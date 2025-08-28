It’s 11:36 on a Monday, 25 August 2025. Not just any Monday but the one after Mercedes-AMG rewrote the electric car record books with its new GT XX concept.

Under leaden skies, the air at Nardò Technical Centre in Italy still hangs thick with the afterglow of automotive history in the making. Barely 12 hours have passed since the sunset-orange super-saloon lapped the high-speed banking for the 3177th time to bring up a total distance of 24,901 miles – the official circumference of the equator – in seven days, 13 hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds.

It’s a record that Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe says was inspired by the Jules Verne novel Around The World In 80 Days. “Except we decided to shorten it to eight,” he tells me with a knowing grin, emotion still faintly creasing his voice.

This wasn’t a publicity exercise designed to generate short-term headlines. It was the most ambitious and, arguably, most meticulously planned electric car endurance record campaign ever attempted. In total, 26 world records were set.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, though. Ambient temperatures soared past 35deg C during the day before plunging to 20deg C overnight, while periods of torrential rain and a brief power cut within Nardò’s electricity infrastructure added a layer of unpredictability that no simulation could fully anticipate.

The new 24-hour electric car distance record is perhaps the most high-profile of all up to now: 3404 miles. That's some 943 miles or 38% farther than the Xpeng P7 managed earlier this month.

To put this into perspective: the GT XX eclipsed the P7’s short-lived 24-hour record of 2461 miles in just 17 hours and 18 minutes, then, with nearly seven hours still on the clock, it continued circulating Nardò, covering the additional 943 miles – roughly the distance between London and Barcelona – with only brief stops to top up its battery and, while doing so, fit new tyres when required.