxuriously outfitted, Wagener said that perhaps “you can imagine something like [V-Class] as a Maybach as well”.

He added: “Maybach was always about space, first-class seating, offering more space.”

The standard version of the new V-Class will be badged VLE, Mercedes has confirmed, although it hasn't given any further details on powertrains and specifications.