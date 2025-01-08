The futuristic Xpeng X9 MPV and G9 SUV will join the G6 crossover in UK showrooms from next year, as the Chinese brand works to build a five-strong UK line-up of fast-charging premium EVs by 2028.

Solihull-based importer International Motors has added Xpeng to its portfolio alongside GWM, Isuzu and Subaru and will start delivering the G6 to customers this spring, with prices expected to slightly undercut those of its chief rival, the Tesla Model Y.

Speaking to Autocar at a preview event for the G6, International Motors MD William Brown outlined plans to flesh out the Xpeng line-up and dealer network over the coming years in a bid to cement Xpeng as the UK’s “number-one Chinese premium EV brand”.

The X9 – which Brown said was "designed to look like a starship" – is a radically shaped seven-seater that will be positioned as the Xpeng flagship when launched here in early 2026, with pricing that's "competitive compared with other luxury vehicles".

Brown cited the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Kia EV9 as potential rivals for the X9 and suggested the company will give an indication of pricing around the middle of the year.

In China, the X9 is offered with a choice of single- and dual-motor powertrains with up to 496bhp and 472lb ft of torque and the option of either an 84.5kWh or a 101.5kWh battery pack for a maximum range of 436 miles (on China's generous CLTC cycle).

Like the G6, it's equipped with 800V electricals and so is said to be able to charge at rates of up to 330kW, making it one of the world's fastest-charging electric cars.

Standard-fit rear steering gives the 5.3m-long X9 a hatchback-esque turning circle of 10.8m and "the agility of a smaller car", Xpeng says, while adaptive dual-chamber air suspension ensures "the most comfortable driving experience".

The cavernous, flat-floored interior can "accommodate camping and sports equipment" even with the third row of seats in place, and with the middle and rear benches folded down, there's up to 2554 litres of load capacity - enough, Xpeng claims, for 29 cabin suitcases.