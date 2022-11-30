Honda Civic Type R review

9

The latest Civic Type R gets an increase in power, price and capability. Is it still the king of the big hot hatches?

The previous-generation Honda Civic Type R was the Porsche 911 GT3 of hot hatchbacks: the hardcore choice among family-friendly sports cars. This latest variant has the feeling that it will continue that charge.

I was wrong at first: this new Type R still looks the business. I miss the lairiness of the previous car, but there's a new charm about the new car.
Will Rimell
News editor

Such is the rate of change of the car business in 2025 that it’s the only non-electrified Honda model in the UK. It does already feel like something from days gone by, given its lack of any type of electrical element as Honda - like other manufacturers - pushes to hit increasingly stringent emissions targets.

That's another reason why Type R imports have been restricted to the “hundreds, not thousands” and why, one suspects, Honda has decided it can charge more than £50,000. Zoinks.

So, with a new look, an increase in power, price and capability, is this still the king of the big hot hatches?

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Honda Civic Type R 202320230315 4865

What we have here is a car that has grown up. While the previous Type R was a lairy teenager, this new one has moved out, has got a job and now wears a shirt and chinos.

So gone are the chunky wing, angry face and aggressive stylings, replaced by a curvier front end and a just more all-round adult appearnace. It seems the new Type R has finally been designed for the drivers that can actually afford it.

Weight is up nearly 30kg to 1429kg, mostly because it now needs a petrol particulate filter.
Will Rimell
News editor

Yet, while from afar it seems to be a completely toned down version of the older car, get closer and you realise that wing is still huge. Despite growing up, the new Type R clearly still sports a mullet of some description.

Underneath, the new-generation Type R is based on the 11th-generation Civic, whose platform is an ‘optimised’ version of that of the previous car's.

But the wheelbase is longer by 35mm and the track widened by 15mm, because Honda wanted a wider and lower stance.

Body modifications increase static torsional rigidity by 15%, but that’s only half the story, says Honda. It has used nearly four times as much adhesive along the joints, which makes for much greater local stiffness, although it’s hard to measure in percentage terms.

INTERIOR

5
16 Honda Civic Type R

We do like a Type R interior. The lashings of red cloth just bring a sense of drama.

What's more, the latest car builds on the standard Civic’s cabin - which we like - and this fast version is merely a gently massaged variant of it.

Red interior? Must be a Type R. I do love it. The seats are super comfy and there are buttons everywhere. Thanks, Honda.
Will Rimell
News editor

Material quality is sound, if not to the levels of premium German cars – which wouldn’t be a problem if this wasn’t nearly priced like them. But there are brilliantly supportive yet comfortable seats, metal pedals, the trademark turned aluminium gearknob and a wholly round steering wheel with Alcantara trim.

Honda’s touchscreen infotainment isn’t the last word in excellence, but there are phone mirroring and separate climate controls, physical steering wheel buttons and a smattering of other real knobs and dials. And an actual rear wiper. Next to the gearlever is a switch for the drive modes.

There are Comfort, Sport and angry +R modes, plus for the first time an Individual mode that allows the driver to separately tweak things such as the engine note, steering weight, damper stiffness and other parameters.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
15 Honda Civic Type R

For a front-wheel-drive hatchback, the new Type R has quite the swanky set of mechanicals.

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four based mostly on the previous car’s, although with a lighter flywheel, increased air intake capacity and a freer-flowing exhaust, among other things.

This is pretty much the optimal amount of performance for British roads.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

It now makes 325bhp at 6500rpm and 310lb ft of torque at just 2200rpm (previously 316bhp and 295lb ft).

That all goes through a six-speed manual gearbox, as before but with a redesigned gate to reduce the lever’s lateral flex when in gear and, in particular, to ease the second-to-first downshift; to make what was already very good more precise. There’s a mechanical limited-slip differential, too.

Putting 325bhp through the front wheels alone is asking a lot, so the suspension retains its dual-axis strut to reduce the gap between the wheel centre and kingpin so there’s less propensity to torque steer. At the rear is a multi-link set-up and there are adaptive dampers. From those points of view, this remains an analogue old-school hot hatch, but it’s a school whose last day of term is looming. Time to bring games.

Elsewhere, the increase in body rigidity, it feels, means the suspension is in the right place to do its job more often, in turn allowing Honda to offer a car with more compliance. The previous car needed to be stiff to return the precision Honda wanted; here the inherent rigidity should provide most of that, which should allow for a softer set-up.

Other significant mechanical changes involve the steering, an electrically assisted system that had, Honda thought, reached the limit of how stiff its torsion bar could be. But increasing the resolution of a sensor has allowed the bar to be stiffened by 60%, said to increase steering immediacty and precision.

But overall it makes for a more stable platform from which to hang the mechanicals.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
5 Honda Civic Type R

This is an easy car to feel comfortable with. The Type R is particularly good at making its driver feel at ease, and doing so quickly.

First impressions are that this is a more synthetic experience than previously, in the same way that the Toyota GR86 is compared with its GT86 predecessor. Not in the way it handles but in, say, the slickness of its steering, which weights up and responds in such a well-refined manner that torque steer is largely wiped out, and the torque feedback that does reach the rim is full of messages you do want, about how much traction is available and when it’s going to run out. We suspect only electric rather than hydraulic steering can be tuned to that extent. Similarly, the engine plays some of its sound through the speakers, also synthetically.

The abilities of the old Type R are still here; they’re just wrapped in a more approachable demeanour.
Will Rimell
News editor

But beneath both of those new facets there is still a fantastically capable car that has added real breadth of usability to how it rolls down the road, especially on poor surfaces. There’s little of the hardness that marked the previous car out, particularly in Comfort mode, but even in Sport or, on better roads, +R.

The Type R has to it a compliance the old car could only dream of. Yet it doesn’t inhibit the immediacy of responses or therefore its appeal as a driver’s car, because, while it’s a more mature experience, it’s still a thrilling and engaging one. 

That’s not to say it’s like the Volkswagen Golf R, which is involving but ultimately numb and non-adjustable. When conditions are poor, it’s not always easy to get a feel for what a car’s balance is like, because it understeers too readily.

But despite this, the Type R both tells you exactly what its front end is up to and will loosen the rear if you trail the brakes or lift the throttle, in the way that the best ‘old’ hot hatchbacks (by which I mean fast Ford or Renault RS models) did. The Type R moves around communicatively and easily.

Brake feel is strong. The gearshift is excellent. All of the things that made the previous Type R still the best big hot hatch (the Toyota GR Yaris being the best little one) are all retained here, enhanced even, just with the less accommodating bits turned up too.

VERDICT

9 Honda Civic Type R

A mix of feelings overcome you as you drive the Type R. It's a brilliant thing, and goodness does it want to pull you in every-which direction. And given that the old car was at the top of the class right up to the point it disappeared and this one is better, it’s no surprise to learn that it’s the best big hot hatchback now. 

The joy is somewhat cut with the thought that this car is, realistically, the last of a dying breed: manual, pure-petrol, big wing.

Ultimately, £52k is a lot of money for a front-wheel drive hatch – but worth it.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

This does feel like a swansong for hot hatch backs as we know them. But the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N show there is fun to be had when the electric age takes full effect. We therefore can't wait to see what Honda comes up with next.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

