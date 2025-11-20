The Genesis GV60 Magma has been unveiled as a luxury-focused rival to the Porsche Macan Electric and the first model from the Korean brand's new performance line.

Described as a “luxury GT with the agility of a track car”, the new flagship version of the GV60 electric SUV is due to go on sale in the UK next year.

It will be the first in a full line-up of Magma variants, which will be used to help reposition Genesis with a greater focus on performance.

The brand claims that Magma models will serve as Genesis "superheroes", maintaining the values of the standard versions but with "super-powered enhancements" that will enable them to offer a dual personality.

Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis’s chief creative officer, said that “Magma is not a hardcore sub-brand but is actually the best of the best of Genesis”.

Magma is essentially Genesis’s equivalent to Hyundai’s N brand, and the GV60 Magma uses much of the technology developed for the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N.

The significant performance-based enhancements to the GV60 Magma can be clearly seen in the exterior styling, including revised front and rear bumpers to optimise airflow by reducing lift at the front and adding downforce to the rear. There's also a bespoke large rear spoiler. As well as enhancing airflow and cooling, the three holes in the front bumper will be a signature feature of Magma models and also feature on the side skirts.

Other distinguishing features of the Magma include high-floss moulding and dark metal accents on the exterior, an interior making extensive use of suede-like Chamude fabric and contrasting orange and grey stitching. There's also a custom steering wheel, featuring orange accents on the bespoke drive mode and boost buttons.