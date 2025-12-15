BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Smart #2: Fortwo successor begins testing ahead of 2026 launch
UP NEXT
Wild IMSA-inspired Audi concept marks 50 years of five-pot power

Smart #2: Fortwo successor begins testing ahead of 2026 launch

New city car enters final stages of development; will be one of Europe's smallest electric cars

News
Will Rimell AutocarCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
15 December 2025

Smart has released the first official pictures of the #2, the incoming successor to the Fortwo, due to arrive late next year.

The electric two-seater will be Smart’s new entry model, slotting below the #1 and #3 crossovers, #5 SUV and #6 saloon.

These new images, released on Monday, show early mules testing the #2's new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA). 

In a first for Smart, the platform is being developed jointly by parent companies Geely in China and Mercedes-Benz in Europe, given that the car is built mainly with a focus on the European market. This differs from the rest of the line-up, which were all engineered by Geely but designed by Mercedes.

This platform has, for the testing phase, been paired with a third-generation Fortwo body. Smart said this confirms that the #2 will offer similar proportions to the car it replaces.

While it has yet to show an official design, Smart said the #2 is a “reinvention” of the Fortwo that will sport a “fresh identity” penned by Mercedes, albeit with the same “wheels-at-the-corners” stance.

Smart has also confirmed the #2 will be offered with the same two-door, two-seat, rear-wheel-drive configuration as its predecessor, resulting in the same “core driving dynamics”. 

Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann earlier this year told Autocar that creating such a platform isn't cheap and suggested that another vehicle would need to use it in order to justify the huge cost of creating it.

“We need the economies of scale,” he said. “The tricky part was to get it small enough for the #2; it’s much easier to expand slightly.” He suggested that Smart could even consider a Forfour successor.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

VW ID Polo review 2025 001
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
BYD SEAL 6 Touring
BYD Seal 6
6
BYD Seal 6
Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Smart EQ ForTwo 2020 first drive review - hero front

Smart EQ ForTwo

Lightly revised city-car can still charm, but without hardware upgrades now looks well off the EV pace

Read our review
Back to top

While further technical details are yet to be confirmed, Adelmann said the #2's platform could also accomodate a dual-motor powertrain.

“The wishlist features we gave to engineering was a very small turning cycle – the same as the last Fortwo – to make [the #2] really practical in city centres,” he added.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Smart EQ Fortwo cars for sale

 Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£4,400
 Smart FORTWO 1.0 Passion Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£4,990
 Smart Fortwo 1.0 Prime (Premium) Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£4,995
 Smart FORTWO 1.0 Passion (Premium) Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£7,445
 Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Cabriolet SoftTouch Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£4,750
 Smart FORTWO COUPE 17.6kWh Premium Auto 2dr (22kW Charger) opens in a new tab
£9,999
 Smart Fortwo Coupe 17.6kWh Prime (Premium Plus) Auto 2dr (22kW Charger) opens in a new tab
£8,499
 Smart Fortwo 1.0 Prime Sport (Premium) Cabriolet Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£9,750
 Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£4,490
View all 336 cars

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 15 December 2025

Doesn't matter how innovative it is, you've really got to want one because it's not pretty it performs a function of moving two people from A to B,if they're adopted by city dwellers there will still be traffic jams,besides Smart had their day ages ago, there are plenty more offerings that a better cheaper and better looking.

MisterMR44 2 September 2025

Not sure "Number Two" is a sensible name choice because if it's remotely "crap" in any way... Smart will never live it down. Speaking of number two... dreadful render, Autocar.

Andrew1 15 December 2025
But only in some English speaking cultures.
Bob Cat Brian 2 September 2025

Candidate for your worst photoshop image ever. Well done.

Latest Reviews

VW ID Polo review 2025 001
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
BYD SEAL 6 Touring
BYD Seal 6
6
BYD Seal 6
Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross

View all car reviews