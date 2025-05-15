Porsche 911 GT2 RS poised for searing 750bhp comeback

Porsche is gearing up to launch what insiders at its Zuffenhausen headquarters in Germany describe as the most extreme and technically advanced 911 yet: the fifth-generation GT2 RS.

Set to go on sale in the UK in 2026, the new range-topping 911 is being developed to stretch the limits of what’s possible in a road-legal Porsche, with a heavily re-engineered, twin-turbocharged version of the company’s signature flat-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor in a hybrid system derived from the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid.

One important goal of the hottest 911 is to restore Porsche’s supremacy at the Nürburgring, where prototypes are now lapping in anger as a full unveiling approaches.

New spy shots confirm the forthcoming 911 GT2 RS will be as visually aggressive as it is technically ambitious. Except for the doors, every body panel is unique to the car.

Up front, a new bumper and clamshell-style bonnet incorporate additional air ducts to improve cooling for the front-mounted radiators and reduce turbulence within the front wheel arches. Those wheel arches are significantly wider than on other 911s, housing broader tracks front and rear and lightweight centre-lock wheels. At the back, a massive fixed wing dominates but a largely hidden exhaust system is also visible.

Patent filings suggest Porsche has developed a new exhaust set-up for performance versions of the 911 that doubles as an aerodynamic device, combining the rear silencer and diffuser into a single integrated unit. Whether it makes it into the production on the 911 GT2 remains to be seen.

Inside, the new 911 GT2 is expected to adopt a fully digital instrument panel for the first time while still offering a high degree of personalisation for track-focused buyers. Lightweight materials, limited sound insulation, minimalist trim and an optional roll cage will keep the focus on performance.