Porsche 911 GT2 RS poised for searing 750bhp comeback

Screaming flat six receives a hybrid boost as hottest 911 chases Nürburgring supremacy

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
15 May 2025

Porsche is gearing up to launch what insiders at its Zuffenhausen headquarters in Germany describe as the most extreme and technically advanced 911 yet: the fifth-generation GT2 RS.

Set to go on sale in the UK in 2026, the new range-topping 911 is being developed to stretch the limits of what’s possible in a road-legal Porsche, with a heavily re-engineered, twin-turbocharged version of the company’s signature flat-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor in a hybrid system derived from the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid.

One important goal of the hottest 911 is to restore Porsche’s supremacy at the Nürburgring, where prototypes are now lapping in anger as a full unveiling approaches.

New spy shots confirm the forthcoming 911 GT2 RS will be as visually aggressive as it is technically ambitious. Except for the doors, every body panel is unique to the car.

Up front, a new bumper and clamshell-style bonnet incorporate additional air ducts to improve cooling for the front-mounted radiators and reduce turbulence within the front wheel arches. Those wheel arches are significantly wider than on other 911s, housing broader tracks front and rear and lightweight centre-lock wheels. At the back, a massive fixed wing dominates but a largely hidden exhaust system is also visible.

Patent filings suggest Porsche has developed a new exhaust set-up for performance versions of the 911 that doubles as an aerodynamic device, combining the rear silencer and diffuser into a single integrated unit. Whether it makes it into the production on the 911 GT2 remains to be seen.

Inside, the new 911 GT2 is expected to adopt a fully digital instrument panel for the first time while still offering a high degree of personalisation for track-focused buyers. Lightweight materials, limited sound insulation, minimalist trim and an optional roll cage will keep the focus on performance.

According to Autocar sources, early prototype versions of the 911 GT2 RS’s engine achieved four-figure outputs on the test bench – albeit in development trim.

The strongest indication of Porsche’s hybrid direction comes from the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid, which combines a 3.6-litre flat six with a single electric turbocharger and a gearbox-mounted electric motor for a total of 534bhp. That car effectively previews the hybrid technology that will be deployed across the facelifted 992-series 911 line-up, including the upcoming 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S. The 911 GT2 and even more extreme 911 GT2 RS will use a similar formula, but with an even greater output.

The exact capacity of the 911 GT2 RS’s engine remains under wraps, though it is claimed to be paired with a hybrid system incorporating two electric turbochargers and a higher-output electric motor than that used by the 911 GTS T-Hybrid. Power output is expected to reach at least 750bhp, potentially more, depending on weight, cooling and thermal efficiency. Torque, meanwhile, looks set to exceed the 590lb ft of the latest 911 Turbo S.

For comparison, the previous-generation 991-series 911 GT2 RS developed 690bhp and 553lb ft from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine.

The switch to petrol-electric hybrid power promises to increase weight beyond the previous 911 GT2 RS’s 1470kg. The 911 GTS T-Hybrid adds around 60kg and the new 911 GT2 RS is likely to carry more still, despite forgoing plug-in charging hardware.

As with its predecessor, though, buyers are expected to be offered a Weissach performance package with Perspex windows, reduced sound insulation and other lightweight measures.

As tradition dictates, production will be limited, and Porsche has already confirmed that “low-volume, high-emotion derivatives” will continue to play a central role in the 911 line-up. Pricing is expected to exceed that of the outgoing model – which started at around £200,000 – with optional performance features such as the Weissach package pushing it even higher.

No 911 GT2 RS launch would be complete without Nürburgring ambitions. The previous generation, fettled by Manthey Racing, posted an official 6min 43sec lap time. The current Nürburgring production car record, however, is held by the Mercedes-AMG One with a time of 6min 23sec.

