Kia has showcased a prototype of its new EV4 GT hatchback – and Autocar has had exclusive access to it.

The electric hot hatch isn’t due until 2026 but Kia has revealed the first images of the model in what it calls its ‘GT Wrap’, a foil wrap for its GT prototypes that hides the final styling ahead of launch.

The prototype was at the recent Car of the Year ‘Tannistest’ in northern Denmark, where Autocar was able to look around inside and outside and find out more about a model for which no official information yet exists.

The EV4 GT looks more like a Volkswagen Golf R rival than a Volkswagen Golf GTI and, to that end, is all-wheel drive with a twin-motor configuration, the additional motor coming at the rear over the standard single-motor Kia EV4. Combined peak power from the two motors is likely to be about 400bhp and the 0-62mph time is around 5.0sec, judging by the acceleration data loggers within the prototype.

Kia’s vehicle development boss, Manfred Harrer, told Autocar earlier this year that the GT models – including the recently refreshed Kia EV6 GT, upcoming Kia EV3 GT and this EV4 GT – would have a flavour of the everyday sportiness and driver involvement that he'd like to give future Kias to make the brand’s cars more fun to drive.

With that in mind, the EV4 GT’s suspension makeover, which is understood to be significant compared with the standard car, is set to retain a good level of comfort and compliance and will favour road use, where drivers are able to deploy the extra power and feel confident in the chassis's ability to handle it.

The EV4 GT will not therefore be pushed in the direction of a hardcore focus more suited to track use. Again, that brings up a comparison with the Golf R when gauging where the model is likely to be pitched.

Harrer has also spoken of his desire to improve the steering feel of Kias – a particular specialism of his, given his background in developing electric steering systems for Mini and Porsche – and the EV4 GT is understood to benefit significantly here too.

Visually, the EV4 GT gets a subtle yet sporting makeover compared with the standard European hatchback on which it is based. There is a bodykit on the outside and new 20in alloys wrapped in 245/45 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres front and rear. They hide beefed-up brakes with striking neon green calipers, a trim colour used throughout the EV4 GT prototype.

The inside has also received a significant makeover. New seats give the impression of sitting lower than in the standard EV4, though it’s likely the seat design itself is shallower rather than the mounting point being lower. A lower driving position will also boost driver involvement over the standard car.