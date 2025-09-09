The Hyundai Concept Three previews a new compact electric hatchback that will go into production next year.

A star of the Munich motor show, the Concept Three will spawn a model expected to be called Ioniq 3 in production, although the Ioniq 2 and Ioniq 4 names also remain possible, execs told Autocar.

The five-door hatchback will be manufactured in Europe and is likely to become the brand’s best-selling electric car here.

Hyundai Design Centre boss Simon Loasby said while the show car is conceptual in many of the details, its overall proportions, shape and surfacing are true to the production car – which had, in fact, been designed ahead of the Concept Three.

The concept is a similar length to the Volkswagen Golf, at 4288mm. Far from being a conventional hatchback, however, it is what Hyundai calls an ‘aero hatch’, with a more rakish body and a sculpted rear hatch and spoiler that optimises airflow for low drag and efficiency.

This is in keeping with the rest of the Hyundai Ioniq range, comprised of cars that eschew conventional shapes and sizes.

Loasby said such a strategy allowed Hyundai to design models with specific target customers in that segment in mind. He added that such an approach was vital in the mainstream hatchback segment in particular as a way to “stand out in an extremely competitive [segment] with a lot of good cars”.

The concept brings with it a new design language Hyundai calls ‘Art of Steel’, which is designed to showcase and celebrate steel as a material and create more sculpted shapes and surfaces with it.

This approach isreinforced simply by making cars more fun and friendly in order to resonate with buyers. The concept has a series of hidden Easter eggs with that in mind, including a repeating icon called ‘Mr Pix’.