2026 Renault Twingo brings 163-mile range and sub-£20k price

Renault hopes to stoke demand for city cars with retro four-seater

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
6 November 2025

Renault is hoping to revive the city car class with the new Twingo EV, which has been unveiled in production-ready form.

Twingo programme director Olivier Laik said: “Over the past 10 years, sales of A-segment cars have decreased significantly, from more than 1.0 million units per year to less than 600,0000.

With the increasing number of regulations, the price of these vehicles kept increasing significantly – so as a household’s second vehicle, there are fewer sales, and some customers just upgraded to B-segment vehicles for a little more space while paying little more. Those customers are still here, but the offer today is not appropriate.”

To that end, the Twingo’s key directive was to not just to be cheaper than the Renault 5 EV (which currently starts at £21,495) but also compete with the handful of combustion-engined city cars that remain on sale, such as the Kia Picanto, to convince buyers to switch to an electric car.

Renault said the Twingo will land in UK showrooms at a price point below £20,000, making it one of the UK’s cheapest EVs.

It will face an array of competitors, including the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Volkswagen ID 1, which is due in 2027.

It is based on a shortened version of the Renault 5's Ampr Small platform, which trades that car's multi-link rear axle for a beam adapted from that in the Renault Captur.

The bulk of the Twingo’s cost savings are thanks to its battery, which is supplied by Chinese firm CATL.

In a first for Renault, the Twingo’s battery uses the lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry that is significantly cheaper to produce than the nickel-manganese-cobalt used in the brand’s existing EVs.

It totals 27.5kWh in capacity and yields a range of 163 miles, making the Twingo one of the most energy-efficient cars on sale with a claimed figure of 5.9mpkWh.This is thanks in part to its low kerb weight, which ranges from 1200kg to 1245kg depending on trim.

2026 Renault Twingo front quarter

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Electric supermini offers attention-grabbing style and the promise of sophisticated dynamics for as little as £23k

Read our review
Aerodynamics also play a major role: there are small fins above the taillights to calm the flow of air past the rear end, while the range-topping Techno trim features a set of flush-faced 18in alloy wheels.

The Twingo can be recharged at up to 11kW on an AC connection or 50kW on a DC rapid charger, the latter giving a 10-80% refill time of around half an hour. Renault says the Twingo will have ‘paid off’ the CO2 generated by the production of its battery after 18,600 miles (30,000km) – thereafter being more environmentally friendly than an ICE-powered equivalent.

Power comes from a single electric motor that sends 80bhp and 129lb ft to the front wheels.

Being a city car, the Twingo has been tuned for a quick step-off: it can accelerate to 37mph from a standstill in 3.85sec, while hitting 62mph from rest takes 12.1sec.

2026 Renault Twingo dashboard

The Twingo also majors on practicality. In mirroring the 1992 original, it retains the one-box body design – known as ‘monospace’ – but it now has five doors, rather than three.

It seats four and the two rear chairs are capable of sliding, reclining and folding independently.

That set-up means the boot can be expanded as needed, with its capacity ranging from 205 litres to 305 depending on the rear seats’ position, or up to 1000 litres with them folded. There is also a sizeable compartment under the boot floor for charging cables or small bags.

2026 Renault Twingo parcel shelf

Renault has borrowed sibling brand Dacia’s Youclip system to allow for a wide range of accessories.

For example, a parcel shelf will not be provided as standard on the entry-level Evolution trim, but there are Youclip mounts in the walls of the boot for hangers, off which a pop-out fabric shelf can be draped.

Physical climate controls, a digital instrument panel and a 10in infotainment touchscreen are standard.

There are also several references to the original Twingo dotted throughout the interior. The roof lining is embossed with symbols referencing the original car's upholstery, for example, and range-topping Techno cars get colourful floor mats with a matching pattern.

The hazard light button is inspired by the dome-shaped item in the 1992 car.

1992 Renault Twingo

The Twingo will arrive in the UK late next year, completing Renault’s trifecta of retro EVs alongside the 4 and 5.

Reflecting on the trio, Renault Group design boss Laurens van den Acker said leaning on heritage was important for both fighting off new competitors from China and convincing potential buyers to opt for an electric car.

“It was a [gamble] with the R5 to make it 100% EV,” he said. “But what we see now is people buying the R5 in spite of it being an EV.”

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Andy_Cowe 6 November 2025

Another great small car from Renault, and this the 4, and 5 all seem to be positioned differently, which is great. I love the colours as well. It would be great to see red and that shade of green available on the Renault 5 and the Alpine A290. If I get into the position to have a new car, Renault 5 is top of my list, but don't particularly want any of the colours available, and wouldn't want to pay extra for the ones I would put up with.

 

p.s. The Alpine A290 would be top of my list, but apparently Renault dealers are not allowed to service Alpines, and my nearest Alpine dealer is 2 hours drive away.

kowalski99 6 November 2025

I'll wait for the bigger battery version, and if it happens, then I'll buy one. Unfortunately there is not enough range in it for me at present.

Big Stu 6 November 2025
I think the price needs to be close to £17k (or less) for this to be really successful. Only 80 bhp seems stingy, not sure why that is so low. The dashboard also looks oddly high / ill proportioned.
matchico 6 November 2025

The max power of the motor is limited by the size and chemistry of the battery and its ability to send enough energy at a fast enough rate that is also safe and reliable.

