Toyota Hilux review

From £40,5807

New hybrid powertrain aims to give a well-established workhorse a final lease of life

For eight generations and 57 years now, the Toyota Hilux has stayed true to its roots: dependable, durable, and available with both petrol and diesel power.

But now, for the first time, Toyota has created an electrified version – and for its ninth generation, coming in 2026, there will be the option of a fully electric Hilux.

The Hilux sticks with a classic pick-up mechanical configuration: body-on-frame construction, with a leaf-sprung live rear axle for optimal load-carrying capacity.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Does the Mk8 Hilux still have what it takes, then, to beat its rival stalwarts, the Isuzu D-Max and Ford Ranger, and stand out among a flood of new rivals like the KGM Musso and GWM Poer 300

Range at a glance

The foot of the Hilux model range is where anything other than a double-cab body is found; there’s also a chassis body for special vehicle conversions.

The range for customers buying with their own money opens with Icon spec and goes upwards through Invincible and Invincible X.

The Dakar Rally-inspired Toyota Hilux GR Sport, a more aggressive workhorse which rivaled the Ford Ranger Raptor, formerly sat at the top of the range. 

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

7
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 28

This eighth-generation Hilux first appeared in 2016, so even in this form, our test subject is already a little long in the tooth.

A mid-cycle update in 2020 brought a styling refresh, some equipment enhancements and the addition of the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine to the range to sit alongside the less powerful 2.4.

In a reference to the 1980s Hilux lusted after by Back to the Future’s Marty McFly, the GR Sport’s black-framed grille lost the Toyota badge, gained some carbonfibre trim and ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out in capital letters.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The Hilux 48V Hybrid, introduced in 2025, is the first Toyota to feature a new mild-hybrid powertrain. This combines a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a 0.21kWh lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter-generator, which sends its power through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota says the 48V system offers several benefits, including smoother and quieter performance, regenerative braking capabilities and reduced engine idling speeds. The ISG can supply an additional 16bhp and 47lb ft of torque from a standing start.

The Hilux’s chassis, like the engine, also shows that its intended role is balanced more towards that of a utility tool than an out-and-out plaything. The regular vehicle’s body-on-frame construction survives, as does its ‘live’ rear axle and leaf-sprung rear suspension.

A Multi-Terrain Select system was also introduced in 2025 to Invincible X models, which automatically adjusts drive force, suspension and brake pressure to improve traction and stability in challenging conditions. Its six modes – Sand, Mud, Rock, Dirt, Deep Snow and Auto – should prove useful for rural businesses. 

The range-topping GR Sport was powered by the larger 2.8-litre unit. It produced 201bhp and 369lb ft, potent enough to make the Hilux GR Sport a good two seconds quicker from 0-62mph than its 2.4-litre range mates. 

The only gearbox option in this trim was the Hilux’s six-speed torque-converter automatic, connected downstream to a switchable four-wheel drive system with low-range transfer gearing and a lockable rear differential.

How Toyota has upgraded the Hilux’s suspension specification for the GR Sport version was quite telling, however.

Stiffened front coil springs were intended to sharpen steering response and rein in body control a little, but they were teamed with uprated monotube shock absorbers both front and rear, with knobbly-looking Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tyres as standard (where most Hilux models are fitted with more typical road tyres).

Advertisement

INTERIOR

7
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 19

While a two-seat, single-cab variant was previously available, the Hilux can now only be specified as a double-cab iwth five seats. 

Our Invincible X double-cab felt solidly built and well-equipped, with lots of hard-wearing buttons and switches. There's a lot of no-nonsense black plastics, which should fare well when faced with outside conditions. 

Two gloveboxes are better than one if you have tools to carry. The top one is slightly hidden, opened by a button on the dash that could easily be a model badge.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

For 2025, the brand has finally added its latest infotainment system, which is a significant improvement on the unit it replaces. It's faster, crisper and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

The rearmost seats are usable by most adults, but the available space is closer to that of a medium-sized saloon than a large SUV.

The Hilux has a flatbed load bay measuring almost a metre and a half in length and which can be ordered in an open configuration or covered with a hardtop.

We tested the car with an open flatbed, in which form it gets a black ‘sports bar’ as standard. Some might prefer a single cab and a longer load bay, but the lifestyle pick-up market is made up almost entirely of double-cab trucks like this, for whose owners the usability of a four- or even five-seat cab is key.

In all versions, the primary control ergonomics are at least decent. The Hilux could do with more telescopic steering column adjustment for taller drivers, but that shouldn’t stop most people from getting comfortable at the wheel.

Between a pair of gloveboxes, a good-sized armrest cubby and useful door bins, the cabin offers plenty of storage. Visibility is good in all directions, with surround-view cameras helping you park what is, don’t forget, a 5.3-metre-long vehicle.

As such, and compared with large SUVs especially, the practicality compromise offered by vehicles such as this remains a particular, and slightly strange, one.

medium-sized SUV offers greater passenger accommodation for a family, in a vehicle of a much more easily manageable and parkable size. The case for the pick-up hinges on what it might cost to run, what it might carry besides people and what else it might do for you.

In the GR Sport variant, some uniquely upholstered sports seats were an attempt to lift the ambience of the driving environment, with leather/Alcantara with ‘GR’ stitching and are comfy and accessible.

Some predictable performance touches were in evidence: metal-look ‘sports’ pedals and ‘GR’ badges on the steering wheel and sill trims, and one on the transmission tunnel that looked especially like an afterthought.

The glossy, red-accented carbonfibre trim on the dashboard doesn’t sit comfortably next to the plainer, harder-wearing mouldings around it. The speakers of the JBL premium sound system, plonked unflatteringly on the dashboard, look borderline absurd.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 20

In all specifications, the Hilux is likeably straightforward to drive, and its transmission has manual controls, albeit buttons and knobs that need a moment or two to actuate the changes you have in mind, but which get there soon enough.

And yet launching the car from rest in rear-drive mode, on dry asphalt and with the stability control switched off, produced precisely the same 0-60mph time (10sec flat) as the car did with the forward driveshafts engaged and the electronics activated.

The shift paddles on the wheel act more like a shift limiter. Flick down to third, and while the car might drop to second if it needs to, it won’t go up into fourth.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Proof, as if it were needed, that a four-cylinder diesel isn’t likely to excite you too much with its sheer speed when powering a two-and-a-bit-tonne pick-up.

The roll-on acceleration is pretty one-paced, too. The 2.8-litre engine doesn’t need to be revved to produce useful force; it’s a lot noisier and a little clattery at anything above 2500rpm than when operating in its comfort zone, while the gearbox doesn’t work its way through the intermediate ratios with particular keenness.

Upshifts have a slurred, rubbery feel as they’re delivered, and some ratios feel as if they have only half-engaged to begin with, only for the engine revs to drop again a second or two later.

Torque is what this powertrain is all about, as with any utility vehicle intended to haul, climb, crawl and tow.

The engine makes a great deal of it, and in a particularly accessible way. The squishy feel of that transmission’s engagement would be ideal when managing a heavy trailer, for instance, or closely controlling your momentum when climbing a steep, rocky incline.

The Hilux’s torque converter really feels like it’s multiplying the engine’s low-rev muscle on part-throttle, as it winds up and then sets loose that little bit more than was asked for by your right foot.

In hybrid guise, the total power and torque outputs are the same as from the conventional 2.8-litre diesel, and its 10.7sec 0-62mph sprint time is identical too. And the promised gains in throttle response are subtle at best.

Performance very much resembling that of the conventional diesel means there’s plenty of low-end torque to handle the Hilux’s 2250kg kerb weight easily. But the engine sounds awfully clattery and agricultural under heavier acceleration, and the automatic transmission feels similarly old-school.

While things start to settle down at a cruise, the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok siblings are more refined, with their smoother 10-speed automatic transmission.

RIDE & HANDLING

6
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 24

At more than 5.3 metres in length and standing 1.8 metres tall at the kerb, the Hilux is a big vehicle. And, unlike the Raptor, it’s not blessed with suspension that can do much to disguise that.

On the model's standard shocks and tyres, the Hilux models display competent body control, both on the road and at normal speeds.

The stop-start system knows the difference between just enough brake pressure to hold you stationary (keep her running, please) and more pressure (stop the engine, we’ll be here a while). Why does it take a commercial vehicle to solve such a universal driveability problem?
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

It’s got the outright grip, clearance and drivability to go anywhere you’re likely to want, but it lacks the dexterity or outright damping authority to control its axles or to jump and jive at speed off crests, anything like the latest Ford Ranger Raptor can. 

That leaf-sprung rear does its familiar, slightly restless, brittle-feeling shuffle over more complex surfaces, making you wonder whether carrying 300kg of aggregate around permanently might make it settle.

The all-terrain tyres have an impact, too, on the amount of grip the Hilux generates on the road.

It’s not a drastic compromise and in no way dangerous, but it’s clear enough to be revealed by our stopping distance tests, and to feel when you throw the Hilux around a bend or roundabout with much enthusiasm.

It turns in with some initial agility, but it rolls, too, and generally runs out of front-axle purchase before you can get a feel for the lateral adhesion of the loaded rear tyre.

Our opportunities to test the Hilux off the road were limited but sufficient to tell that it’s most likely better at low-speed off-roading than it is at Baja-style dune-hopping.

Comfort and isolation

Plenty of different sources of noise, and a bluff pick-up body, all take a small toll on the Hilux's cruising manners – but it’s far from an intolerable one.

Toyota Hilux news

Mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux goes on sale at £49,640
Mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux goes on sale at £49,640
Toyota Hilux adds hybrid option for 2024
Toyota Hilux adds hybrid option for 2024
Toyota IMV 0 previews adaptable Hilux of the future
Toyota IMV 0 previews adaptable Hilux of the future
How Toyota is making the hydrogen Hilux a reality
How Toyota is making the hydrogen Hilux a reality

On a fairly still day, our noise meter measured 67dBA of cabin noise at a 70mph cruise in the car. Plenty of passenger cars do worse.

The fact is, while it’s coarse when working hard, that engine quietens down quite a lot when it’s cruising along at lower revs, and while the wind does whip around those large door mirrors, the noise admitted as a result isn’t significant.

The Hilux's slightly restless ride is probably a bigger obstacle to its touring comfort than anything.

Toyota does fit a torque management system to the Hilux, intended to smooth out body pitch and bounce with imperceptible throttle adjustments. But its effect was hard to gauge in our test car, which rode adequately well on motorway surfaces but was easily disturbed on back roads and could be awkward over bigger urban lumps and bumps.

The car’s seats are broad and comfortable and offer enough lateral support in most circumstances. There are grab handles on the A-pillars to help when climbing up into and down out of the cabin, and for extra stability when off-roading.

Off-road notes

A three-metre wheelbase (the same on all bodystyles) is the greatest barrier to the Hilux’s off-road ability. It reduces the breakover angle (23deg), while a long rear overhang is a lesser but still significant hurdle.

The most rugged 4x4s clear 30deg of approach and departure angle, but the Hilux trails them. Ground clearance and wading depth is a match for the most serious off-roaders.

Those clearance angles, and no lockable front diff, mean this isn’t a vehicle in which you might attempt the kind of rock-hopping that a Jeep Wrangler could do.

But the Toyota can climb, descend and wade very impressively, thanks to that torquey low-speed drivability, low-range transfer gearing and the rough-stuff grip of those all-terrain Bridgestones. Throttle response is well-tuned for steady progress in low-range mode, and both the traction control and Downhill Assist Control are effective.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23

The Hilux starts at around £44,000, rising to just under £50,000 for the hybrid. 

Despite its electrification, it's hard to see the hybrid's gains in the real world. The mild-hybrid system allows for longer stints of engine coasting, which Toyota says cuts noise and improves efficiency by up to 5%.

Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Even so, the official WLTP figure of 27.9mpg is actually down on the conventional diesel’s 29.7mpg. Then again, in our real-world testing, it returned 33.7mpg. 

The hybrid is also only available in Invincible X specification, which adds two-tone upholstery and tougher styling. In all, it doesn't appear to be the best deal. 

Combined with the one-tonne-pick-up tax classification (making it, for right or wrong, as cheap on benefit-in-kind as a plug-in hybrid), that stands to make the Hilux a realistic proposition for buyers who couldn’t quite justify its Ford rival.

Toyota adds warranty cover that could extend to 10 years and 100,000 miles, dependent on main dealer servicing and maintenance.

The Hilux managed an on-test cruising economy of 32.5mpg. And if there’s one modern vehicle whose reliability can be taken for granted, this ought to be it.

Advertisement

VERDICT

7
21 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 static

As you might expect from a vehicle of its size, the Hilux is slightly let down by its on-road manners.

A restless ride quality and on-the-road refinement levels are particular concessions, which see the Hilux outclassed by some of its rugged rivals, including the Volkswagen Amarok. 

On first impressions, Hilux's hybrid update also doesn't feel like a complete success either. Its price increase isn't quite worth the real-world gains, especially in regard to fuel economy and performance. Stick with the regular diesel, and you'll likely be just as content with the Hilux's day-to-day ability. 

That said, there is no denying the Hilux's ability as a utilitarian workhorse. It offers remarkable off-road ability, relative frugality and an old-school set-up that will still appeal to small business owners. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.