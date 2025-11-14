The Volkswagen Golf will gain new hybrid powertrains by the end of 2026, company officials have confirmed to Autocar.

The new petrol-electric unit will initially make its debut in the second-generation T-Roc and is aimed at providing plug-in-free electric driving capability similar to that offered by the Toyota Prius.

Volkswagen has already confirmed it will come in two power levels: 136bhp and 170bhp. Autocar has been told the Golf will receive the more powerful version in various global export markets, including the US, but it remains to be seen which version will be offered in Golf models sold in the UK.

Volkswagen's latest hybrid drivetrain represents a significant departure from its previous electrification efforts, comprising a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

A high-voltage lithium ion battery of as yet unspecified capacity is situated underneath the rear seats to free up boot space and provide optimised weight distribution.

The system operates as a series-parallel hybrid, allowing it to run either the petrol engine or electric motor, both independently or in combination, to drive the front wheels.

In its most powerful form, the petrol engine and electric motor deliver 170bhp and up to 226lb ft of torque.

At urban driving speeds, Volkswagen’s new hybrid system is programmed to favour the electric motor, with the petrol engine operating as a generator to top up the energy reserves of the battery.

VW officials told Autocar that market studies identified strong demand among potential Golf customers for electrification, but without the requirement for plugging in to charge a battery. The company said: "We see that Volkswagen customers want the fuel efficiency and smooth operation of electric drive but aren't ready for the charging infrastructure commitment. Our new hybrid system offers electric driving, better fuel efficiency than our mild hybrid, while maintaining the refuelling convenience of conventional petrol models."

Production of the Golf featuring the series-parallel hybrid drivetrain is scheduled to begin during the second half of 2026. The new system has been conceived to complement rather than replace existing 48V mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, providing customers with a new option of going electric without having to plug in.