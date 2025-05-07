BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First official pictures of new Jeep Cherokee ahead of 2026 launch
First official pictures of new Jeep Cherokee ahead of 2026 launch

Go-anywhere Discovery rival moves onto a new platform to add the option of EV power for the first time

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 May 2025

Jeep has provided the first look at the next-generation Cherokee ahead of its official debut later this year and an expected European launch in 2026.

The first pictures of Jeep's Land Rover Discovery rival confirm that it will look very similar to the recently revealed Compass, above which it sits in the SUV brand's line-up.

This new version will be completely unrelated to its predecessor, swapping onto parent company Stellantis's new STLA Large architecture, which will enable it to be offered with hybrid and pure-electric power. Jeep has not confirmed which will come first and has yet to disclose any technical details.

It will be closely related to the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will use the same platform. 

The first images of the new Cherokee have been published just a day after former Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa was named as the new CEO of Stellantis, following Carlos Tavares's exit from the role late last year. 

His replacement at Jeep, CEO Bob Broderdorf, said: “The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before.

“Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream line-up.”

2026 Jeep Cherokee dashboard, camouflaged

These official images, and earlier spy shots, confirm that the Cherokee shares several design cues with the electric Wagoneer S, including a sloping roofline, squared-off haunches, rear doors set into the wheel arches and door handles recessed into the body.

Up front, however, it features a more prominent variant of Jeep’s seven-slot grille, mirroring that on the new Compass.

Read our review

Car review
Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee

Can Italian tech put this once-rugged off-roader ahead of the pack, or is the Cherokee lost in an increasingly large crowd of superior family SUVs?

Read our review
Back to top

It's possible that the combustion version of the Cherokee will use the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre ‘Hurricane’ straight six from the petrol-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, offered with outputs of 420bhp and 510bhp.

An electric Cherokee is likely to be equipped with the 600bhp dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain from the Wagoneer S.

This is paired with a 118kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery in that car, giving it a range of 303 miles (according to the US’s EPA test, which is less lenient than the WLTP regime used in Europe). 

Inside, spy shots reveal that the new Cherokee has a large infotainment touchscreen similar to the 12.3in unit featured in the Wagoneer S, with rotary control dials on its sides.

The climate functions, meanwhile, are operated using a touchbar recessed into the dashboard, just below the main screen.

The Grand Cherokee will be withdrawn from sale in Europe in the coming months to make room for the Wagoneer S.

A similar decision may be made about the Wrangler when the upcoming Recon EV lands in Europe next year.

eelectric 29 May 2025
The Cherokee is a front wheel drive car based crossover. It's not a Discovery competitor. It may compete slightly with the Discovery Sport, but that's about it. I hope the next gen Discovery Sport moves away from it's super heavy and lousy Ford-derived platform and goes to a longitudinal engine, native rear drive architecture more in line with the X3, GLC, etc.
eelectric 29 May 2025
The Compass doesn't compete with the Discovery. It may be cross shopped by a tiny percentage of buyers with the Discovery Sport, but that's it.
RS_Inc 20 March 2025

Sloping roofline?! Not really. Also no chance of the Hurricane I6. As IF is the STLA Large, then it's the STLA Large transverse, a la Recon and Wagoneer S. Which will mean Hurricane I4s and EV. But I don't understand why they don't just use STLA Medium, as it looks like a Peugeot 5008 platform mate. Proportions look very similar. And it would increase economies of scale with the incoming STLA Medium - based Compass C-Seg SUV. 

