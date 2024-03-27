Top 10 best seven-seat cars 2024

Do you have people, things, and people with things to move? A seven-seat car is the simplest, and best solution to your problem.
A decade ago this market may have looked slightly frumpy thanks to the MPV. But today, most of the best seven-seaters are fashionable SUVs, meaning you won’t feel silly in the school car park.
Some cars on the list have a third row best suited for occasional use and massive boots, while others can comfortably carry a group of adults but sacrifice some luggage capacity. Others manage to do both.
Despite its age, we think the Volvo XC90 is still the best seven-seater car on sale in the UK today. This is thanks to its blend of practicality, technology and material quality, but it's also great to drive.
Our list features several other great seven-seater options, so read on to find out which cars can challenge the Swedish stalwart.
Best for: daily driving
We think the Volvo XC90 is the best seven-seater car you can buy today.
The fact it has been on sale for almost ten years is a testament to its compelling blend of space, practicality, comfort and class.
Some rivals are sharper to drive or offer more up-to-date tech, but the XC90 offers a great balance of performance, efficiency and low running costs, particularly for business users - and especially in its plug-in hybrid version.
The XC90’s greatest strength is its roomy, well-equipped interior, which is high quality and smartly finished. It has enough space for seven adults to travel in comfort, with the third-row seats serving up good head and legroom.
If you're buying new, the only engine option is a 247bhp mild hybrid - but there's a wide selection of powertrains available on the used market, including powerful, bik-busting plug-in hybrids, pure petrols and more.
Whichever powertrain you choose, the Volvo is composed and capable on the road, but the emphasis is on comfort and refinement rather than an uplifting driving experience, although that's perfectly in keeping with the car's remit.
