Honda Civic review

From £35,0058

Fresh iteration of the hatchback gets a new hybrid powertrain and a smarter interior

The Honda Civic isn’t as ubiquitous as it once was, having largely fallen prey to the same SUV contenders as other once big-name family hatchbacks. And for British buyers, it perhaps isn’t as appealing as when it had the cachet of being built in Swindon.

In the past few years, it has quietly sunk down to the bottom of Honda’s sales statistics, with the Jazz supermini and HR-V small SUV dwarfing its figures. And that’s a real shame, because we reckon the sensible hybrid hatchback is easily the best car that Honda makes right now.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front detail 805

The Civic may no longer be built in Swindon, but Europe (and the UK) couldn’t be closer to the Civic’s development. Rather than receive a global car to then tweak for its market, Honda Europe led the research and development this time round, knowing that its customer expectations are greater than those of the Americans and the Japanese.

There’s plenty of change in this 11th-generation hatchback. It has a hybrid powertrain for the first time – and indeed only a hybrid powertrain. That’s a choice by Honda’s European product planners rather than its engineers, it must be said. The hot Honda Civic Type R persists with a turbocharged 2.0-litre and a manual gearbox, and outside Europe, the standard Civic remains available with petrol engines.

Quite a few Hondas are built in China now (the ZR-V, CR-V and e:Ny1), but the Civic, like the Jazz and HR-V is made in Japan for the European market.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Honda’s e:HEV hybrid system is very ingenious, however. You will find a variation of it in all current combustion-engined Hondas (with the exception of that Type R). In the Civic, the engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol with 141bhp. Most of the time, it just turns the starter-generator to generate charge that can be used to top up the 1.05kWh battery or power the 181bhp electric motor.

The motor is the primary source of propulsion, which is why the system power is equal to that of the motor. Using the motor tends to be the most efficient way to drive around. The exception is motorway cruising, which is why the electronics can engage a clutch in the gearbox that lets the engine drive the wheels through a single-speed overdrive gear.

The Mk11 Civic is also a much sleeker-looking car than many of its predecessors, and that’s very much not an accident. It has a 35mm-longer wheelbase than the Mk10 Civic but with a 20mm shorter rear overhang and reduced overall height. The base of the A-pillar is 50mm further back than before and 25mm lower, thus fully exorcising the slight MPV-like look that the Civic used to have.

Honda claims this Civic is 19% more torsionally rigid than the old one, and it uses measures like a resin tailgate and an aluminium bonnet to keep weight down. While it's longer than the previous car (benefiting interior space), it's no wider, which means it fits down UK roads easily.

INTERIOR

8
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review dash 480

For a long time, Honda’s interiors were a mess of lines, slashes, different kinds of plastics and a horribly outmoded multimedia system. When it launched in 2022, this Civic followed the HR-V in offering something much more restrained and stylish.

The interior features clean lines and an air-vent grille that runs the width of the dashboard. Honda hasn’t sacrificed ease of use at the altar of style – quite the opposite. The Civic has pleasingly clicky knobs for the cabin temperature and fan speed and plenty of hard buttons for essential functions.

Find the screen too bright? There's a dial next to the steering wheel to dim it. Change your mind and want it brighter again? No problem: just turn the dial again.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

On the whole, the materials aren’t on the same level as those in the Mazda 3 or BMW 1 Series, but they are on a par with what you will find in the Volkswagen Golf and a cut above the Toyota Corolla’s.

The central touchscreen is perched a little inelegantly on top of the dashboard, but then it also doesn’t dominate the interior. With that said, the digital component is the least impressive thing about the Civic. The screen is quite low-resolution and the built-in sat-nav is rather clunky to programme and doesn’t adapt to traffic like the best. We tended to default to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (both are wireless now but weren’t at launch). It's useful that there are physical ‘back’ and ‘home’ buttons.

Similarly, the digital instrument cluster is clear and simple, but doesn’t offer a great deal more functionality than analogue dials would.

The driving position is good, but the seats could be more comfortable. You sit nice and low (Honda has plenty of SUV alternatives if you prefer to sit higher up) and there's plenty of adjustment in the steering column. However, while the seat has an adjustable cushion angle, it lacks some padding and the seat squab is quite short.

With a total length of 4551mm, the Civic is a significantly longer car than the hatchback versions of the Golf (4284mm) and Corolla (4370mm), and that shows in the interior space it offers.

Rear passengers have considerably more knee room than in those two rivals, and even with the panoramic sunroof, adults can comfortably ride in the back of the Civic.

At 410 litres, the Civic is trumped for boot space by the Skoda Octavia but is very much at the top end of the class. It’s also a practical, usable space, thanks to the hatch that opens wide, and the unusual load cover that opens and closes sideways.

Keep in mind, however, that many rivals, such as the Corolla and Golf, are also available as an estate with a longer wheelbase.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking head on 505

For all its conceptual complexity, that hybrid drivetrain works really quite well in practice. Because most of the time the engine just drives a generator, it can turn at whatever rpm the electronics deem appropriate.

As a result, sometimes it behaves like a CVT, and sometimes it pretends to have a multi-speed gearbox. Most of the time, you’re just not aware of it. There's plenty of accessible torque from the electric motor, so you rarely have cause to use more than 30% throttle, which means the engine can stick to a constant RPM and you simply don’t hear it.

If you do need to use all the performance and floor it, the Civic will hit 62mph in 7.8-8.1sec, depending on the trim level. The engine will drone a bit, but that’s not unusual.

There are a few minor quirks. There are paddles on the steering wheel, but they control the level of regenerative braking rather than shifting between simulated gears. The brake pedal is nicely progressive. You select drive, reverse etc using an array of buttons in the centre console. They work okay but a lever, like you get in a Toyota Corolla, is easier, and so is the toggle in a Golf.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front corner 508

The Civic takes full advantage of being a straightforward, low hatchback. It’s really good to drive.

The steering is a masterclass in how to set up a rack that’s quick and feels responsive without it being over-eager for a normal family car. There’s just 2.2 turns between locks, but it just feels very intuitive. You can negotiate T-junctions without taking your hands off the wheel and there’s a good amount of self-centring.

You get less feel and feedback through the steering than in a Corolla, but it’s accurate. And thanks to the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, which are suspiciously sporty for a hybrid hatchback, the Civic grips very well too.

It’s fairly firm and corners flatly, but without the ride suffering very much. Isolation over coarse surfaces is very good for the class and the cabin remains fairly hushed at a motorway cruise. If there’s one point of criticism, it’s that it seems to lack the suspension travel for smoothing out the bumpiest of B-roads and can get a bit choppy.

Assisted driving

Most of the features available on the Civic come as standard, including adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. We generally found these systems to work well, with few false activations. The adaptive cruise control is smooth and responsive but can’t be switched to standard cruise control.

The annoying lane-keeping assistance can easily be turned off using the button on the steering wheel, but the overspeed warning that was added in 2024 is very poorly integrated. Like all of these systems, it’s unhelpful, but to turn it off, you need to be parked, go into a touchscreen menu, scroll down and turn off the speed limit recognition completely. This also takes away the useful indicator in the gauge cluster.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506

If you only look at the list price, the Civic seems very expensive. It starts £35,005 in Elegance trim, rising to £36,505 for Sport and £39,805 for Advance. In fairness, you’re not missing out on much by going for the entry-level version, which gets heated seats, keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors and the full suite of driver assistance tech.

But that’s still more than key rivals cost. Sure, the hybrid tech doesn’t come cheap, but the Corolla 2.0 Hybrid is several thousand pounds less expensive (and it also offers the option of a cheaper 1.8 Hybrid version), and so are the mild-hybrid Golf and Mazda 3. That’s comparing versions with similar levels of equipment, of course.

The Michelin Pilot Sport tyres are no doubt great for handling, but I wonder how much more economical the Civic could be with some less aggressive tyres while still remaining good to drive.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

On a PCP finance deal, the Honda is only £20 per month more than the Corolla (and given that it's a bigger, more practical car, that might be justified) and cheaper than a Golf.

Our top-spec Advance test car is rated for 56.5mpg, a figure we were able to match in practice with no particular effort. Mild-hybrid options like the Golf are able to match that at a steady motorway cruise, but if you do a lot of slow-speed stop-start driving, you will see a bigger benefit from the hybrid system.

VERDICT

Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front static 807

The Civic may no longer be the major seller it once was but, judged purely as a fit-for-purpose product, it absolutely deserves to be.

It’s a little pricey, the interior isn’t the most premium-feeling in the class, but it’s practical, comfortable, well-equipped, good to drive and economical. It’s also a reminder that a simply proportioned car retains lots of appeal, in terms of chassis dynamics and economy. A car with a big frontal area wouldn’t return such low fuel consumption.

To top it all off, it even has a rear wiper. Honda spoils us.

Honda Civic news

Honda plans radical new entry level electric cars by 2030
Honda plans radical new entry level electric cars by 2030
Honda: Type R EVs must 'maximise pleasure of driving'
Honda: Type R EVs must &#039;maximise pleasure of driving&#039;
Honda UK boss: why lower volumes are key to brand's future
Honda UK boss: why lower volumes are key to brand&#039;s future
Nearly new buying guide: Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
Nearly new buying guide: Honda Civic Type R (FK8)

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

New Honda Civic cars in stock

 Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Advance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£38,805
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Advance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£39,455
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Elegance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£32,165
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Elegance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£28,499
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Elegance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£30,155
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 VTEC Turbo Type R Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£46,550
6miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Advance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£36,345
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 VTEC Turbo Type R Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£47,200
5miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 VTEC Turbo Type R Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£50,700
1miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 66 cars
In partnership with

Honda Civic First drives

View all first drives