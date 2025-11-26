Both the VZ and VZ TCR are limited editions, made to commemorate the Leon’s success in global TCR touring car racing.

Both have more power and torque than any Leon hatch of recent years – although, perhaps a little annoyingly, neither quite as much as the 329bhp 2.0 TSI Leon 4Drive Estate.

Both get mechanical and cosmetic upgrades over the series-production Leon 300 hatch (the next model down in the range). But the VZ will cost less than the VZ TCR and is available in larger numbers (1500 units versus 499 globally).

Both cars use Volkswagen’s EA888 2.0-litre engine, with the wick turned up to produce 321bhp and 310lb ft of torque. The Leon’s 155mph speed limiter has been removed, allowing the VZ version to run on - in theory - all the way to 168mph.

Both cars get adaptively damped sport suspension and a ‘VAQ’ torque-vectoring pseudo-differential for their driven front axles (although those featured on lesser Leon hatches too).

Both also get the six-pot Akebono front brakes thus far reserved for the fastest Leon Estate in its highest trim level.

While the VZ is intended as the more sensibly configured, everyday-use hot Leon, however, the VZ TCR makes bigger compromises.

Wider 19in wheels and grippier tyres are fitted than on the VZ, and a more aggressive aero kit and a racey decal set round out the package externally.

On the Leon VZ, meanwhile, copper-coloured quad exhaust pipes are the only significant exterior styling differentiator.