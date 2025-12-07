BACK TO ALL NEWS
New seven-seat Mercedes GLB brings ICE and 392-mile EV

Priced from around £41k, new SUV shares its underpinnings with the CLA saloon

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
7 December 2025

Mercedes has revealed the new, second-generation GLB as the chunky, seven-seat SUV sibling to the CLA.

Familiar on the surface but all new underneath, the GLB is the second model to use Mercedes' new MMA architecture for compact cars, which accommodates both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains.

The new GLB is also the largest MMA-based model, with the smaller GLA crossover set to slot in underneath it next year.

Stuttgart's overhauled family crossover will face little in the way of direct rivals, being the only premium offering in this segment that's available with either EV or ICE power and the option of seven seats.

However, logical alternatives include the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 E-tron and Volkswagen ID 4. Other three-row electric SUVs are either much cheaper, like the Peugeot e-5008, or much pricier and larger, like the Volvo EX90 and Kia EV9.

The GLB will go on sale in early 2026 and command a premium of around £2000 over the equivalent CLA Shooting Brake - so expect a start price of roughly £41,000 for the ICE car and just under £50,000 for the EV.

Design

The new GLB stays true to its predecessor in adopting a straight-edged, two-box SUV silhouette that nods to the outline of Mercedes' flagship G-Class off-roader - and, as before, the ICE and EV versions broadly share the same design.

The main difference between the two is that the ICE version uses a classic grille with a chrome star pattern, and an illuminated frame as standard, whereas the EV 'reinterprets' that traditional look with a distinctive illuminated front panel, hosting 94 individual stars that 'welcome and bid farewell to the driver' by lighting up in different patterns.

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 road test review - hero front

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Butch looks and extra space set the tone for the new GLB. What else can it offer?

Read our review
The three-pointed star also features prominently in the LED lights at each end with the rears linked by a full-width light bar that also shows animations - and, to cap it off, there are a further 158 stars etched into the sunroof.

Otherwise, the main visual difference compared with the previous car is that the new version is 60mm longer between the wheels.

Mercedes said this not only boosts leg space inside but also gives the car an 'even more confident' stance - accentuated by the 4x4-style body cladding and visible undertray, which 'emphasise the SUV character'.

Interior

With the wheelbase extended by 60mm to 2.9m (now just surpassing that of the larger GLC), the new GLB offers more space in the second and optional third row than its predecessor.

The rearmost two seats are also capable of 'comfortably' accommodating passengers up to 5ft 6in tall.

Plus, Mercedes said, it's easier to get back there now, courtesy of larger door openings and more adjustment range in the middle seats.

Head room has increased too - by up to 35mm for the driver, 64mm for the middle passengers and 10mm in the third row.

But the headline feature of the new GLB's cabin is the option of adding the massive Superscreen arrangement from the top-link S-Class, which unites the 10.25in driver display, 14in central touchscreen and 14in passenger infotainment touchscreen within one expansive panel that spans the entire width of the dashboard.

The new suite runs the latest version of Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, which the firm described as having supercomputer levels of functionality.

Capable of being kept constantly up to date and receiving new functions over the air it's powered by a video game graphics engine and - in an industry first - comes equipped with AI-assisted functions from both Microsoft and Google built in.

This newest version of MBUX also introduces an enhanced version of the 'Hey Mercedes' virtual assistant, which uses ChatGPT AI to offer the sort of 'multi-turn dialogues one might have with a friend' - with a short-term memory and the ability to use Google Gemini AI to provide in-depth, personalised navigation queries.

But despite the stronger emphasis on touch and voice controls, Mercedes has reintroduced a physical volume control roller and a switch for the adaptive cruise control system 'in response to numerous customer requests'.

Powertrains 

As with the CLA, the electric GLB with EQ Technology will be launched first.

There will be a choice between the 260bhp, rear-driven 250 or range-topping dual-motor 350 4Matic with 349bhp.

An 85kWh (usable) battery is capable of delivering up to 392 miles of range in the most efficient variant, making this one of the longest-range electric crossover of this size.

It can charge at speeds of up to 320kW, so it's also one of the quickest-charging: Mercedes claims it can take on 162 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.

The GLB follows the CLA in being compatible exclusively with 800V charging hardware as standard.

Buyers hoping to use the UK's more common 400V public chargers will need an optional DC converter at a cost of £850.

Bi-directional vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging functionality will arrive later as part of an over-the-air update.

Shortly after launch, Mercedes will add the entry-level GLB 200, which turns the power of the RWD car down to 221bhp and swaps the battery for a smaller 58kWh unit that will net around 280 miles of range - but full details remain to be confirmed.

ICE power will come later next year in the form of a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol four-pot that will be available in three outputs: sending 134bhp or 161bhp to the front wheels or 188bhp to all four in the range-topping 4Matic.

Having a 1.3kWh battery and a 27bhp electric motor in its automatic gearbox, the hybrid will be capable of driving with its engine off at low speeds for short distances.

Mercedes will confirm full technical specs closer to the launch, but the hybrid is expected to be capable of mid-50s to the gallon, based on the technically identical CLA hybrid.

