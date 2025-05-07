Jeep has provided the first look at the next-generation Cherokee ahead of its official debut later this year and an expected European launch in 2026.

The first pictures of Jeep's Land Rover Discovery rival confirm that it will look very similar to the recently revealed Compass, above which it sits in the SUV brand's line-up.

This new version will be completely unrelated to its predecessor, swapping onto parent company Stellantis's new STLA Large architecture, which will enable it to be offered with hybrid and pure-electric power. Jeep has not confirmed which will come first and has yet to disclose any technical details.

It will be closely related to the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will use the same platform.

The first images of the new Cherokee have been published just a day after former Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa was named as the new CEO of Stellantis, following Carlos Tavares's exit from the role late last year.

His replacement at Jeep, CEO Bob Broderdorf, said: “The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before.

“Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream line-up.”

These official images, and earlier spy shots, confirm that the Cherokee shares several design cues with the electric Wagoneer S, including a sloping roofline, squared-off haunches, rear doors set into the wheel arches and door handles recessed into the body.

Up front, however, it features a more prominent variant of Jeep’s seven-slot grille, mirroring that on the new Compass.