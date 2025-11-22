Four years ago, Cupra tested the bounds of its brand, and the market’s appetite for pricier and rarer examples of its wares, when it launched the Cupra Formentor VZ5.
This five-cylinder, fire-breathing, range-topping, high-rise alternative to an Audi RS3 was announced at its brand’s third birthday party. It showed exactly the kind of car that the firm set out to build; usable everyday performance machines that challenged convention - but still didn’t take prisoners. Cupra built a run of some seven thousand of them; but, sadly, none in right-hand drive.
In 2026, however, the second coming of the car will include steering wheels on the right, and cater to UK customers. The limited run will extend to 4000 examples this time, an estimated 250- of which are expected to come to the UK; which isn’t a great many cars to move through Cupra’s dealer network. But with prices expected to start at around £60,000, this will still be one of the most expensive cars that the brand has yet sold. It’s near enough Audi RS3 money - and well in advance of what Volkswagen was recently asking for a VW Golf R Estate.