Currently reading: Hot Genesis GV60 Magma goes after Macan with 641bhp
First look: Traditional next-gen E-Class to replace Mercedes EQE

Hot Genesis GV60 Magma goes after Macan with 641bhp

Genesis borrows Hyundai Ioniq 5 N tech to launch new sub-brand with searing-hot crossover EV

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
20 November 2025

The Genesis GV60 Magma has been unveiled as a luxury-focused rival to the Porsche Macan Electric and the first model from the Korean brand's new performance line.

Described as a “luxury GT with the agility of a track car”, the new flagship version of the GV60 electric SUV is due to go on sale in the UK next year.

It will be the first in a full line-up of Magma variants, which will be used to help reposition Genesis with a greater focus on performance.

The brand claims that Magma models will serve as Genesis "superheroes", maintaining the values of the standard versions but with "super-powered enhancements" that will enable them to offer a dual personality.

Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis’s chief creative officer, said that “Magma is not a hardcore sub-brand but is actually the best of the best of Genesis”.

Magma is essentially Genesis’s equivalent to Hyundai’s N brand, and the GV60 Magma uses much of the technology developed for the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N.

The significant performance-based enhancements to the GV60 Magma can be clearly seen in the exterior styling, including revised front and rear bumpers to optimise airflow by reducing lift at the front and adding downforce to the rear. There's also a bespoke large rear spoiler. As well as enhancing airflow and cooling, the three holes in the front bumper will be a signature feature of Magma models and also feature on the side skirts.

Other distinguishing features of the Magma include high-floss moulding and dark metal accents on the exterior, an interior making extensive use of suede-like Chamude fabric and contrasting orange and grey stitching. There's also a custom steering wheel, featuring orange accents on the bespoke drive mode and boost buttons.

The GV60 Magma uses the same E-GMP platform as the standard GV60, which also underpins the Ioniq 5 N.

Like that model, it offers four-wheel drive from a pair of electric motors with combined maximum outputs of 641bhp and 583lb ft. The front motor offers 222bhp (235bhp in Boost mode) while the rear one provides 378bhp (406bhp in Boost).

Using its launch control function, the GV60 Magma can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.4sec and from a standing start to 124mph in 10.9secs.

Three drive modes will be offered: Sprint, GT and My, in which the driver can adjust systems including the electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) and stability control. 

There's also a Drift mode and, as with its Hyundai relations, a virtual gearshift system, which can adjust the motor output, torque and regenerative braking in order to simulate a manual combustion sports car.

Power comes from an 84kWh battery, while an 800V electrical architecture allows for fast-charging at speeds up to 240kW.

Genesis hasn’t given an official range yet, but it cites an efficiency figure of 2.67mpkWh. For reference, the Ioniq 5 N has an official range of 278 miles. 

As with the N cars, the GV60 Magma hasn’t just been developed with a focus on increasing power: extensive work has been done on the chassis set-up and systems such as the e-LSD. It weighs 2240kg.

Genesis engineers have adjusted the suspension by altering the geometry and recalibrating the roll centre. There are also electric suspension and end-of-travel control systems that are intended to balance stability in corners and ride comfort.

The suspension has been fitted with new fluid-filled 'Hydro G' bushings up front and dual-layer bushings in the rear crossmember to minimise vibrations.

There are also front monoblock calipers and large-diameter 400mm disc brakes up front, which have been tuned for the 21in wheels. The Magma sits on custom Pirelli tyres that, at 275mm, are the widest yet offered on a GV60.

Meanwhile, the thermal management system of the battery has been reworked to cope with the high-performance motors, with extra cooling performance that allows for use of the Boost mode to be extended for longer.

The artificial sound system includes “Magma-exclusive sounds”, while Genesis also claims that bespoke scents and tactile elements are offered.

The digital interface features a bespoke Magma mode that offers a three-circle instrument cluster showing motor and battery temperatures, speed and g-force and, when the virtual gearshift and High-Performance Battery Control modes are selected, also shows a timer and pedal input levels.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

tuga 20 November 2025
It's ( still ) a more expensive, uglier Ioniq 5.

And it's a shame, because dynamically I believe this could actually challenge the Porsche, but looking like that it won't stand a chance.
Better stick to the Hyundai.

