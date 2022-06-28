The Civic may no longer be built in Swindon, but Europe (and the UK) couldn’t be closer to the Civic’s development. Rather than receive a global car to then tweak for its market, Honda Europe led the research and development this time round, knowing that its customer expectations are greater than those of the Americans and the Japanese.

There’s plenty of change in this 11th-generation hatchback. It has a hybrid powertrain for the first time – and indeed only a hybrid powertrain. That’s a choice by Honda’s European product planners rather than its engineers, it must be said. The hot Honda Civic Type R persists with a turbocharged 2.0-litre and a manual gearbox, and outside Europe, the standard Civic remains available with petrol engines.

Honda’s e:HEV hybrid system is very ingenious, however. You will find a variation of it in all current combustion-engined Hondas (with the exception of that Type R). In the Civic, the engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol with 141bhp. Most of the time, it just turns the starter-generator to generate charge that can be used to top up the 1.05kWh battery or power the 181bhp electric motor.

The motor is the primary source of propulsion, which is why the system power is equal to that of the motor. Using the motor tends to be the most efficient way to drive around. The exception is motorway cruising, which is why the electronics can engage a clutch in the gearbox that lets the engine drive the wheels through a single-speed overdrive gear.

The Mk11 Civic is also a much sleeker-looking car than many of its predecessors, and that’s very much not an accident. It has a 35mm-longer wheelbase than the Mk10 Civic but with a 20mm shorter rear overhang and reduced overall height. The base of the A-pillar is 50mm further back than before and 25mm lower, thus fully exorcising the slight MPV-like look that the Civic used to have.

Honda claims this Civic is 19% more torsionally rigid than the old one, and it uses measures like a resin tailgate and an aluminium bonnet to keep weight down. While it's longer than the previous car (benefiting interior space), it's no wider, which means it fits down UK roads easily.