BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Exclusive: 2026 Kia EV4 GT preview – up close with Korea's Golf R
UP NEXT
BMW vs Ineos vs Morgan: the link between three very different cars

Exclusive: 2026 Kia EV4 GT preview – up close with Korea's Golf R

Kia takes on the Cupra Born VZ with a stiffer, boosted version of its electric hatchback – and we’ve been up close

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
27 October 2025

Kia has showcased a prototype of its new EV4 GT hatchback – and Autocar has had exclusive access to it.

The electric hot hatch isn’t due until 2026 but Kia has revealed the first images of the model in what it calls its ‘GT Wrap’, a foil wrap for its GT prototypes that hides the final styling ahead of launch.

The prototype was at the recent Car of the YearTannistest’ in northern Denmark, where Autocar was able to look around inside and outside and find out more about a model for which no official information yet exists.

The EV4 GT looks more like a Volkswagen Golf R rival than a Volkswagen Golf GTI and, to that end, is all-wheel drive with a twin-motor configuration, the additional motor coming at the rear over the standard single-motor Kia EV4. Combined peak power from the two motors is likely to be about 400bhp and the 0-62mph time is around 5.0sec, judging by the acceleration data loggers within the prototype.

Kia’s vehicle development boss, Manfred Harrer, told Autocar earlier this year that the GT models – including the recently refreshed Kia EV6 GT, upcoming Kia EV3 GT and this EV4 GT – would have a flavour of the everyday sportiness and driver involvement that he'd like to give future Kias to make the brand’s cars more fun to drive.

With that in mind, the EV4 GT’s suspension makeover, which is understood to be significant compared with the standard car, is set to retain a good level of comfort and compliance and will favour road use, where drivers are able to deploy the extra power and feel confident in the chassis's ability to handle it.

The EV4 GT will not therefore be pushed in the direction of a hardcore focus more suited to track use. Again, that brings up a comparison with the Golf R when gauging where the model is likely to be pitched.

Harrer has also spoken of his desire to improve the steering feel of Kias – a particular specialism of his, given his background in developing electric steering systems for Mini and Porsche – and the EV4 GT is understood to benefit significantly here too.

Visually, the EV4 GT gets a subtle yet sporting makeover compared with the standard European hatchback on which it is based. There is a bodykit on the outside and new 20in alloys wrapped in 245/45 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres front and rear. They hide beefed-up brakes with striking neon green calipers, a trim colour used throughout the EV4 GT prototype.

The inside has also received a significant makeover. New seats give the impression of sitting lower than in the standard EV4, though it’s likely the seat design itself is shallower rather than the mounting point being lower. A lower driving position will also boost driver involvement over the standard car.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review front driving
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude
BMW M2 CS review 2025 01
BMW M2 CS
10
BMW M2 CS
Ferrari 296 Speciale 2025 01 front cornering
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Porsche Macan
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
9
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003

Kia EV4

Latest eye-catching EV from bullish Kia aims for both the Tesla Model 3’s sales and the unclaimed electric hatch patch

Read our review
Back to top

The seats are predominantly upholstered in what feels like Alcantara, with a leather-style material as additional trim. The neon green theme runs throughout the interior too and appears on physical items such as the seatbelts and door cards as well as on the driver display and central touchscreen.

The large GT mode button on the base of the steering wheel is also neon green and, when pressed, is likely to transform the car into its most focused setting for the powertrain and chassis.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Kia EV4 cars for sale

 Kia EV4 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr
2025
£39,638
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review front driving
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude
BMW M2 CS review 2025 01
BMW M2 CS
10
BMW M2 CS
Ferrari 296 Speciale 2025 01 front cornering
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Porsche Macan
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
9
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4

View all car reviews