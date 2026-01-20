BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia Niro gets sharp new look and interior tweaks

Mid-sized crossover gets an angular new look and reworked interior; hybrid, PHEV and EV versions all continue

20 January 2026

Kia has unveiled a sharp new look for the Niro, bringing it into line with the latest iteration of the brand's 'Opposites United' design language.

The new front-end treatment shrinks the silver plastic bar that wrapped around the bonnet of the previous iteration and introduces a taller headlight design similar to those on the Seltos, EV3 and EV9. The front grille has more angular edges than before, too, giving it a chunkier appearance.

The flat-black plastic cladding along the flanks is less prominent than previously and it now has a glossy finish, as do the wheel-arch extensions.

At the back end, it gets a redesigned rear bumper and smoked rear light housings with thinner LED graphic.

Inside, there is a thinner dashboard design and new 12.3in infotainment and instrument screens, housed in a single rectangular panel.

The centre console’s design is unchanged, but it's now panelled with matte grey plastic, rather than the piano black finish used previously.

The steering wheel has also been altered, now featuring a flatter top and bottom.

2026 Kia Niro interior

Kia said it will publish technical details in March, but it is expected to align broadly the same as currently, with a choice of hybrid, plug-in-hybrid and electric powertrains.

The hybrid uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a single electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The system sends up to 127bhp and 195lb ft through the Niro’s front wheels, yielding a 0-62mph dash time of 9.6sec and an official fuel economy figure of 64.2mpg.

The PHEV is boosted to 168bhp but retains a 8.9kWh battery capacity, giving it an electric-only range of 40 miles.

The EV, meanwhile, has a single front-mounted motor making 201bhp,  a range of 285 miles.

The hybrid is the most popular choice with retail buyers, while the PHEV and EV are aimed at business fleets.

