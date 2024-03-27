Top 10 best seven-seat cars 2024

Do you have people, things, and people with things to move? A seven-seat car is the simplest, and best solution to your problem.

A decade ago this market may have looked slightly frumpy thanks to the MPV. But today, most of the best seven-seaters are fashionable SUVs, meaning you won’t feel silly in the school car park.

Some cars on the list have a third row best suited for occasional use and massive boots, while others can comfortably carry a group of adults but sacrifice some luggage capacity. Others manage to do both.

Despite its age, we think the Volvo XC90 is still the best seven-seater car on sale in the UK today. This is thanks to its blend of practicality, technology and material quality, but it's also great to drive.

Our list features several other great seven-seater options, so read on to find out which cars can challenge the Swedish stalwart.