Chery pits new iCaur V27 against Defender, Land Cruiser

Range-extender 4x4 offers 449bhp and a combined range of more than 621 miles

6 November 2025

Chinese car-making giant Chery’s iCaur brand has unveiled the V27, a new rival for the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser that could be bound for UK showrooms.

A hardy 4x4 that draws on cues from its established competitors, it is the largest car in the nascent iCaur line-up, being slightly shorter and narrower than a Defender 110.

It employs a range-extender powertrain comprising a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and either one or two electric motors. The ICE never drives the wheels itself, but instead generates electricity for the motors. The dual-motor model puts out 449bhp.

The V27 can drive for 124 miles before the battery needs to be recharged, though this is according to China’s CLTC test cycle, which yields figures less representative of real-world driving than the WLTP test used in Europe. 

With its petrol tank brimmed and 33kWh battery fully charged, the V27 is said to be capable of driving more than 621 miles (1000km) before it needs to be topped up.

The V27's interior will be shown when the model is revealed in full on 21 November.

Prices in China start at the equivalent of £27,000, but it would likely be significantly more expensive if it arrived in UK showrooms.

To that end, Autocar previously reported that the iCaur brand – known as iCar in China but renamed for export markets to avoid a trademark dispute with Apple – is expected to arrive here next year.

Its sibling brands, Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo, have already launched in the UK and have quickly found traction. The Jaecoo 7 outsold the Nissan Qashqai in the UK last month, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Autocar reported that the smaller iCaur V25 is slated for a UK launch next year, while the V27’s underpinnings are being evaluated for use in the Ineos Fusilier, to speed up that car’s development.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

