Ingolstadt has enjoyed playing around with the letters and numbers that accompany the Q5 badging on the back of an Audi Q5 in the last few years. But perhaps it should brandish just one word underneath the rear lights: success.

The Q5 is Audi’s best-seller (taking 17% of the German brand's global sales in 2024) and can be seen across multiple continents, fulfilling the needs of family SUV owners worldwide.

This new-generation model sits on the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform, which it shares with the new Audi A5 and Audi A6 saloons and estates.

Unlike those cars, the Q5 isn't offered with a pure combustion engine. It comes with either a 2.0-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system. Two plug-in hybrid powertrains are planned for the future too.

And there's a 3.0-litre petrol V6-engined sports model called the Audi SQ5, which gets its own separate review.

Audi’s renewed investment in these powertrains and this model point to larger electric transition plans for the company, which focus on the slower than anticipated uptake of electric cars.