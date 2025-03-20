BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Q9 due next year as luxurious BMW X7 rival
Audi Q9 due next year as luxurious BMW X7 rival

Seven-seat hybrid flagship SUV has been redesigned during its development

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 March 2025

Audi is putting the finishing touches on the new Q9 SUV, its largest and most opulent model to date.

It's aimed primarily at markets such as the US, China and the UAE, but is understood to be bound for the UK as well. The new model will sit above the existing Audi Q7, rivalling the likes of the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover

Like the Q7, it will be offered as a three-row seven-seater, although a six-seat layout similar to that offered in the Bentley Bentayga is also on the cards.

It's most likely to be underpinned by an extended version of the Volkswagen Group's new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). 

This supports longitudinally mounted powertrains that range from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine through to a V8.

The V8 is most likely to be deployed in the sporting SQ9 (pictured testing here) as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain to help it to meet global emissions standards. 

It appears that the Q9 is finally approaching market readiness, having faced several delays. Audi first hinted at the Q9’s existence at the launch of the Q8 in 2018 and prototypes were first spotted testing in 2021.

It has been redesigned since then to align it with Audi’s latest ICE models, gaining thinner LED daytime running lights, a honeycomb-pattern front grille and, like on the new Audi A6, a light bar spanning the width of its rear end.

The Q9 is expected to be revealed later next year but may not arrive in the UK until early 2027. Pricing is expected to start around £100,000.

It comes as Audi rethinks its plan to launch its final ICE cars next year. 

“For all global regions, we are going to take a look at the life of combustion engines," CEO Gernot Döllner said earlier this week. "2032 was the date we had communicated [to phase out ICE cars], but we have to reassess those dates and deadlines."

