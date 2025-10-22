Kia K4 review

Kia has launched a shiny new Volkswagen Golf rival, and we've had an exclusive drive in the European-spec hatch

In an era when some firms are giving up on petrol-powered family hatchbacks – farewell, Ford Focus; au revoir, Audi A1 – here’s something novel: a shiny new one.

And not even ‘heavy facelift’ new. This is an entirely new car with new styling and a new nameplate, only the merest hint of electrification and even the option of a manual gearbox. It’s been years since we saw a new model like this – 2019, in fact, when Skoda unveiled the Scala. So for anyone sad about a quite literal loss of Focus, say hello to the new Kia K4.

It’s a neat flex: Kia is more advanced than many of its rivals when it comes to electrification but, in this amorphous transition phase, it doesn’t want to lose its presence in the still-popular European petrol hatch market. And it has the flexibility to meet that demand, thanks to both its global manufacturing footprint and a growing EV range that ensures it can hit ZEV targets.

The K4, which Kia claims straddles the C- and D-segments, essentially fills the gap in its UK line-up left by the departed Ceed. However, Kia is at pains to point out that it’s an indirect successor, not least because the Ceed was a European-specific model (Ceed stands for European Economic Community, European Development – abbreviated as CEEED in some European languages, and the apostrophe originally in the name was to reduce the number of ‘e’s) and the K4 is a global model. It sits on a version of the platform used for the Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona, will be built in Mexico and will be offered as a hatch and a saloon, although we’ll get only the hatch.

Despite being a global car, there is local influence here with the input of Kia’s European development team. You might have read reviews elsewhere of the American K4 saloon, but the chassis and suspension of European hatches have been tuned specifically for the roads here. So our outing in this pre-production car is the first time a UK publication has driven a K4 in a spec you’ll actually be able to buy in Britain.

DESIGN & STYLING

At 4440mm, the K4 is long for a C-segment hatch. Although it’s nearly identical in its dimensions to a Mazda 3, it’s notably longer than both the Ceed it succeeds and the Volkswagen Golf that serves as the omnipresent class leader every rival is out to beat. The 438-litre boot is also notably bigger than the Golf’s.

With a long bonnet, the K4 sits lower and wider than many C-segment hatches, which gives it real presence. It’s the first petrol-powered Kia in Europe designed from scratch under the firm’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, which to this tester gives it a more purposeful look than previous generations of Kia, such as the slightly bulbous Ceed. And while more conventional, it certainly looks less awkward than its EV4 electric equivalent.

The only optional extra offered on the K4 is the exterior paint colour. There are nine choices, but only White Pearl is standard. Our test car was Sparkling Yellow, which has a hint of 1996 Jordan Formula 1 car to it.
Our pre-production test car – which, says Kia, is essentially representative of production models – was in European GT-Line spec, broadly equivalent to the top GT-Line S trim that will be offered in the UK. That means it has 18in wheels (other versions sit on 16s and 17s), a sunroof and lots of sporty exterior and interior details.

INTERIOR

AW609815

The interior is well-worn Kia territory: the main dashboard is composed of three screens (12.3in versions for the driver display and infotainment and a 5.3in one for the heating controls) housed in a single unit and there are a useful number of proper buttons.

Everything feels solidly built and top-spec models such as this gain pleasantries such as heated front and rear seats, a smartphone charger, an optional digital key and a powerful Harman Kardon stereo. That said, even the two-tone steering wheel design and contrast highlights of the artificial leather seats on our top-spec car aren’t enough to really lift the interior into premium territory. There isn’t an abundance of character or warmth here, but it’s all perfectly practical. There’s a decent amount of rear room too.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

AW609878

The UK powertrain line-up will be limited to two turbocharged units at launch: a 113bhp 1.0-litre 48V mild hybrid and a 1.6-litre petrol offered with either 147bhp – as tested here – or 177bhp. Both engines are offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.0 can also be had with a six-speed manual, although if you want the stick shift, you’ll have to settlefor entry-level Pure trim.

The four-cylinder turbo is pleasingly refined and ideal for daily driving, even if it is a little sluggish under acceleration. It’s all relative, though: as the K4’s official 0-62mph time of 9.1sec suggests, it has enough performance for the real world, and once you’re moving, peak torque is available from 1500rpm so it picks up well from there. The automatic gearbox keeps pace well and only if you’re really aggressive with the throttle will you find it struggling to keep up.

Ultimately, though, the powertrain is better at cruising once it’s up to pace than getting there. Push hard enough and it can whine a little, but nothing abnormal for a 1.6 turbo. Selecting Sport mode makes it a little more aggressive and the dual-clutch ’box holds gears for longer, and there’s enough power to handle the K4’s kerb weight well.

RIDE & HANDLING

AW609931

All European K4 models feature fully independent suspension – “unlike certain other models” in the segment, Kia cheekily notes in its press pack – with MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link rear. Kia says the set-up has been tuned for Europe so the K4 “handles keenly and rides comfortably”. It generally succeeds with the latter: the suspension copes well with bumps and the car feels well planted and stable on the road.

Does it handle keenly? Well, there is some pep to it. The K4 holds up well if you throw it into a corner and the steering is light and direct. But it’s not as outright sporty as its slightly edgy styling might suggest. Still, there’s decent potential in the chassis here were Kia to look at a full-GT version. All told, while I don’t think the K4 necessarily distinguishes itself from other C-segment hatches in the dynamics or performance department, it certainly doesn’t disgrace itself. And there’s still that dash of old-school engagement that remains missing from many heavier electric saloons.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

AW609990

Our early outing on German roads didn't give a true representation of the car's economy, and Kia has yet to issue an official figure. That said, indications were that the car should be competitive in its class.

One area where the K4 does look strong is on price: entry-level Pure models with the 1.0-litre manual will start from £25,995, while the GT-Line S model tested here is priced at £33,995. The more powerful 177bhp engine pushes that to £36,195.

That’s a notable uplift from the Ceed but understandable: while that model felt a bit like a budget alternative, the K4 comes across as a distinctly more rounded, complete package. Despite that, it undercuts the likes of class rivals such as the Golf, Vauxhall Astra and Toyota Corolla. It probably doesn’t quite have the Golf’s all-round dash of premium sheen, but it should be right in the mix otherwise. 

VERDICT

AW600207

Given how competitive the family hatch class is in Europe – even with some recent departures – switching from a car developed purely for this region to a global model was a clear risk, but on first impressions it has paid off.

This should be a strong contender that gives prospective Golf buyers something else to think about. Given we live in the age of SUVs and the industry is progressing towards electric, there’s a reason car firms aren’t queueing up to launch C-segment petrol hatchbacks these days, but the K4 proves they still have a worthy role to play.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

