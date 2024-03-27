BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Top 10 best seven-seat cars 2024
UP NEXT
New vs used showdown: How much car can you get for your money?

Top 10 best seven-seat cars 2024

Family haulers aren't restricted to MPVs any more. These are 10 of the best seven seaters you can buy today

Jack Warrick
News
9 mins read
24 October 2024

Do you have people, things, and people with things to move? A seven-seat car is the simplest, and best solution to your problem.

A decade ago this market may have looked slightly frumpy thanks to the MPV. But today, most of the best seven-seaters are fashionable SUVs, meaning you won’t feel silly in the school car park.

Some cars on the list have a third row best suited for occasional use and massive boots, while others can comfortably carry a group of adults but sacrifice some luggage capacity. Others manage to do both. 

Despite its age, we think the Volvo XC90 is still the best seven-seater car on sale in the UK today. This is thanks to its blend of practicality, technology and material quality, but it's also great to drive. 

Our list features several other great seven-seater options, so read on to find out which cars can challenge the Swedish stalwart.

1. Volvo XC90

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Volvo%20XC90%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: daily driving

We think the Volvo XC90 is the best seven-seater car you can buy today.

The fact it has been on sale for almost ten years is a testament to its compelling blend of space, practicality, comfort and class.

Some rivals are sharper to drive or offer more up-to-date tech, but the XC90 offers a great balance of performance, efficiency and low running costs, particularly for business users - and especially in its plug-in hybrid version.

The XC90’s greatest strength is its roomy, well-equipped interior, which is high quality and smartly finished. It has enough space for seven adults to travel in comfort, with the third-row seats serving up good head and legroom. 

If you're buying new, the only engine option is a 247bhp mild hybrid - but there's a wide selection of powertrains available on the used market, including powerful, bik-busting plug-in hybrids, pure petrols and more. 

Whichever powertrain you choose, the Volvo is composed and capable on the road, but the emphasis is on comfort and refinement rather than an uplifting driving experience, although that's perfectly in keeping with the car's remit.

Read our Volvo XC90 review

Save money with Volvo XC90 deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead
Audi A5 and S5 review
Audi A5 and S5 review
Kia Xceed 2024 front end
Kia Xceed
7
Kia Xceed
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid front tracking 295984
Porsche Panamera
9
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750

Volvo XC90

It has big boots to fill and talented rivals to face. Is it up to the task?

Read our review
Back to top

2. Dacia Jogger

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Dacia%20Jogger%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: value

It's perhaps no surprise that the biggest breath of fresh air the seven-seater has seen for a while comes from Dacia.

The Dacia Jogger is a fully equipped people mover, but more importantly, it will cost you less than the price of a mainstream supermini - and is the cheapest car on this list. 

Straddling the line between estate, MPV and SUV, the Jogger carries enough space for seven adults, although the third row is best left to children on longer journeys.

With the rear seats lowered or removed completely, there's up to 2094 litres of carrying capacity available, plus several nearly packaged storage compartments tucked away around the cabin. 

Driving the Jogger is a mixed bag, but it's not bad. There's a supple, languid gait to its ride, while its turbocharged 1.0-litre triple is a smooth and willing accomplice.

Light and accurate steering combines with a subtly raised seating position to make the Dacia easy to place on the road, and while the Jogger can roll like a drunk when cornering hard, the grip is strong and the handling always remains faithful.

Ultimately, it's not a scalpel-sharp street fighter, but there's enough character in the way the Dacia goes about its business that it really should be considered if you're in the market for seven seats. 

Read our Dacia Jogger review

Save money with new Dacia Jogger deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

3. Hyundai Santa Fe

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: interior ambience

The Hyundai Santa Fe has always been one of our favourites, but its update in 2024 cemented the model's position as a go-to option in the seven-seat car market. 

Along with a complete retro-inspired redesign, the Santa Fe is bigger and more spacious than ever, filled with technology and a comfortable way to travel with up to seven passengers. 

 

The Santa Fe comes with either a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, with maximum power standing at 249bhp. In PHEV guise, it'll offer up to 33 miles of electric-only range, which is slightly disappointing, but the rest of the car makes up for it. 

Boot size varies depending on specification and powertrain, but the seven-seat PHEV version features 985 litres with its rearmost seats folded down (compared with 992 litres for the regular hybrid) or 621 litres with them in place. 

Partner its extensive practicality with its excellent material quality, and the Santa Fe justifies its high position in our top ten. 

 

Read our Hyundai Santa Fe review

Save money with new Hyundai Santa Fe deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Volkswagen Multivan

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/VW%20Multivan%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: versatility 

The Volkswagen Multivan is a traditional MPV: a thoroughly sensible and spacious box on wheels that offers unrivalled space and versatility.

A brilliantly rational form of family transport, the Multivan mixes one of the most flexible interiors in the business with grown-up driving dynamics and a dash of premium appeal.

 

Thanks to sitting on the MQB platform that underpins everything from the VW Golf to the Skoda Kodiaq, the Multivan also handles like a car, with surprising precision and brilliant ride refinement.

It also gets access to petrol, diesel and PHEV options. The latter uses a 1.4-litre petrol power with an electric motor for 215bhp and a claimed 31 miles of EV running. 

The Multivan's trump card is its modular interior, which can be organised just how you want it with more than enough space for seven passengers. Plus, it boasts dual sliding doors on each side. 

Read our Volkswagen Multivan review

Save money with new Volkswagen Multivan deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

5. Land Rover Defender 130

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Land%20Rover%20Defender%20130%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: desirability

Land Rover's big Defender ought to have been a candidate for the top of this chart; because, while it's expensive, the car's cleverly configurable interior presents the option of as many as eight passenger seats.

Buy a longer-wheelbase, five-door Land Rover Defender 110 and the firm will offer you a choice of five-, six- or seven passenger seats, while the elongated 130 seats eight in a 2/3/3 formation.

Sadly, for legislative reasons, you can't order the latter with the jump seat in between the driver and front seat passenger, which would otherwise have made it a nine-seater (and, in the UK at least, in need of registration as a minibus).

Even without this as an official option, though, this car has impressive versatility. The seven-seat Defender has third-row chairs that are a little smaller than those of the related Discovery's, but still perfectly usable by children, teenagers and smaller adults.

In the 130 you can have all eight on board and still have a very usable 400-litre boot, although the trade-off is the car's vast 5358mm length that makes it something of a squash and a squeeze in most parking spaces.

This is also an expensive car, with even the very cheapest models starting from more than £70,000 - but, unlike the old Defender, it drives nearly as well as almost any luxury SUV of its size and type, has a broad range of modern electrified powertrains, and has off-road capability to spare.

Read our Land Rover Defender 130 review

Save money with new Land Rover Defender deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Kia EV9

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Kia%20EV9%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: electric motoring

Electric cars are beginning to muscle in on the seven-seat act, and Kia’s EV9 is one of the first - and best - of the bunch.

You certainly won’t struggle to find it in a packed car park. It's roughly the same size as a Range Rover Sport, sporting a bold design and possessing a genuine presence. 

The sheer size of it, and the clever electric packaging, means it comes in six - and seven-seat cabin layouts. The former swaps the second row’s three-seat sliding bench for a pair of swivelling ‘captain’s’ chairs. A bit like you'd find in a Mercedes V-Class.

Those third-row seats are big enough for small adults and kids with booster seats, which is useful as four of the five rear seats get Isofix points. The rearmost seats stow and deploy electrically. With all seats up the boot is big enough for a reasonable amount of shopping cargo, while five-seat mode makes it very generous.

The car comes with a 99.8kWh battery. In the 200hp single-motor rear-wheel drive model WLTP range is 349 miles. Kia quotes 3.0mpkWh and our testing achieved 2.8mpkW - impressive for a car with such a large, block-like frontal area. The official WTLP range of the twin-motor is 313 miles.

In cooler conditions, the top-of-the-line EV9 achieved 259 miles on our 70mph touring efficiency test and gave us reason to expect it would cover a little over 300 miles in exclusively urban and gentler out-of-town motoring.

Read our Kia EV9 review

Save money with new Kia EV9 deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

7. Peugeot 5008

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: style

The Peugeot 5008 was always a dignified option for those after seven seats, but the recently-arrived third-generation model provides even more versatility than ever. 

It's the first seven-seat Peugeot to be available hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains, and its new design is eye-catching, to say the least. 

Space-wise, the 5008 offers 916 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded flat - more than the Hyundai Santa Fe, Dacia Jogger and Skoda Kodiaq - dropping to 348 litres with all seats in place.

Despite its size, the 5008 is also reasonably good to drive. Of course, it's no hatchback, but it's easy to manoeuvre at low speeds, and Peugeot's experience with hybrids means its powertrain line-up is fairly refined. 

Overall, the 5008 is a good option for those after a seven-seater car with a pleasant interior, frugal hybrid powertrains and a stylish exterior design. 

Read our Peugeot 5008 review

Save money with new Peugeot 5008 deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

8. Land Rover Discovery

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Land%20Rover%20Discovery%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: third-row space

The third generation Land Rover Discovery has been with us since 2017, but it remains a fine, full-sized seven-seater option, thanks to likeable charm and genuinely luxurious characteristics. 

Updated in 2021, the Discovery comes with seven seats as standard. It's seriously spacious, with excellent headroom and legroom for all passengers, but vitally it tops the list for third-row space out of all the other cars here.

Boot space stands at a cavernous 1137 litres when only using five seats, but this drops down to 258 litres when using all seven.

Currently, the Discovery is only available with a mild hybrid diesel engine, offering 348bhp and a 0-62mph sprint of 5.9sec. Apart from the Defender, the Discovery is probably your best bet on this list for performance. 

It's pleasant inside too - not far from Range Rover quality - but it's even better off-road. Unfortunately, we don't think many Discoverys will even experience life outside of Chiswick. 

Read our Land Rover Discovery review

Save money with new Land Rover Discovery deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

9. Skoda Kodiaq

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: refinement

Skoda branched out into the seven-seat SUV market in 2016, launching a car that split the difference between full-sized and mid-sized options quite cleverly.

The Kodiaq has a big cabin and a generous boot for a car of its price and size, and all versions of it bar the bottom-rung variant get seven seats as standard; even the warm vRS performance version.

The one dimension in which the car is lacking a bit of space is cabin width, and because the middle second-row seat can't be slid into an offset position relative to both outer ones, it's tricky to get three child seats installed side-by-side.

The Kodiaq's engine range is pretty broad, offering plenty of choice on both the petrol and diesel sides. It's the only one of the volume brands to offer a performance derivative, in the form of the 242bhp vRS, although it's not as quick as you'd think and quite thirsty with it.

All Kodiaqs are pleasant and easy to drive, if a little bit firm-riding in some trim editions.

Read our Skoda Kodiaq review

Save money with new Skoda Kodiaq deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

10. Mercedes GLB

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Mercedes%20GLB%20best%207-seat%20cars

Best for: Comfort

Mercedes has adopted an interesting design strategy with its new smallest SUV: to miniaturise much of the visual DNA of its largest (the GLS) and also to squeeze in seven seats as standard into a vehicle small enough that you probably wouldn't expect to find them.

Both factors might just help to sell the car in an increasingly crowded market. The GLB is available as a GLB 200 petrol, or a 200 d or 220 d diesel, plus an AMG-lite GLB 35 AMG that borrows its 302bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol from the Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch.

Even the base petrol engine serves up ample performance for what's a fairly laid-back-feeling car on the road, with ride quality being impressive on adaptive dampers and body control a little soft and permissive but still good.

The all-wheel drive 4MATIC models are also impressive off-road, rivalling the Land Rover Discovery Sport for go-anywhere ability.

Finally, Mercedes has broadened the GLB's appeal with a pure-electric EQB version, which retains the option of seven seats.

It's available in 225bhp EQB300 and 288bhp EQB350 guises, both with a twin motor four-wheel drive set-up. It's comfortable and easy to drive, but with prices starting at just over £55,000, it's not cheap, while a range of up to 257 miles falls well behind cheaper, albeit five-seat, rivals.

Read our Mercedes GLB review

Save money with Mercedes GLB deals from WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

FAQs

What is a seven-seat car?

It might sound obvious, but a seven-seat car is a car with... seven seats. It's shocking, we know. The important thing is that seven-seat cars come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from the more compact yet still-capacious Dacia Jogger to the vastly more sizable Kia EV9. Generally, seven-seat cars feature a 2/3/2 seating layout with varying degrees of modification. You can often fold down the third-most row to form a huge rear cargo space or get rid the second and third row of seats completely to create a van-like load area. In short, seven-seat SUVs are highly practical options for transporting both people, pets and goods in great comfort. 

Are seven-seat cars expensive?

Seven-seater cars are generally more expensive than their five-seater compatriots, but this isn't always true. The Dacia Jogger, for example, is a seriously high-value proposition - it's the cheapest seven-seater car on sale in the UK by some considerable distance, with prices starting from under £20,000. Prices can rise pretty quickly, though. Many of the more premium options can start from over £70,000, but these often include a serious level of technology to put them a level above models like the Jogger. 

What's the best seven-seat car on sale today?

There's a decent and rising number of seven-seat cars on sale in the UK, but our undisputed top pick is the Volvo XC90. It might be getting older now, but it's still great to drive compared to many of its rivals, comfortable, extremely practical and tech-filled. Read our top ten list for a deeper dive on the XC90. 

What are the benefits of owning a seven-seat car?

There are several benefits to owning a seven-seat car, the most obvious being the high level of practicality on offer. They're incredibly flexible, with multiple seating arrangements possible and space for the whole family, a trip to the shops or to the tip. They're often premium models so come fully equipped as standard, with easily removable seats. 

Are there any cons to owning a seven-seater car?

Aside from costing slightly more than a regular five-seater, seven-seat cars do have some other downsides. Firstly, they're often seriously big machines that are more difficult to drive around town and park in tight spaces. While many seven-seat cars come with significant third-row space, some models aren't suitable for adults to sit in the back due to poor legroom.  Because they're larger and naturally heavier, seven-seat cars can also offer worse fuel economy and are worse in the handling department than regular SUVs. That said, it's often dependent on the powertrain. 
Advertisement

used Volvo XC90 cars for sale

Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£39,995
29,264miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Momentum Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£32,349
50,632miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£35,650
76,305miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£20,990
80,121miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,271
154,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£26,990
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine Recharge 11.6kWh Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£33,395
55,561miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£23,194
93,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Ultimate Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£46,849
26,449miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1189 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Twickers 9 October 2023
Don't VW still do the Touran ?

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead
Audi A5 and S5 review
Audi A5 and S5 review
Kia Xceed 2024 front end
Kia Xceed
7
Kia Xceed
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid front tracking 295984
Porsche Panamera
9
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo

View all car reviews