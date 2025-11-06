Renault is hoping to revive the city car class with the new Twingo EV, which has been unveiled in production-ready form.

Twingo programme director Olivier Laik said: “Over the past 10 years, sales of A-segment cars have decreased significantly, from more than 1.0 million units per year to less than 600,0000.

“With the increasing number of regulations, the price of these vehicles kept increasing significantly – so as a household’s second vehicle, there are fewer sales, and some customers just upgraded to B-segment vehicles for a little more space while paying little more. Those customers are still here, but the offer today is not appropriate.”

To that end, the Twingo’s key directive was to not just to be cheaper than the Renault 5 EV (which currently starts at £21,495) but also compete with the handful of combustion-engined city cars that remain on sale, such as the Kia Picanto, to convince buyers to switch to an electric car.

Renault said the Twingo will land in UK showrooms at a price point below £20,000, making it one of the UK’s cheapest EVs.

It will face an array of competitors, including the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Volkswagen ID 1, which is due in 2027.

It is based on a shortened version of the Renault 5's Ampr Small platform, which trades that car's multi-link rear axle for a beam adapted from that in the Renault Captur.

The bulk of the Twingo’s cost savings are thanks to its battery, which is supplied by Chinese firm CATL.

In a first for Renault, the Twingo’s battery uses the lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry that is significantly cheaper to produce than the nickel-manganese-cobalt used in the brand’s existing EVs.

It totals 27.5kWh in capacity and yields a range of 163 miles, making the Twingo one of the most energy-efficient cars on sale with a claimed figure of 5.9mpkWh.This is thanks in part to its low kerb weight, which ranges from 1200kg to 1245kg depending on trim.