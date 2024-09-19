The commercial rise of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) over the past 25 years has been so vast that it has forever changed the way cars are designed.

And despite their flaws, we have to admit that the very best SUVs provide comfort and convenience, space and versatility and chunky-cornered design appeal.

The market segments have mushroomed in popularity and continue to grow. Now you will find small SUVs, family SUVs, sports SUVs, luxury SUVs, hybrid SUVs and electric SUVs, and even that isn't an exhaustive list.

This article is a broad one, encompassing everything between the Suzuki Jimny and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

While it's hard to narrow the field down to 10 cars, our team of road testers – who have collectively driven every model on sale – have done just that.

And at the top of the list lies the Citroën C5 Aircross. Its overall value, ride comfort and space make it extremely versatile and a car that would suit a great many people.

Those who are looking for more dynamism, space or off-roading ability should keep reading this list to discover what we recommend.